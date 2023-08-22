Bottas: Alfa Romeo 2023 F1 car was "born" missing winter targets
Valtteri Bottas reckons that Alfa Romeo's C43 Formula 1 chassis was "born" at a performance level below the team's targets for 2023, with developments doing little to rectify the situation.
The Swiss outfit has managed just nine points over the opening 12 races of the season, having managed 51 points at the same interval last season. Bottas's eighth place at the season opener in Bahrain remains the high water mark this year.
Explaining where the team has fallen short, Bottas felt that the team started the season from a weaker position compared to last year, and has been unable to catch up with its developments over the year relative to the other teams.
Although unsatisfied with the results of the current car, he felt that it was important for the team to learn from it in its 2024 plans rather than become frustrated and lose sight of its future developments.
"Everyone in the team understands that the starting point of the season was not as strong as last year, and it's been quite difficult to get up from there," said Bottas.
"Yes, we've been bringing upgrades, but so is everybody else. That's how it goes.
"We're not satisfied with the performance at the moment and it's tough racing at the back when you want to be close to the front. But we don't get frustrated yet, because we need to look ahead and now make a good plan for next year.
"We've been out-developed, yes. Also, the way the car was born, just the pure performance level was not where we wanted. Ever since then everyone's improving, and some teams have made big steps - like McLaren recently.
Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo F1 Team
Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images
"I mean by those performance targets, where we wanted to be in terms of what we find in old areas, whether it's mechanical, whether it's aero, whether it's about tyres - the level where we started wasn't where we wanted to be."
Bottas added that the team's bright start to last season, where it had one of few cars that had managed to meet the weight target with the new regulations package, has cast 2023's efforts in a dimmer light.
He felt that the team's regression to the mean over the second half of last year was a better representation of the team's capabilities, and that although the C43 wasn't inherently flawed, small shortfalls over the whole car had added up to take their toll.
"I think in the first like five, six races of last year, for sure it looked maybe a bit better than what it was because of some teams having issues, and we were one of the only teams on the weight limit.
"Then the mid-season and the end season probably was more representative like where we were. But even from that, we were expecting to make a step.
"There's no one particular area of the car, or team, or factories [that is weak]. Just small things here and there combined. So we just need to keep outworking other teams. That's the only solution.
"[We must] look into the future and make a clear plan. Obviously, there's been quite a few changes in the team, in the management and big roles.
"There's more people coming later this year, so there's still a bit of restructuring going on and the results of those obviously we won't see this year - that's going to be in the future."
Related video
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
McLaren has no more "big holes" to fix as it targets F1 titles - Brown
Bottas: Sticking around for Audi F1 era making more sense
Bottas: Sticking around for Audi F1 era making more sense Bottas: Sticking around for Audi F1 era making more sense
Bottas: Alfa Romeo surprised by its own pace at F1 Hungarian GP
Bottas: Alfa Romeo surprised by its own pace at F1 Hungarian GP Bottas: Alfa Romeo surprised by its own pace at F1 Hungarian GP
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
Zhou seeking answers on Alfa Romeo F1 future during summer break
Zhou seeking answers on Alfa Romeo F1 future during summer break Zhou seeking answers on Alfa Romeo F1 future during summer break
What's behind Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK's special Belgian GP livery?
What's behind Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK's special Belgian GP livery? What's behind Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK's special Belgian GP livery?
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival
Latest news
Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role
Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role
Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP
Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP
United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season
United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season
James Allen appointed President, Motorsport Business and F1 Liaison for Motorsport Network Media
James Allen appointed President, Motorsport Business and F1 Liaison for Motorsport Network Media James Allen appointed President, Motorsport Business and F1 Liaison for Motorsport Network Media
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos
How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos
The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’
The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’ The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’
The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades
The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades
The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars
The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.