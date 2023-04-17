Bottas becomes Adelaide event ambassador
Valtteri Bottas has strengthened his ties to Australia by becoming an official ambassador for the Adelaide Motorsport Festival.
The Alfa Romeo F1 star was the headline act at the revived festival this year, driving a Bathurst 1000-winning Holden Supercar on the shortened version of the famous Adelaide street circuit.
He has now been named as part of the new Ambassadors' Club for the event along with the likes of ex-Ferrari F1 driver Stefan Johansson, Supercars legend Craig Lowndes, current Supercars drivers Todd Hazelwood, Tim Slade and Thomas Randle, Aussie racing legends Vern Schuppan and David Brabham, Kiwis Hayden Paddon, and Andy Higgins, and Supercars team owner Peter Xiberras.
“The event has received such a tremendous amount of positive feedback from everyone, but most importantly from those who are at the top of their game," said AMF event director Tim Possingham.
"The general feeling amongst this cohort is that they want to support and grow the event; they want to act as ambassadors for the event as we move forward. So we have formalised this group and we plan to grow it over the years.”
Bottas has personal ties to Australia, and South Australia in particular, through his partner and renowned cyclist Tiffany Cromwell.
The Finn kickstarted his Aussie persona while holidaying down under during the off-season, a promotional video of him getting a mullet haircut going viral.
He has since retained the mullet and moustache and was highly-active in the lead-up to the Australian Grand Prix, not just with his Adelaide appearance, but launching Aussie-flavoured gin and coffee collaborations as well.
The AMF will once again be held on the weekend before the Australian Grand Prix next year.
Latest news
Hamilton looks to copy Moss by staying with Mercedes until "last days"
Hamilton looks to copy Moss by staying with Mercedes until "last days" Hamilton looks to copy Moss by staying with Mercedes until "last days"
Supercars lands on engine fire solution
Supercars lands on engine fire solution Supercars lands on engine fire solution
Key Supercars parity data uncovered
Key Supercars parity data uncovered Key Supercars parity data uncovered
NISMO Nissan had "luck on its side" in crazy Okayama opener
NISMO Nissan had "luck on its side" in crazy Okayama opener NISMO Nissan had "luck on its side" in crazy Okayama opener
How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet
How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality
Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality
How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023
How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023
Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?
Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash? Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.