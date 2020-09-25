Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP3 in
17 Hours
:
11 Minutes
:
05 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
11 Oct
Race in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Breaking news

Bottas says there's "more to come" from Mercedes

shares
comments
Bottas says there's "more to come" from Mercedes
By:

Mercedes Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas says there's "more to come" despite topping the times in practice in Russia on Friday.

The Finn outpaced teammate Lewis Hamilton by 0.267s in FP2 after both men had scrappy days on a track that saw many drivers make mistakes.

"We got actually a lot of running, and I still didn't quite get all the sectors right on my fastest lap. So there's still definitely more to come," said Bottas.

"Actually, quite tricky conditions today. And that's why we saw many people making mistakes.

"It seemed like, especially on the low fuel runs, I was always struggling quite a bit with the rear end.

"So something to have a look at there. It was more like a rally driving style than F1 driving style. I'm not sure it was the fastest way around!

"As I said earlier, there's still a lot of time on the table and also set-up wise, I think. Sector One, Sector Two feels really good, actually. But Sector Three, a bit too nervous, and if we can get it right I'm sure there's more time."

Hamilton also expects to find time in the car on Saturday, although curiously he was satisfied with its performance in the final sector of the lap, while Bottas was more comfortable with the first two sectors.

Hamilton felt he lacked overall speed, and several mistakes hampered his progress.

"I didn't feel like I was particularly quick today," said the world champion. "It didn't start off very good. P1 was pretty poor, I had a lock-up at Turn One on the soft tyre, then went out on the hard tyre, and completely destroyed the tyres. So P1 was scrap.

"And so into P2, it started off a lot better. Just a little bit down in the first and second sector, but the last one was nice. So I haven't put them all together yet, but it's a work in progress. There's just some things I need to improve on, on the driving side, and then just set-up wise.

"It's like taking one step forward at a time. If obviously you don't take any steps forward in the first practice, you're starting from behind into the second one.

"But nonetheless, I think the car's been performing really well. I've got a lot of work to do tonight, but it's nothing new."

Given that he wasn't entirely happy Hamilton was surprised by the gap to the rest of the field, led by Renault's Daniel Ricciardo.

"I mean even for us it doesn't really feel that great out there, to be honest. The grip is quite poor, there's a lot of sliding around.

"And yes, I was just surprised to see that gap. It must feel even worse for those that are behind. The track will grip up and things might close up tomorrow."

 

Related video

Verstappen: Renault will be hard to beat in qualifying

Previous article

Verstappen: Renault will be hard to beat in qualifying

Next article

Ricciardo feeling "hooked up" for first time at Sochi

Ricciardo feeling "hooked up" for first time at Sochi
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Drivers Valtteri Bottas
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

NTSB cites pilot error in 2019 crash of Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NTSB cites pilot error in 2019 crash of Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane

Ace tuner returns to John Force Racing
NHRA NHRA / Analysis

Ace tuner returns to John Force Racing

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career

Nearly a half-century later, Wood Brothers fondly remember Jim Clark's dominant Indy 500 win
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Nearly a half-century later, Wood Brothers fondly remember Jim Clark's dominant Indy 500 win

Espargaro: Seeing banned Iannone again “good news for Aprilia”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro: Seeing banned Iannone again “good news for Aprilia”

Ducati delays MotoGP rider announcement
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati delays MotoGP rider announcement

Bagnaia wants new tear-off rules brought in for MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bagnaia wants new tear-off rules brought in for MotoGP

Latest news

Mick Schumacher opens up on his dad's record being broken
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mick Schumacher opens up on his dad's record being broken

Ricciardo feeling "hooked up" for first time at Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo feeling "hooked up" for first time at Sochi

Bottas says there's "more to come" from Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas says there's "more to come" from Mercedes

Verstappen: Renault will be hard to beat in qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Renault will be hard to beat in qualifying

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NTSB cites pilot error in 2019 crash of Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane

2
NHRA

Ace tuner returns to John Force Racing

3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
NASCAR Cup

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career

5
NASCAR Cup

Nearly a half-century later, Wood Brothers fondly remember Jim Clark's dominant Indy 500 win

May 25, 2014

Latest news

Mick Schumacher opens up on his dad's record being broken
Formula 1

Mick Schumacher opens up on his dad's record being broken

Ricciardo feeling "hooked up" for first time at Sochi
Formula 1

Ricciardo feeling "hooked up" for first time at Sochi

Bottas says there's "more to come" from Mercedes
Formula 1

Bottas says there's "more to come" from Mercedes

Verstappen: Renault will be hard to beat in qualifying
Formula 1

Verstappen: Renault will be hard to beat in qualifying

2020 F1 Russian GP Friday practice results
Formula 1

2020 F1 Russian GP Friday practice results

Latest videos

Introducing F1's new boss Stefano Domenicali 04:26
Formula 1

Introducing F1's new boss Stefano Domenicali

Technical Analysis - The changes made by Red Bull to their floor for the Tuscan GP 01:02
Formula 1

Technical Analysis - The changes made by Red Bull to their floor for the Tuscan GP

Giorgio Piola's incredible career in motorsport 08:49
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola's incredible career in motorsport

Why F1's Flexi-Wings Were Banned... Kind Of 06:01
Formula 1

Why F1's Flexi-Wings Were Banned... Kind Of

Lewis Hamilton on his greatest F1 race - Silverstone 2008 in the wet 01:33
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton on his greatest F1 race - Silverstone 2008 in the wet

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.