Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in progress . . .
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
90 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Breaking news

Bottas in "good spirits" over 2020 F1 title fight

shares
comments
Bottas in "good spirits" over 2020 F1 title fight
By:

Mercedes Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas says he’s in “good spirits” after putting the frustration of the Spanish GP behind him.

After finishing third in Barcelona behind teammate Lewis Hamilton and Red Bill's Max Verstappen, a despondent Bottas said he could already see the 2020 world championship “drifting away”.

He currently lies third in the title race, 43 points behind championship leader Hamilton and six adrift of Verstappen.

However the Finn, who turns 31 on Friday, says that he has taken time out and has been able to reset.

“It was a disappointing weekend and obviously there were a few races that just didn't go my way, and far from what the goal was,” he said at Spa on Thursday.

“So, of course it's disappointing when you have all in for the sport to try and achieve your goals, but the most important thing is always to bounce back, to reset and find the right mindset. I definitely had a bit of a disconnect again, as we had a weekend off, so I managed to recharge.

“And I’m ready to be here again and trying to be at my best level. So I'm in good spirits and looking forward to spending my birthday on track on one of the best tracks in the world, probably the best racing car in the world. So, things are good.”

Expanding on his love for Spa, he said: “It’s a really iconic track and everyone really enjoys it. And all the drivers love driving here – and the racing is always good, which is always a big positive. So yeah, again, I really look forward to it.

“I would say the whole second sector is the most interesting – there’s lots of time you can lose or gain getting things right.

“There’s pretty technical sections as well and corner combinations that you just need to get the lines right and everything. But to be honest the whole track is just really nice.”

Read Also:

Asked about the team’s prospects at Spa in the light of recent tyre problems, Bottas suggested that lower temperatures might be favourable.

"It's such a different track to previous tracks that we've had tyre issues, so it's so difficult to predict. 

"But I think with the softer compound, maybe it's a bit more difficult to make a one-stop even though you can always try and qualify on the medium, but I have no answer. I guess we find out.

“At least the temperature is looking pretty cool, which is not maybe a bad thing for us. 

"But in any case, I have no doubt that Red Bull will be there, in the race pace they've been pretty good with the tyres and the long run pace. So no matter what temperature I'm sure they're going to be a threat as well.”

Related video

Leclerc expects Ferrari F1 car to “suffer” on Spa straights

Previous article

Leclerc expects Ferrari F1 car to “suffer” on Spa straights

Next article

Haas F1 stay "almost impossible" without cost cap

Haas F1 stay "almost impossible" without cost cap
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Belgian GP
Drivers Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Haas: All options open for 2021 F1 driver line-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas: All options open for 2021 F1 driver line-up

Analysis: Why F1 doesn't have doping scandals
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Analysis: Why F1 doesn't have doping scandals

Latest news

Live: Follow Belgian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Belgian GP practice as it happens

Haas F1 stay "almost impossible" without cost cap
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas F1 stay "almost impossible" without cost cap

Bottas in "good spirits" over 2020 F1 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas in "good spirits" over 2020 F1 title fight

Leclerc expects Ferrari F1 car to “suffer” on Spa straights
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc expects Ferrari F1 car to “suffer” on Spa straights

Trending

1
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

2
Formula 1

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

3h

Latest news

Live: Follow Belgian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Belgian GP practice as it happens

Haas F1 stay "almost impossible" without cost cap
Formula 1

Haas F1 stay "almost impossible" without cost cap

Bottas in "good spirits" over 2020 F1 title fight
Formula 1

Bottas in "good spirits" over 2020 F1 title fight

Leclerc expects Ferrari F1 car to “suffer” on Spa straights
Formula 1

Leclerc expects Ferrari F1 car to “suffer” on Spa straights

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Latest videos

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour 05:49
Formula 1

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour

10 Of The Most Memorable Motorsport Moments 07:39
Formula 1

10 Of The Most Memorable Motorsport Moments

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments 08:20
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.