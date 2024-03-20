All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1

Ben Sulayem cleared of wrongdoing after FIA investigation

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been cleared of any wrongdoing after allegations were made against him of interference in Formula 1 events last year.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President, FIA

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President, FIA

Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The FIA’s Compliance Department had been looking into claims made against Ben Sulayem by a whistleblower about two separate incidents that occurred during 2023.

The first involved a suggestion that he had interfered with the stewards’ decision to reverse a penalty handed down on Fernando Alonso at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The second incident was at the Las Vegas Grand Prix and surrounded allegations that Ben Sulayem pushed for the FIA not to approve the track certification for F1’s newest venue.

However, following a probe by the FIA Compliance Officer and its six-person Ethics Committee, it was announced on Wednesday that there was no evidence Ben Sulayem had acted improperly.

The FIA’s investigations took 30 days to complete and included interviews with 11 witnesses.

In a statement issued by the FIA, it said: “After reviewing the results of the inquiries, the Ethics Committee were unanimous in their determination that there was no evidence to substantiate allegations of interference of any kind involving the FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.”

It added: “Allegations against the FIA President were unsubstantiated and strong evidence beyond any reasonable doubt was presented to support the determination of the FIA Ethics Committee.“The President’s complete co-operation, transparency, and compliance throughout the process during this investigation was greatly appreciated.”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President, FIA, presents the FIA Winners medal on the podium

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President, FIA, presents the FIA Winners medal on the podium

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Saudi Arabia incident related to Ben Sulayem being accused of trying to get Alonso’s penalty overturned.

It was alleged that he called Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamas bin Isa Al Khalifa, FIA vice-president for sport for the Middle East and North Africa region and a close ally of his, who was present at the race, to help push matters for him.

Ben Sulayem had also been open about the approval for the Las Vegas track being his responsibility, and said if he had wanted to stop it getting the green light then he had the power to do that himself.

Speaking to GP Racing magazine recently, he said: “The president of the FIA is the one who signs the homologation for the new track, or for all the tracks. I supported it.

“I could have said no, [because it wasn’t ready in time for inspection]. But as soon as my team said it was safe... because I’m a driver, I care about the wellbeing of the drivers and the people around them, our staff and the marshals. I did it.

“It was a big thing. If I had said no, it would have been disastrous [for F1]. But it would have been legal. But I’m careful because I love the sport.”

Watch: Explained: Mercedes Grabs Resta from Ferrari in F1 Staff Swoop

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Ocon interview: "I had the weight of my family on my shoulders"
Next article How Vowles is changing the culture at the Williams F1 team

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Ricciardo doesn't need Marko criticisms to realise he must do better

Ricciardo doesn't need Marko criticisms to realise he must do better

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ricciardo doesn't need Marko criticisms to realise he must do better
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?

Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?
Flashing light distraction prompted near F1 jump start - Norris

Flashing light distraction prompted near F1 jump start - Norris

Formula 1
Australian GP
Flashing light distraction prompted near F1 jump start - Norris

Latest news

2024 NASCAR at COTA schedule, entry list, and how to watch

2024 NASCAR at COTA schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
2024 NASCAR at COTA schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Bagnaia hails future Ducati MotoGP rider Aldeguer as “one of the fastest of new era”

Bagnaia hails future Ducati MotoGP rider Aldeguer as “one of the fastest of new era”

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Bagnaia hails future Ducati MotoGP rider Aldeguer as “one of the fastest of new era”
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run NASCAR Xfinity race at Bristol again

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run NASCAR Xfinity race at Bristol again

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Bristol
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run NASCAR Xfinity race at Bristol again
Marquez in “no rush” to sort MotoGP future despite dwindling factory Ducatis

Marquez in “no rush” to sort MotoGP future despite dwindling factory Ducatis

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Marquez in “no rush” to sort MotoGP future despite dwindling factory Ducatis

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?

Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?
How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder

How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder
The weird F1 races that Melbourne has thrown up over the years

The weird F1 races that Melbourne has thrown up over the years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The weird F1 races that Melbourne has thrown up over the years
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA