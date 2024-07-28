All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA
Formula 1 Belgian GP

Belgian GP winner Russell now faces disqualification

Russell’s Belgian GP win is at risk after his Mercedes F1 car was found underweight post-race

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, 1st position, arrives in Parc Ferme

Belgian Grand Prix winner George Russell faces disqualification as his Mercedes Formula 1 car was found to be underweight after having its fuel drained in post-race checks.

The Briton clinched a third F1 victory after switching strategies to a one-stopper, and held off a rapidly-chasing Lewis Hamilton for the lead until the end.

However, post-race checks by the FIA have shown that the car still had fuel in it when drained to the 798kg weight limit and, after the rest was taken out of the car, the weight dropped to 796.5 kg.

The FIA technical delegates' report reads: "After the Race, car number 63 was weighed and its weight was 798.0kg, which is the minimum weight required by TR Article 4.1.

"After this, fuel was drained out of the car and 2.8 litres of fuel were removed. The car was not fully drained according to the draining procedure submitted by the team in their legality documents as TR Article 6.5.2 is fulfilled.

"The car was weighed again on the FIA inside and outside scales and the weight was 796.5 kg. The calibration of the outside and inside scales was confirmed and witnessed by the competitor.

"As this is 1.5 kg below the minimum weight requested in TR Article 4.1, which also has to be respected at all times during the Competition, I am referring this matter to the Stewards for their consideration."

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

This is expected to result in Russell's victory being thrown out unless Mercedes cannot explain the 1.5kg discrepancy between his car and the minimum weight.

The FIA's sporting regulations state that, in Article 35.3: "The relevant car may be disqualified should its weight be less than that specified in Article 4.1 of the Technical Regulations when weighed in accordance with Articles 35.1 or 35.2, save where the deficiency in weight results from the accidental loss of a component of the car."

Hamilton would thus be granted the win over Oscar Piastri, while Charles Leclerc would be moved up to third.

This would not be the first disqualification that Mercedes' historical lineage has faced for being below the weight cap, but at this stage, the team hasn't been found to have deliberately misled F1 officials.

BAR had its results from the San Marino Grand Prix thrown out as both Jenson Button and Takuma Sato's cars were found to be underweight when fully drained of fuel, as a secret secondary fuel tank was used as ballast.

Tyrrell also had its 1984 results expunged as it was discovered that the team had topped up its water injection system throughout the races with a mixture of water and lead shot, which raised the underweight 012 above the 540kg minimum weight limit.

UPDATE: George Russell has been disqualified from the race.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Ferrari’s Spa result “worse than expected” with Mercedes quicker - Leclerc
Next article Verstappen: Red Bull would’ve fought for Belgian GP win without penalty

Top Comments

Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
"It's not like I've forgotten how to drive," Perez claims

"It's not like I've forgotten how to drive," Perez claims

Formula 1
Belgian GP
"It's not like I've forgotten how to drive," Perez claims
The downforce dilemma facing teams ahead of Spa F1 qualifying

The downforce dilemma facing teams ahead of Spa F1 qualifying

Formula 1
Belgian GP
The downforce dilemma facing teams ahead of Spa F1 qualifying
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough

The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough
George Russell
More from
George Russell
Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP

Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP
Explained: The F1 car weight rule that cost Russell Belgian GP victory

Explained: The F1 car weight rule that cost Russell Belgian GP victory

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Explained: The F1 car weight rule that cost Russell Belgian GP victory
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Russell disqualified from Belgian GP, Hamilton takes 105th F1 win

Russell disqualified from Belgian GP, Hamilton takes 105th F1 win

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Russell disqualified from Belgian GP, Hamilton takes 105th F1 win
The factors enabling Russell’s shock winning strategy

The factors enabling Russell’s shock winning strategy

Formula 1
Belgian GP
The factors enabling Russell’s shock winning strategy
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Latest news

Marko: Perez “completely collapsed” for Red Bull in Belgian GP

Marko: Perez “completely collapsed” for Red Bull in Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Marko: Perez “completely collapsed” for Red Bull in Belgian GP
Revised F1 World Championship standings after the 2024 Belgian GP

Revised F1 World Championship standings after the 2024 Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Revised F1 World Championship standings after the 2024 Belgian GP
Revised F1 Belgian GP results: Hamilton inherits win after Russell DQ

Revised F1 Belgian GP results: Hamilton inherits win after Russell DQ

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Revised F1 Belgian GP results: Hamilton inherits win after Russell DQ
Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP

Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP

Prime

Discover prime content
When inflexible Spa officials refused to heed a sensible warning

When inflexible Spa officials refused to heed a sensible warning

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By GP Racing
When inflexible Spa officials refused to heed a sensible warning
How Briatore is already living up to his Alpine remit

How Briatore is already living up to his Alpine remit

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By GP Racing
How Briatore is already living up to his Alpine remit
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough

The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA