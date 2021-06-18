Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / French GP: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2
Formula 1 / French GP News

Bottas unsure if improvement is coming from F1 chassis change

By:

Valtteri Bottas believes it is "hard to say" if his greater comfort with the Mercedes Formula 1 car at Paul Ricard is down to the chassis swap with Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas unsure if improvement is coming from F1 chassis change

Bottas led opening practice for the French Grand Prix on Friday before finishing second in FP2, lapping just eight thousandths of a second slower than pace-setter Max Verstappen.

Bottas struggled throughout the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend two weeks ago, qualifying 10th and finishing 12th, with the result dropping him to sixth in the drivers' standings.

The strong showing in France came after it was revealed on Thursday that Mercedes had swapped Bottas and Hamilton's car chassis as part of the team's planned rotation for the season.

Speaking after second practice, Bottas explained how he felt more trust with the car than he had recently, but was unsure if it was a result of the chassis change or the conditions at Paul Ricard.

"It's hard to say if its chassis or the track conditions, but it is a lot better feeling than two weeks ago, that's for sure," Bottas said.

"I feel we have started the weekend on the right foot. I feel everything is feeling quite OK, and I've been comfortable and pretty fast with the car so far.

"It's different a track, but the balance is good, the tyres are working well and I'm confident with the car. I can trust the car, and I think that is the biggest difference."

Read Also:

Teammate Hamilton finished Friday's running in France third quickest for Mercedes, two tenths behind Bottas, but the Briton said the feeling in the car was "not much different" to Monaco and Baku when he experienced struggles.

"Even though the position is quite a bit different to Monaco and Baku, [it's] quite a struggle this weekend, I think, probably for everyone," Hamilton said.

"I don't know if it's the track surface or it's the temperature, or these inflated tyres. They put the pressures up higher than ever before, one of the highest.

"I think it's difficult to say. We're all sliding around, and it's a struggle out there I think for everyone."

But Hamilton did not believe the chassis swap played any role in his struggles, saying his car did not feel significantly different and that swings in performance between chassis only happened "very rarely".

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff explained that the chassis swap was "part of the plan" to manage mileage of parts on the two cars, and that a new one could always be used if it would help a driver.

"It's good to get the feedback," Wolff said. "If it calms the driver's mind, we have a spare chassis which is a brand new one, we can always do that."

Asked if there was anything Hamilton was finding different about the chassis he is using in France, Wolff replied: "It's the chassis that was splendid in Monaco, that qualified Valtteri right in front. But you never know.

"You listen to the engineers and said it's all tested, and there shouldn't be any difference.

"But if the driver feels that it's not, then it's definitely not worth trying to make a point here, then you just need to change."

shares
comments
French GP: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2

Previous article

French GP: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

French GP: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2

1h
2
IndyCar

IndyCar at Road America: REV Group GP weekend schedule

23h
3
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

4
Formula 1

French GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

6h
5
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Latest news
Bottas unsure if improvement is coming from F1 chassis change
Formula 1

Bottas unsure if improvement is coming from F1 chassis change

9m
French GP: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2
Formula 1

French GP: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2

1h
French GP practice as it happened
Formula 1

French GP practice as it happened

2h
Alpine: No Mercedes exit clauses in Ocon’s new three-year F1 deal
Formula 1

Alpine: No Mercedes exit clauses in Ocon’s new three-year F1 deal

2h
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

2h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Pirelli claims Aston Martin and Red Bull were running lower pressures 01:11
Formula 1
5h

Formula 1: Pirelli claims Aston Martin and Red Bull were running lower pressures

F1 Fast Facts: French GP 02:52
Formula 1
9h

F1 Fast Facts: French GP

Formula 1: Mercedes makes short term 00:39
Formula 1
22h

Formula 1: Mercedes makes short term "magic button" fix

Formula 1: Alpine says it is worrying if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures 00:53
Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021

Formula 1: Alpine says it is worrying if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures

Formula 1: Gasly says it's too early for Red Bull to decide on 2022 plans 00:36
Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021

Formula 1: Gasly says it's too early for Red Bull to decide on 2022 plans

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Alpine: No Mercedes exit clauses in Ocon’s new three-year F1 deal French GP
Formula 1

Alpine: No Mercedes exit clauses in Ocon’s new three-year F1 deal

McLaren: Lack of transparency over tyre failures "disappointing"
Formula 1

McLaren: Lack of transparency over tyre failures "disappointing"

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas More from
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas not letting Mercedes F1 future become a distraction French GP
Formula 1

Bottas not letting Mercedes F1 future become a distraction

Bottas confused after “weird” slump in F1 form in Baku Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Bottas confused after “weird” slump in F1 form in Baku

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Prime

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
2h
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again Prime

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Prime

How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbon fibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Prime

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Wind tunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as Pat Symonds explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics.

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2021
Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Prime

Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. Stuart Codling weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021
Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Prime

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Sergio Perez has spent most of his career labouring in Formula 1’s midfield, wondering whether he’d ever get another shot at the big time. Red Bull has handed him that chance and, although life at the top is tough, the Baku winner is doing all the right things to get on terms with Max Verstappen, says BEN ANDERSON

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2021

Trending Today

French GP: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

French GP: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2

IndyCar at Road America: REV Group GP weekend schedule
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar at Road America: REV Group GP weekend schedule

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

French GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages
Formula 1 Formula 1

French GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Redding: "No good points" to take from Misano WSBK
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding: "No good points" to take from Misano WSBK

Pennzoil Continues With Mike Thomas
NHRA NHRA

Pennzoil Continues With Mike Thomas

Driver killed at Rockford Speedway
NASCAR NASCAR

Driver killed at Rockford Speedway

Latest news

Bottas unsure if improvement is coming from F1 chassis change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas unsure if improvement is coming from F1 chassis change

French GP: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

French GP: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2

French GP practice as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1

French GP practice as it happened

Alpine: No Mercedes exit clauses in Ocon’s new three-year F1 deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: No Mercedes exit clauses in Ocon’s new three-year F1 deal

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.