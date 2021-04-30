Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / "Flat out" sprint races a thrill for drivers, says Leclerc Next / Can Gasly finally fulfil AlphaTauri qualifying promise?
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Bottas unsure DAS would have solved Imola F1 tyre struggles

By:

Valtteri Bottas is unsure Mercedes’ innovative dual-axis steering (DAS) device that was banned for 2021 would have solved his Formula 1 tyre struggles at Imola two weeks ago.

Bottas unsure DAS would have solved Imola F1 tyre struggles

Bottas topped both practice sessions on Friday for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and said he felt “a lot happier” with the Mercedes W12 car than he did at the opening round in Bahrain.

But Friday proved to be the peak of the Finn’s Imola weekend as he slumped to eighth place in qualifying, while teammate Lewis Hamilton took pole position, finishing over four-tenths of a second ahead.

Bottas fared little better on Sunday in the race, struggling in the lower-reaches of the top-10 before a crash with Williams’ George Russell brought his race to an early end.

Bottas and Mercedes came away from the Imola weekend citing tyre warm-up issues as being the key to his struggles, causing such a big performance swing compared to Hamilton in the sister car.

Mercedes used DAS through 2020 to allow its drivers to adjust the toe angle of the front tyres from inside the cockpit, assisting with tyre warm-up.

But Bottas did not think the now-banned device would have resolved his issues at Imola, which chiefly surrounded the rear tyres.

“I would say at Imola, the struggles in qualifying, now once we understood everything, it was 100% tyres,” Bottas said.

“My Q1 time would have been enough for the second row in Q3, and I ended up eighth. So it’s an area that we need to pay more attention to. We understand, but it also goes track by track.

“With the DAS, for sure it was helpful on that, but at Imola, the main issue for me was rear tyres, getting them warm instead of the fronts.

“The DAS system was only for the fronts. I’m sure last year we had some benefits for that, but not necessarily for Imola.”

Read Also:

Mercedes sparked intrigue throughout the paddock when it debuted DAS at pre-season testing in 2020, with the regulations already being written to ban the device for 2021.

Red Bull lodged a protest against Mercedes over the use of the device at the opening race in Austria, only for the FIA to rule it as being legal and within the regulations.

Mercedes heads into this weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix braced once again for a close fight with Red Bull, the teams having won one race each so far this year.

Bottas felt that it was “impossible to say” how competitive Mercedes would be compared to Red Bull at Portimao given the swings in track characteristics between Bahrain and Imola.

“We’ve raced on two very different tracks,” Bottas said.

“Bahrain is quite unique in terms of the surface of the tarmac and the overheating issues you get normally, and Imola also completely different, really smooth tarmac and the conditions we had were pretty cold.

“Here, [there are] many question marks in terms of the tarmac. I think it’s evolved quite a bit since last year. You just don’t know.

“The only thing we’ve focused on as a team was first of all getting my car fixed [after the crash], and putting some upgrades in the car and see how it works.”

shares
comments

Related video

"Flat out" sprint races a thrill for drivers, says Leclerc

Previous article

"Flat out" sprint races a thrill for drivers, says Leclerc

Next article

Can Gasly finally fulfil AlphaTauri qualifying promise?

Can Gasly finally fulfil AlphaTauri qualifying promise?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia Romagna GP
Drivers Valtteri Bottas
Teams Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix session timings and preview

2
WEC

Spa WEC: Alpine edges Toyota in second practice

2h
3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

4
General

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world

5
Formula 1

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend

Latest news
Hamilton happy to end Pirelli test reluctance with view to 2022
Formula 1

Hamilton happy to end Pirelli test reluctance with view to 2022

29m
Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens

50m
Can Gasly finally fulfil AlphaTauri qualifying promise?
Formula 1

Can Gasly finally fulfil AlphaTauri qualifying promise?

1h
Bottas unsure DAS would have solved Imola F1 tyre struggles
Formula 1

Bottas unsure DAS would have solved Imola F1 tyre struggles

1h
"Flat out" sprint races a thrill for drivers, says Leclerc
Formula 1

"Flat out" sprint races a thrill for drivers, says Leclerc

2h
Latest videos
Rivals say Aston Martin have no grounds for aero dispute 00:44
Formula 1
2h

Rivals say Aston Martin have no grounds for aero dispute

F1 Fast Facts: Portuguese GP 02:31
Formula 1
11h

F1 Fast Facts: Portuguese GP

F1 Fast Facts: Portuguese GP 02:31
Formula 1
11h

F1 Fast Facts: Portuguese GP

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest moments 05:17
Formula 1
16h

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest moments

F1: Turkey replaces Canada 00:54
Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021

F1: Turkey replaces Canada

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Hamilton happy to end Pirelli test reluctance with view to 2022
Formula 1

Hamilton happy to end Pirelli test reluctance with view to 2022

Bottas: Russell Imola incident "done and dusted" after apology
Formula 1

Bottas: Russell Imola incident "done and dusted" after apology

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

More from
Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes: Cost cap makes big accidents "quite a concern"
Formula 1

Mercedes: Cost cap makes big accidents "quite a concern"

Bottas crash damage could cost Mercedes F1 upgrade push Emilia Romagna GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Bottas crash damage could cost Mercedes F1 upgrade push

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track Prime
Formula 1

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track

More from
Mercedes
Red Bull: Mercedes trying to pressure us with 'favourite' tag
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes trying to pressure us with 'favourite' tag

Allison didn’t want to become ‘old embarrassment’ for Mercedes
Formula 1

Allison didn’t want to become ‘old embarrassment’ for Mercedes

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime
Formula 1

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021
The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments Prime

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments

The news this week that F1 has green-lit 'sprint qualifying' races that will determine the grid for three grands prix in 2021 was met with a blend of excitement and scepticism. But before those in both camps can be vilified, F1 must first work out what its criteria is for success - and what will justify making them a more permanent fixture

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2021
The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better Prime

The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better

A rapid ascent through the junior categories meant Yuki Tsunoda's arrival in Formula 1 was always going to be much-hyped. It's not been smooth sailing for Red Bull's latest protege so far, but his confidence has never wavered - something he'll need to rely on to continue his progress into the driver he believes he can be.

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2021
Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas' collision at Imola on Sunday prompted fury in the Formula 1 paddock. But Russell's carefully-worded heartfelt statement later, acknowledging that his initial response was wrong, proved the right move

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2021
How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021 Prime

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021

In Max Verstappen's Formula 1 career to date, he has been cast as the 'pretender', an acknowledged top-line performer without the car to regularly challenge Lewis Hamilton. But that no longer applies in 2021, and the start to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was the most telling signal yet of what we can expect from their duel this year

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2021
How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

Daniel Ricciardo has found a new lease of life at McLaren – a move that’s been years in the making, as he explains to STUART CODLING…

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2021
How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams Prime

How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams

Formula 1’s latest Imola adventure turned into an expensive trip for many teams due to several crashes throughout the weekend. While balancing the books is an added factor in 2021 with the cost cap, a few midfield teams have cashed in early on development investments.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

A frantic wet race at Imola produced plenty of excitement and drama as drivers scrabbled for grip. Amid the hatful of mistakes and incidents that ensued, who kept their noses cleanest?

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021

Trending Today

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend

Why F1's 2021 rules hurt low rake Mercedes more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's 2021 rules hurt low rake Mercedes more

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

VR46 team to race in MotoGP from 2022 with Saudi backing
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

VR46 team to race in MotoGP from 2022 with Saudi backing

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team plans take messy turn
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team plans take messy turn

2021 MotoGP Spanish GP – How to watch, session times & more
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Spanish GP – How to watch, session times & more

Formula 1's sprint qualifying trials plan approved
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1's sprint qualifying trials plan approved

Latest news

Hamilton happy to end Pirelli test reluctance with view to 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton happy to end Pirelli test reluctance with view to 2022

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens

Can Gasly finally fulfil AlphaTauri qualifying promise?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Can Gasly finally fulfil AlphaTauri qualifying promise?

Bottas unsure DAS would have solved Imola F1 tyre struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas unsure DAS would have solved Imola F1 tyre struggles

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.