Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Mexican GP / Breaking news

Mercedes further off the pace than expected - Bottas

shares
comments
Mercedes further off the pace than expected - Bottas
By:
Oct 25, 2019, 9:53 PM

Mercedes Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas says the gap to rival teams Ferrari and Red Bull in Friday practice at the Mexican Grand Prix was "bigger than we expected.''

While Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel edged Red Bull's Max Verstappen by a tenth to end Friday as the pace-setter, Bottas was six tenths off the pace in the quicker of the two Mercedes cars.

Mercedes was defeated in the past two F1 races at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, and the team came into the weekend expecting the grand prix to be "the most difficult" of the 2019 season's remaining races.

When asked whether the Friday gap to rival teams was on par expectations, however, Bottas said: "It's bigger than we expected at this point of the weekend. But it's hopefully not a miracle [for us to] find some gains.

"It was pretty slippery today out there, especially the first session was very tricky, with the oversteer-y balance of the car.

"Felt a lot better in the second practice, actually not a bad feeling, but still I think we were lacking a bit of a grip.

"Both Ferrari and Red Bull seem to be performing well on this track so far, but as always, it's only Friday and there's usually lots of things we can do a little bit better next day, just need to work hard tonight."

Teammate Lewis Hamilton produced an inverse showing, as he had set the pace in the cooler conditions of FP1, but couldn't match his laptime in the afternoon.

Having ended FP2 a distant fifth with a "not spectacular" fastest lap, Hamilton described his Friday as "not a great day", albeit adding: "This is how it usually is for us anyways here."

"We've not had any particularly major dramas, it's just [about] trying to understand these tyres," Hamilton continued.

"It was cool in the morning and then a bit warmer in FP2 - and from the short run to the long run, it's just hard to pinpoint exactly how to get these tyres working. But that's the name of the game.

"I think we're not massively far off the Red Bulls, but the Ferraris, they just keep turning up their engine down the straights, the difference between us and them is massive down the straight line. I think between [them and] the rest of the drivers as well."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Next article
Renault says braking system was used before this season

Previous article

Renault says braking system was used before this season

Next article

Albon says FP2 crash a "frustrating mistake"

Albon says FP2 crash a "frustrating mistake"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Mexican GP
Sub-event FP2
Drivers Valtteri Bottas Shop Now , Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

2
Vintage

Four Named to IMS Hall of Fame

3
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

4
Other rally

2009 Peugeot 207 RC Rallye car debuted

5
NHRA

Pontiac introduces SC/T Ram-Air Hood on Pro Stock Grand Am

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1
F1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.