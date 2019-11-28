Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
23 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP / Breaking news

Bottas set for Abu Dhabi grid drop after power unit change

shares
comments
Bottas set for Abu Dhabi grid drop after power unit change
By:
Nov 28, 2019, 8:42 AM

Valtteri Bottas will take a grid drop for the Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi with Mercedes having elected to fit a brand new power unit for this weekend.

The Finn retired from the last race in Brazil with an engine problem that was triggered as the result of high oil consumption.

The broken power unit was flown back to Mercedes’ engine headquarters in Brixworth for checks to see if it could be used again, but it was discovered that it could not be saved.

With Bottas’ other power units at the end of their mileage so unable to get him through the Abu Dhabi race weekend, Mercedes has had no choice other than to bring a brand new engine in to use for the last race.

It is not clear yet how many places Bottas will drop down the grid as the result of the changes, with Mercedes only likely to commit to which new components it introduces once track action gets under way.

Mercedes said in Interlagos that it was unsure what had been the cause of the eventual failure.

Technical director James Allison said: “We know that we had elevated oil consumption during the race that ran away very sharply - very sharply - about half a lap before we saw it expire. The engine stopped itself rather than expired in a heap.”  

 
Next article
Williams confirms Latifi alongside Russell for 2020

Previous article

Williams confirms Latifi alongside Russell for 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Abu Dhabi GP
Drivers Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
23 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Le Mans

Remembering Le Mans 1966 – video

Latest videos

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution 03:11
Formula 1

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Latest news

Bottas set for Abu Dhabi grid drop after power unit change
F1

Bottas set for Abu Dhabi grid drop after power unit change

Williams confirms Latifi alongside Russell for 2020
F1

Williams confirms Latifi alongside Russell for 2020

Ferrari: Vettel, Leclerc aware Brazil crash "not acceptable"
F1

Ferrari: Vettel, Leclerc aware Brazil crash "not acceptable"

Hamilton lifts the lid on his blueprint for F1 success
F1

Hamilton lifts the lid on his blueprint for F1 success

How ageless Raikkonen defied the risk of joining Alfa
F1

How ageless Raikkonen defied the risk of joining Alfa

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.