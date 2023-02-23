Bottas: FIA driver clampdown still "unnecessary" despite clarification
Formula 1 drivers still consider the new FIA restrictions on political and personal statements “unnecessary” despite the governing body clarifying what is allowed, says Valtteri Bottas.
An updated International Sporting Code issued ahead of the 2023 season that applies across top-level motorsport now classes the following as a rule breach: “The general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its Statutes, unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for International Competitions, or by the relevant ASN for National Competitions within their jurisdiction.”
This has received almost universal condemnation across the F1 paddock, with Red Bull team boss Christian Horner warning of the effects of turning people into “robots” while McLaren’s Lando Norris has alluded to drivers being treated as though they are “in school”.
On Friday, the FIA did issue a clarification concerning what is and is not permitted by the updated clause.
Chiefly, drivers will be able to comment on personal, political or religious matters online, in selected interviews and when responding to direct questions during press conferences.
But any expressions are prohibited as part of the drivers’ parade, during the national anthems, on the podium and in the post-race cooldown room.
Asked for his response to the FIA bulletin, Bottas said he spoke for the rest of the grid when insisting that the changes to the ISC in the first instance were ”unnecessary”.
The Alfa Romeo driver said during a press conference on the opening day of pre-season testing in Bahrain: “I saw the clarification.
“Of course, there are things at least it has made clear, but I still do think it’s a bit unnecessary and I think I’m speaking on behalf of all the drivers.
“We haven’t had a [Grand Prix Drivers’ Association] meeting yet but hopefully soon to discuss.”
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
Photo by: Erik Junius
Alpine driver Esteban Ocon admitted he was not up to speed with the FIA clarification but said he would continue to “speak out on a subject that is important to me regardless”.
Likewise, Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff reckoned Lewis Hamilton’s clear intention to continue his advocacy regardless of any clampdown would remain immune to change.
Haas racer Kevin Magnussen added that he would like to see free speech wherever he and F1 travels to.
The Dane said: “It’s something that we need to talk about as drivers and see what we really think about it.
“I’m from a part of the world where free speech is a thing.
“I like that and think that’s a good value and would like to see that everywhere I go.
“But that’s not always how the world is.”
Mercedes buoyed by ‘no bouncing’ from new W14 F1 car
2023 F1 Bahrain test: Verstappen shades Alonso to top opening day of testing
Latest news
Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint
Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint
2023 F1 Bahrain test: Verstappen shades Alonso to top opening day of testing
2023 F1 Bahrain test: Verstappen shades Alonso to top opening day of testing 2023 F1 Bahrain test: Verstappen shades Alonso to top opening day of testing
PPG becomes new title sponsor for IndyCar’s Texas race
PPG becomes new title sponsor for IndyCar’s Texas race PPG becomes new title sponsor for IndyCar’s Texas race
‘Green’ Firestones for all IndyCar street races in 2023
‘Green’ Firestones for all IndyCar street races in 2023 ‘Green’ Firestones for all IndyCar street races in 2023
Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint
Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint
Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success
Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success
What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells
What teams must escape in testing What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells
The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty
The numbers behind Red Bull penalty The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty
The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown
Questions remain over FIA clampdown The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown
Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change
Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change
The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti
Andretti's Ferrari comeback The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti
What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker
What Williams’s new boss must do What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.