Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Hamilton: Monaco F1 track the "bumpiest rollercoaster" ride Next / Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Bottas hit by MGU-K failure as F1 practice woes continue

A run of Friday bad luck for Valtteri Bottas continued at Formula 1's Monaco GP as the Alfa Romeo driver lost a practice session for the fourth consecutive race weekend.

Adam Cooper
By:
Bottas hit by MGU-K failure as F1 practice woes continue
Listen to this article

Bottas suffered a Ferrari MGU-K failure on his very first lap in FP1, before he had set a time.

He managed to the car back to the pits, but the MGU-K issue meant that he broke the speed limit by 21.9km/h as he came in, earning himself a €1000 fine.

He was forced to sit out the rest of the FP1 session before finally getting some laps in FP2 after his team changed both the MGU-K and the gearbox.

Mick Schumacher experienced a similar issue with his Ferrari-powered Haas in FP1 and made the same changes.

The nightmare run of problems for Bottas began at Imola, where he suffered a broken exhaust and subsequent fire in Friday qualifying. He thus had to miss Saturday's FP2 session while repairs were undertaken.

In Miami, he had a huge crash in FP1, and missed the later FP2 session, while in Barcelona he had an engine failure after just one flying lap in FP2.

Bottas joked to team boss Fred Vasseur that he might as well only turn up on Friday night for the next race on Baku.

"I told Fred already that for Baku I should maybe come on Friday night," he said when asked by Motorsport.com about his ongoing misfortune.

"I mean, it's unlucky. And another completely different issue, the MGU-K. I think the same issue in the same session happened to Mick, but I don't think there were any in FP2. I'm sure they're on it. I don't know the cause.

"So not much we could do. I don't think we can afford that many issues any more. And it's still a long, long season to go. So let's see."

Regarding his pit speeding penalty, he said: "I got a speeding fine because the MGU-K was still on. I was on the limiter, but I couldn't go slower. A bit of a strange one!"

Bottas admitted that Monaco was the one place where no driver can afford to miss a session.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

"Definitely you need every lap, and it took took a while in FP2 to get used to it, and I definitely was getting more and more comfortable each lap.

"And also with the traffic here, it's actually not that many clean laps that you get before the qualifying. So hopefully a clean FP3."

After his disrupted day Bottas was only 13th in FP2 at a track that was expected to favour Alfa Romeo. However he is hopeful that he can make Q3 on Saturday.

"Should be a top 10 car, I see no reason why not," he said. "I definitely need to find more from my side, but also set-up wise need to see. I mean, the difference to previous years is that the ride is much more harsh, like you feel the cambers and off-cambers on the track.

"It's quite bouncy this year, it's definitely a bit harder than previous years. It's not too bad, but also from my side it was the first session of the weekend, so definitely was taking step-by-step, and I'm sure there's more from my side and the car side to come.

"So I need to have a look if we can make the car a bit more comfortable. We can see what are the options, how we can find more performance. So obviously there's multiple things in the car we can change, so we'll have a look at that."

Bottas's teammate Guanyu Zhou had a lucky escape when he had a brake failure heading down from the tunnel into the chicane towards the end of FP1.

He managed to avoid an accident but missed the start of FP2 while the brakes were fixed.

"We had some brake failure at the end of FP1, which was scary," Zhou told Motorsport.com.

"It was just after the tunnel, so I was quite lucky. That's why we appeared delayed [in FP2]. Everything was fixed, and that session was quite smooth."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: Monaco F1 track the "bumpiest rollercoaster" ride
Previous article

Hamilton: Monaco F1 track the "bumpiest rollercoaster" ride
Next article

Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse

Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Alonso "not very proud" of qualifying after Monaco Q3 crash Monaco GP
Formula 1

Alonso "not very proud" of qualifying after Monaco Q3 crash

Binotto admits engine reliability a concern for Ferrari Monaco GP
Formula 1

Binotto admits engine reliability a concern for Ferrari

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Latest news

Perez explains Monaco GP qualifying crash down to cold tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez explains Monaco GP qualifying crash down to cold tyres

Hamilton: Bad luck ‘bound to stop at some stage’ after Monaco red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Bad luck ‘bound to stop at some stage’ after Monaco red flag

Sainz: Blind corner made Perez Monaco crash inevitable
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Blind corner made Perez Monaco crash inevitable

Alonso "not very proud" of qualifying after Monaco Q3 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso "not very proud" of qualifying after Monaco Q3 crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse Prime

Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse

Charles Leclerc's ill-fortune at his home Formula 1 race is well-established. But his single lap pace and over longer runs during Friday practice will leave the Ferrari driver upbeat that he can make up for his Barcelona disappointment by finally recording a finish and perhaps even banking 25 world championship points in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix...

Formula 1
20 h
The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Sell out crowds at Formula 1 races are the norm rather than the exception these days, as grand prix racing is enjoying a massive boom under Liberty Media. But the Spanish Grand Prix highlighted numerous issues some circuits may face as demand for F1 soars

Formula 1
May 26, 2022
The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice Prime

The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice

OPINION: Red Bull walked into a team orders saga on its way to taking a Spanish Grand Prix 1-2 last weekend, where it took the lead of the 2022 Formula 1 world championships for the first time. But its decisions have added an element of risk to later races.

Formula 1
May 25, 2022
Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed Prime

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed

Mercedes' strong showing in last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix prompted team boss Toto Wolff to say it had halved its deficit to the leaders and its Formula 1 title chances were back on after a rocky start to the 2022 campaign. But a closer inspection of the team's performance suggests its gains aren't as grand as they first appeared

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Prime

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

From the 'pink Mercedes' to the 'Green Red Bull', the Silverstone-based team has received suspicious glares from up and down the Formula 1 paddock over its car design exploits. But after being cleared by the FIA over its Spanish Grand Prix updates amid a backdrop of cries of foul play, what's next in this saga?

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In an unusually hectic Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was denied a dominant performance by his Ferrari engine letting go which allowed Max Verstappen to pick up the pieces. But numerous flashpoints kept the race twisting and turning throughout, with one perfect score from an emerging contender

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain Prime

How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari engine disaster offered an open goal for Max Verstappen and Red Bull to strike, but the reigning Formula 1 world champion still had to solve multiple errors and profit from a begrudged assist from team-mate Sergio Perez, which created an unexpectedly eventful Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
May 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.