Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
101 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Breaking news

Binotto: Ferrari in the middle of a storm, but no crisis

shares
comments
Binotto: Ferrari in the middle of a storm, but no crisis
By:

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto admits his team is in "the middle of a storm" right now with its Formula 1’s struggles, but denies it is in crisis.

The Italian outfit endured one of its least competitive showings for years at the Belgian Grand Prix as Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc failed to finish in the points on a weekend where the SF1000 had no pace.

But while its Spa slump has put Ferrari on the backfoot, Binotto says the performance needs to be put in context, amid his belief that it was a one-off caused by track characteristics.

"I think it is wrong to use the word crisis for the moment we are going through," Binotto told Sky Italia.

"Certainly this is a very bad result within a difficult season that we are experiencing. But we knew it was coming, we saw it in winter testing, and then came the [car update] freeze and the impossibility to develop the car."

Read Also:

The scale of Ferrari's difficulties in Belgium have again prompted talk about whether or not the team needs to make major infrastructure changes to turn its situation around.

But while some have questioned whether or not Binotto is the right man to lead the outfit, he says everyone at Maranello needs to stay focused to help.

"We all take responsibility for this situation," he said. "I take that as team principal as well as all those who work in Maranello.

"We are all in the same boat. But although the team is in the middle of the storm, we are very united. There is no crisis, no tension. [Instead] there is bitterness and frustration in each of us. But I believe that this frustration must be transformed into reaction and determination."

Ferrari's slump comes ahead of two big pressure races for the outfit, with events at its home tracks at Monza and Mugello coming up.

Asked what message he would give to Ferrari's long-standing supporters, Binotto said: "We understand the fans. We are very sorry, we are the first to admit, and we are sorry for them too.

"What is happening, in fact, is that we have a car that has lost power, just as all the engine manufacturers have lost it. We more than the others.

"Last year the engine partly covered the limits of the machine, but this year it is no longer the case. The limits of the machine are emerging. On that point it is clear that we must improve."

Additional reporting by Giacomo Rauli

Related video

Ferrari "disappointed and angry" about Belgian GP showing

Previous article

Ferrari "disappointed and angry" about Belgian GP showing

Next article

Hamilton: Only F1 bosses can do something to stop boring races

Hamilton: Only F1 bosses can do something to stop boring races
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Belgian GP
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Sheldon Creed wins NASCAR Truck Series race at Gateway
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Race report

Sheldon Creed wins NASCAR Truck Series race at Gateway

Wolff: Ferrari must question decisions by "certain members"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Ferrari must question decisions by "certain members"

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

The stark evidence that shows Ferrari’s shocking Spa pace loss Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The stark evidence that shows Ferrari’s shocking Spa pace loss

Binotto: Ferrari in the middle of a storm, but no crisis
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto: Ferrari in the middle of a storm, but no crisis

Latest news

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet

The 2019 “slump” behind Hamilton’s Belgian GP power Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The 2019 “slump” behind Hamilton’s Belgian GP power

Hamilton: Only F1 bosses can do something to stop boring races
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Only F1 bosses can do something to stop boring races

Binotto: Ferrari in the middle of a storm, but no crisis
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto: Ferrari in the middle of a storm, but no crisis

Trending

1
WEC

Multimatic still pushing for privateer Ford WEC entry

2
NASCAR Truck

Sheldon Creed wins NASCAR Truck Series race at Gateway

3
FIA F3

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden win in first race

4
Formula 1

Wolff: Ferrari must question decisions by "certain members"

Latest news

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet

The 2019 “slump” behind Hamilton’s Belgian GP power
Formula 1

The 2019 “slump” behind Hamilton’s Belgian GP power

Hamilton: Only F1 bosses can do something to stop boring races
Formula 1

Hamilton: Only F1 bosses can do something to stop boring races

Binotto: Ferrari in the middle of a storm, but no crisis
Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari in the middle of a storm, but no crisis

Ferrari "disappointed and angry" about Belgian GP showing
Formula 1

Ferrari "disappointed and angry" about Belgian GP showing

Latest videos

Starting grid for the Belgian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Belgian GP

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval' 01:06
Formula 1

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval'

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour 05:49
Formula 1

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.