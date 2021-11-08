Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / 10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Mexican Grand Prix Next / F1 video replay changed Ricciardo's mind on Bottas crash
Formula 1 / Mexican GP News

Bottas and Verstappen fastest lap duel simply ‘playing games’

By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith

Red Bull and Mercedes admit there was a bit of ‘playing around’ over fastest lap in Formula 1’s Mexican Grand Prix, but insist their drivers played it by the book.

Bottas and Verstappen fastest lap duel simply ‘playing games’

With the world championship battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton so close, their teammates have been used at races this year to try to take away fastest lap points.

In Mexico, with Valtteri Bottas outside of the points following his Turn 1 incident, Mercedes made a late switch to softs for the Finn to take the fastest lap away from Verstappen.

But, during his first attempt to set a time, Verstappen knew that Bottas was close behind him on track so backed off in front of the Finn – scuppering his hopes.

Bottas then passed Verstappen, who then argued that the Mercedes driver should follow blue flag rules and slow down to let him back through.

In the end, Mercedes elected to pit Bottas again to try to find him some clear air – which they did and he duly secured the fastest lap.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said he did not see anything wrong in what Verstappen did.

“Yeah, it was a bit of playing around,” he explained. “Max was aware that Valtteri was going for quickest lap and he then slowed him down, which is absolutely on, he can do that.

“So we went for another set, and this time in free air grabbed that fastest lap back.”

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner explained that those moments with Bottas were a cause of brief concern, but in the end reckoned it was handled well.

“It certainly didn't help our blood pressure on the pit wall,” he said. “Obviously there was a little bit of playing around, because Max was keen to retain the fastest lap.

“So therefore he was trying to use the blue flag to ensure that Valtteri gave way to him, and then Mercedes pitted him out of the way. We weren't going to do the same with Max, obviously.

“It was a little bit of gamesmanship again, haggling over that final point, which we didn't want to get too drawn into.”

Verstappen himself said he was well aware in the race what Bottas was up to, but was never worried about any potential contact.

“I can understand, of course, they go for the fastest lap,” he said. “So, the first time it didn’t work out. But we played it safe, I think.

“We were side by side but it was all good. We lost a lot of time but it was alright, to be honest, for me. I know Valtteri, he’s a clean driver anyway and I never was in doubt that something would happen.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Mexican Grand Prix
Previous article

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Mexican Grand Prix
Next article

F1 video replay changed Ricciardo's mind on Bottas crash

F1 video replay changed Ricciardo's mind on Bottas crash
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
What is behind Red Bull’s rear wing troubles
Formula 1

What is behind Red Bull’s rear wing troubles

Photo concern prompts FIA presidential election warning
Video Inside
General

Photo concern prompts FIA presidential election warning

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future Prime
Formula 1

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future

Valtteri Bottas More from
Valtteri Bottas
F1 video replay changed Ricciardo's mind on Bottas crash Mexican GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 video replay changed Ricciardo's mind on Bottas crash

Bottas aiming for Abu Dhabi F1 test debut with Alfa Romeo
Video Inside
Formula 1

Bottas aiming for Abu Dhabi F1 test debut with Alfa Romeo

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Perez: Missing out on Red Bull 1-2 in Mexican GP "a shame" Mexican GP
Formula 1

Perez: Missing out on Red Bull 1-2 in Mexican GP "a shame"

Mercedes: Red Bull could have 'driven circles' around Hamilton Mexican GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: Red Bull could have 'driven circles' around Hamilton

Latest news

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
1 h
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Prime

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Motorsport.com was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future Prime

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future

Feedback to Formula 1's introduction of sprint races in the echo chamber of social media has largely been lukewarm to negative. But that won't stop F1 bosses pressing on with its plans, with Ross Brawn hoping that it can continue to attract a younger demographic without switching off F1's hardcore base

Formula 1
Nov 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.