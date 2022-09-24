Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ocon: 2022 F1 cars like ‘go karts on kerbs’ in Singapore Next / The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared
Formula 1 News

BMW: No current interest in entering Formula 1

BMW says it has no interest in entering Formula 1 at the moment despite the recent manufacturer arrivals, instead focusing on its LMDh programme.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Sven Haidinger
BMW: No current interest in entering Formula 1
Listen to this article

Following the finalisation of the updated engine regulations for 2026, increasing the amount of electric power and mandating the use of efuels, F1 has been subject to fresh manufacturer interest.

Audi announced last month it would enter F1 as an engine manufacturer from 2026, while sister Volkswagen Group brand Porsche remains keen on an entry despite its planned partnership with Red Bull being scrapped after a breakdown in talks.

Honda is also thought to be considering a return in 2026 after ending its works involvement last year while retaining technical ties to Red Bull.

With Mercedes already on the grid, Audi incoming, Porsche interested and the Volkswagen brand no longer completing motorsport activities, it leaves BMW as the only remaining major German manufacturer.

But in an interview with Motorsport.com's sister website Motorsport-Total.com, officials from BMW made clear F1 was not something on their radar.

Andreas Roos, the head of BMW M Motorsport, said being absent from F1 was “not an issue for us” because BMW was “definitely not interested at the moment.”

“I think you also have to be realistic,” said Roos, who succeeded current Aston Martin F1 team principal Mike Krack as BMW’s motorsport boss.

“You have a very high investment in Formula 1, and until that comes back, you have to be very successful for a very long time. So we're happy with the big bouquet of projects we currently have in motorsport."

Robert Kubica, BMW Sauber F1.09

Robert Kubica, BMW Sauber F1.09

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

BMW most recently enjoyed manufacturer presence in F1 between 2000 and 2009, initially working with Williams before making Sauber its factory squad in 2006. The BMW team scored one victory at the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix before withdrawing from F1 suddenly at the end of 2009.

Although it has been linked with a potential F1 return given the level of manufacturer interest of late and the change in the engine rules, BMW made clear its focus lies with its new LMDh programme.

The new BMW M Hybrid V8 will debut in IMSA next year before expanding to the World Endurance Championship from 2024, when it will also return to fight for overall honours at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“We are virtually already fully into electrification and the transformation to electrification,” explained Roos. “LMDh fits perfectly there - and not just in 2026, when Formula 1 goes in this direction. From that point of view, this is the right time for us to do LMDh now."

Frank van Meel, the CEO of BMW M Motorsport GmbH, recognised the marketing value and reach of racing in F1, but said BMW does not “do motorsport purely for marketing reasons.”

“We want to derive something for the series and develop together,” said van Meel.

“That's why LMDh is clearly more important to us than Formula 1. It's too far away from our series M products, but also too far away in terms of time with the topic of electrification."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ocon: 2022 F1 cars like ‘go karts on kerbs’ in Singapore
Previous article

Ocon: 2022 F1 cars like ‘go karts on kerbs’ in Singapore
Next article

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Maintaining record of win in every F1 season has "zero importance" to Hamilton
Formula 1

Maintaining record of win in every F1 season has "zero importance" to Hamilton

Vettel was "never really close" to Red Bull F1 return after Ferrari exit
Formula 1

Vettel was "never really close" to Red Bull F1 return after Ferrari exit

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Alfa Romeo CEO: “No hurry” to decide F1 future beyond 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo CEO: “No hurry” to decide F1 future beyond 2023

Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato says the company is in “no hurry” to make a call on its long-term future in Formula 1.

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

Stuart Codling charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Maintaining record of win in every F1 season has "zero importance" to Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Maintaining record of win in every F1 season has "zero importance" to Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton says maintaining his record of winning a race in every Formula 1 season he has competed in has “zero importance to me.”

Interview: How F1's helicopter footage was brought to a higher level
Formula 1 Formula 1

Interview: How F1's helicopter footage was brought to a higher level

The ever increasing quality of Formula 1's helicopter camera work has made it an indispensable part of the broadcast. We went behind the scenes to find out how F1's spectacular aerial shots come together.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Prime

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

Stuart Codling charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
7 h
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Prime

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded Maurce Hamilton of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination Prime

The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination

After a tooth and nail and, at times, toxic Formula 1 world championship scrap last year, Max Verstappen's march to a second consecutive title has been the exact opposite. But has he really changed in 2022? Here's a dive into what factors have played a crucial role, both inside the Verstappen camp and elsewhere, in the Dutch driver's domination.

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight Prime

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight

The pecking order in 2022's Formula 1 season may look pretty static as the season draws to a close, but the unique nature of the cost cap means that preparation for next season takes precedence. New developments are being pushed back to 2023, which could mask the technical development war ongoing...

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2022
The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall Prime

The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall

Looking back to the early races of 2022 and Ferrari’s challenge to Red Bull and Max Verstappen was going better than many expected. But it has lost so much ground a surprise rival can even pip Charles Leclerc to runner-up in the standings if given the chance

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2022
The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos Prime

The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos

The Hart-powered Jordan 194 gave the team hope that the good times were just around the corner. Its 1994 steed wasn’t the start of a move up F1’s pecking order - even if the car did earn the Silverstone team a first pole position. But, as STUART CODLING explains, it did provide a platform for Jordan to become a manufacturer-supported squad.

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2022
BRM V16: How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track Prime

BRM V16: How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track

The first of three new BRM V16s is bringing the greatest-sounding engine to a new audience – and back to the race track - at the Goodwood Revival this weekend. Here is the story of the ambitious 1950 Formula 1 project's resurrection for historic competition

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2022
The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend Prime

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend

Have you ever wondered what a Formula 1 team principal actually does at a grand prix? GP RACING followed Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack to open a window into the TP’s race weekend world…

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.