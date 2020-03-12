Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
252 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Australian GP / Breaking news

Bottas: Mercedes will need to "calculate" risk of DAS protest

shares
comments
Bottas: Mercedes will need to "calculate" risk of DAS protest
Mar 12, 2020, 10:28 AM

Valtteri Bottas says Mercedes intends to use its DAS system in the Formula 1 opener in Australia, but admits the team will have to assess the possibility of a rival team protest.

Since the Dual Axis Steering system's first appearance in Barcelona testing, there have been hints that a protest could be lodged in Melbourne. If that happens before the race, Mercedes might be obliged not to run it for the rest of the weekend.

“I’m sure we’ll be DAS-ing some of the straights,” Bottas said. “It depends which kind of laps, and which sessions, and so on.

“But we’re still happy to have it in the car. We hope it can give an advantage, but again, we will see.”

Regarding the threat of a protest, he said: “Well, I'm sure we will have to wait for what happens, but like I said earlier we would we would be happy to run it, but it is up to the team to calculate the possible risk of it being taken away.

“In short answer, yes, we would like to keep it, but if there’s a big risk we don’t, there is no big problem then.”

Asked if it would be deployed in qualifying he said: “That is something we would need to see in practice. Most likely yes, we’ll use it in qualifying.”

Bottas is confident that Mercedes has successfully addressed the engine issues that were apparent in Barcelona testing.

“I think we made most out of testing. It is quite normal that it does not run 100%, and you do find things that you can do better from testing to the first race, and with engine issues.

“Yes, we’ve looked into those and done everything we can to make sure that we can run as much power as we can with good reliability. For sure, good learnings from there. I feel confident, I really trust the team on that. But I guess we’ll find out as the season goes on.”

Next article
F1 drivers will "pull handbrake" if virus situation worsens

Previous article

F1 drivers will "pull handbrake" if virus situation worsens

Next article

Australian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Australian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Australian GP
Drivers Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now

Race hub

Azerbaijan GP

Azerbaijan GP

4 Jun - 7 Jun
FP1 Starts in
77 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
02:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
06:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
03:00
14:00
QU
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
06:00
17:00
Race
Sun 7 Jun
Sun 7 Jun
05:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
SRO America

Bentley releases update on injured PWC driver Andrew Palmer

2
Sprint

Rebel Region East Bay results 2007-11-10

3
NASCAR Cup

Kenny Irwin killed in practice crash at Loudon

4
NASCAR Cup

Despite a bad start, Daniel Suarez left Las Vegas 'very happy'

5
IMSA

Mazda switches from Joest to Multimatic for remainder of 2020

3h

Latest videos

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1 00:50
Formula 1
55m

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up? 13:53
Formula 1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up?

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why 05:18
Formula 1

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why

Latest news

F1 teams won’t have to agree calendar changes, says Carey
F1

F1 teams won’t have to agree calendar changes, says Carey

When the season starts, how will F1’s midfield stack up?
F1

When the season starts, how will F1’s midfield stack up?

2020 Monaco GP cancelled, not postponed
F1

2020 Monaco GP cancelled, not postponed

F1 agrees to delay 2021 technical regulations
F1

F1 agrees to delay 2021 technical regulations

Dutch, Spanish and Monaco GPs postponed due to coronavirus
F1

Dutch, Spanish and Monaco GPs postponed due to coronavirus

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.