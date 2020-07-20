Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
129 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Breaking news

FIA explains why Bottas escaped jump start penalty

shares
comments
FIA explains why Bottas escaped jump start penalty
By:
Jul 20, 2020, 8:08 AM

Valtteri Bottas avoided a penalty for a suspected jump start in the Hungarian Grand Prix because it didn't trigger the detection system, according to FIA's Formula 1 race director Michael Masi.

The Mercedes driver edged forward at the start before stopping and going again when distracted by a light on his dash, leading Sebastian Vettel to tell his Ferrari team that Bottas had jumped the start.

Video evidence appeared to confirm that, but the key to an official transgression is the detection system that is built into the track.

Vettel had similarly escaped punishment at the Japanese Grand Prix last year, when his Ferrari twitched forward before the lights went out. 

“There are two parts to that,” explained Masi. “The means by which a false start is determined is actually clearly determined in the sporting regulations, and has been the same process for a number of years, which is the transponder that’s fitted to each car is the judgement mechanism.

"There is a sensor in the road, in the track, as well. “There’s a tolerance within that, and as we saw in Japan last year, that is the determining factor.

"So there was nothing further to have a look at. We spoke to the timekeepers immediately, and they reviewed all the data, and that was the end of the matter.”

While Bottas escaped sanction, Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean both received 10 second penalties for receiving radio messages telling them to pit on the formation lap, a move that saw both drivers climb the order in the opening laps. However such instructions are not permitted.

“There was a technical directive that came out in 2017 clarifying what communications the team cab make to the drivers on the formation lap, which relates to Article 27.1 of the sporting regulations, which is that the driver must drive the car alone, and unaided," said Masi.

“Part of that summons is that both drivers were called in by their engineers to change tyres on the formation lap, which is not permitted within that technical directive that was issued at the time about what can and can’t [be said].

“In essential terms the only communication that can be made with the driver during the formation lap is to do with safety matters, so if it’s an issue of imminent safety, then that communication can take place.”

 

 

Finally, Red Bull Racing was investigated for the unusual offence of drying Alex Albon’s grid spot with blowers, something that Masi had specifically cautioned against in notes sent to teams just before the start. However after reviewing the evidence, the stewards took no action.

“It’s been around for quite a few years,” said Masi of the rule. “It was more just a reminder that I sent out prior to the start of the race, to remind everyone. The stewards investigated and deemed that there was no further action necessary.

“It was a report that was received, and the stewards investigated it, and obviously wanted to investigate it properly, which is why they waited until after the race, because it is something that is quite foreign, let’s call it.

"They did their proper process to make sure it wasn’t something that occurred.”

Next article
Red Bull: "Anomalies" causing 2020 F1 car to "misbehave"

Previous article

Red Bull: "Anomalies" causing 2020 F1 car to "misbehave"

Trending Today

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win
NASCAR XFINITY / NASCAR XFINITY

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win

Vettel considering Aston Martin F1 offer for 2021
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Vettel considering Aston Martin F1 offer for 2021

Red Bull: "Anomalies" causing 2020 F1 car to "misbehave"
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Red Bull: "Anomalies" causing 2020 F1 car to "misbehave"

F1 set to introduce minimum driver weight in 2019
Formula 1 / Formula 1

F1 set to introduce minimum driver weight in 2019

Drivers give thumbs up to safe Code 60 to be used during Dunlop 24 Hours of Dubai
Endurance / Endurance

Drivers give thumbs up to safe Code 60 to be used during Dunlop 24 Hours of Dubai

Latest news

FIA explains why Bottas escaped jump start penalty
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

FIA explains why Bottas escaped jump start penalty

Red Bull: "Anomalies" causing 2020 F1 car to "misbehave"
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Red Bull: "Anomalies" causing 2020 F1 car to "misbehave"

Injured Haas strategist helped make formation lap call
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Injured Haas strategist helped make formation lap call

Magnussen, Grosjean penalised for formation lap infraction
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Magnussen, Grosjean penalised for formation lap infraction

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Drivers Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull: "Anomalies" causing 2020 F1 car to "misbehave"

1h
2
NASCAR XFINITY

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win

3
NASCAR Cup

Austin Dillon wins at Texas in shock RCR 1-2

4
MotoGP

Dovizioso warns Ducati “has to make a step” despite podium

13m
5
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Hungarian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Hungarian GP

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments 05:48
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1 03:54
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted? 05:55
Formula 1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted?

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets 01:10
Formula 1

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets

Latest news

FIA explains why Bottas escaped jump start penalty
Formula 1

FIA explains why Bottas escaped jump start penalty

Red Bull: "Anomalies" causing 2020 F1 car to "misbehave"
Formula 1

Red Bull: "Anomalies" causing 2020 F1 car to "misbehave"

Injured Haas strategist helped make formation lap call
Formula 1

Injured Haas strategist helped make formation lap call

Magnussen, Grosjean penalised for formation lap infraction
Formula 1

Magnussen, Grosjean penalised for formation lap infraction

Red Bull cleared over alleged grid drying infringement
Formula 1

Red Bull cleared over alleged grid drying infringement

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.