Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen led Friday practice in Belgium with a 1m44.472s, but finished less than a tenth of a second ahead of Mercedes duo Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.

Sergio Perez set his fastest time on medium tyre and was classified 10th, hours after securing a new contract extension with Red Bull for 2022.

The title fight is finely poised heading to Spa, with Hamilton holding a narrow eight-point advantage over Verstappen in the drivers' standings and Mercedes just 12 points ahead of Red Bull in the constructors' battle.

What time does qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix will begin at 15:00 local time (+2 GMT) at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps Circuit. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

Date : Saturday, August 28, 2021

: Saturday, August 28, 2021 Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:30 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 19:30 18:30 15:00 FP2 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Qualifying 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Spa-Francorchamps throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

