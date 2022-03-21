Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The background behind Red Bull's Bahrain DNFs Next / Sainz reaches agreement over new Ferrari F1 contract
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Binotto: Ferrari cannot afford wrong step in F1 development war

Ferrari says it cannot afford to make a wrong step with the development of its new Formula 1 car now, if it is to keep up its strong start to the 2022 season.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Listen to this article

The Maranello-based squad delivered a perfect opening to the new campaign, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finishing 1-2 in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

But in a season where it is predicted there will be an aggressive development war, the current form book is likely to be shaken up a lot as teams bring on car upgrades.

The situation is further complicated, however, by the presence of the F1 cost cap, which means teams cannot simply throw all the money they like at bringing steps forward to the track.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is mindful about the potential pitfalls of developments not working now, as he suggests there is still more pace to extract from the current F1-75.

"There is still potential in the car certainly, but we do need to develop the car," said Binotto after the Bahrain race.

"When you have a good baseline, and when you are developing, you need to make sure that whatever you're bringing to the car is a step forward.

"And that's even more important now that we got a budget cap. We cannot make it wrong.

"We will have only a few opportunities of development and, whatever we will do, we need to make sure that those are the proper and the right ones."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates victory with his team in Parc Ferme

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates victory with his team in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Despite Ferrari's winning start to the season, Binotto still feels Red Bull remains favourite for the championship with so little pace difference between them.

"I think the others are very, very strong," explained Binotto. "They proved to be very strong in the quali and it was really a matter of detail.

"I think in the race they could have been stronger, but maybe they had some reliability issues or something that was not perfect on their car from what we may understand from the radio communications. They would have been very fast otherwise.

"And if I look at the first stint of Max, on used tyres, he was keeping the pace of Charles. So I think we should not forget that those ones are the world champion, they are still the favourites, and I think what we can try to do is to do our best.

"Jeddah in a week's time can be a completely different picture and I think we need to wait at least four or five races to see the true picture."

Read Also:
shares
comments
The background behind Red Bull's Bahrain DNFs
Previous article

The background behind Red Bull's Bahrain DNFs
Next article

Sainz reaches agreement over new Ferrari F1 contract

Sainz reaches agreement over new Ferrari F1 contract
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Leclerc joked with Ferrari F1 pits about last lap engine problem Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Leclerc joked with Ferrari F1 pits about last lap engine problem

Mercedes: No man’s land Bahrain F1 GP turned into "test session" Bahrain GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes: No man’s land Bahrain F1 GP turned into "test session"

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Sainz reaches agreement over new Ferrari F1 contract
Formula 1

Sainz reaches agreement over new Ferrari F1 contract

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Sainz relieved to fight for pole after feeling "very far behind" Leclerc Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Sainz relieved to fight for pole after feeling "very far behind" Leclerc

Latest news

Can Ferrari continue its F1 dominance? | Paddock Packdown
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Can Ferrari continue its F1 dominance? | Paddock Packdown

Marko: Red Bull takes blame for slow Verstappen F1 outlaps
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull takes blame for slow Verstappen F1 outlaps

Brawn: F1 has made step from "horrible" previous cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn: F1 has made step from "horrible" previous cars

Leclerc joked with Ferrari F1 pits about last lap engine problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc joked with Ferrari F1 pits about last lap engine problem

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
13 h
The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Prime

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Max Verstappen’s fight for victory in the opening race of Formula 1’s new era and his first as defending world champion was ultimately ended by a fuel pump problem, although an unseen mechanical woe became key to him losing out to Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1
17 h
The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Prime

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive

Formula 1 is beginning to tackle serious questions about its environmental credibility and sustainability with firm action, but against a backdrop of burnout and a relentlessly expanding schedule. Something’s got to give, says MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2022
The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain Prime

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain

On the final day when Formula 1 teams attempt to disguise true performance levels from rivals ahead of the sessions that truly count, Red Bull moved into a class above the rest. Its pace compared to the competition looks set to give it a major advantage at the 2022 opener in Bahrain...

Formula 1
Mar 18, 2022
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Prime

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Prime

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

OPINION: The wait for the 2022 Formula 1 season to get underway is almost over. Much has been said about the rivalries between the top teams, but it may well be that the biggest rumble this season is instead focused entirely on what again looks like a tight midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Prime

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

The fallout from Abu Dhabi kept Formula 1 in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the off-season. But wider global events have also brought their own challenges as F1 prepares for its new era to begin

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Prime

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to embark on the first race of its eagerly anticipated new era. Every team is talking the rest up, but only one can be the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix victor and very likely set the tone for the championship’s coming campaign.

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.