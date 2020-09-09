Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
92 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: No consolation in reducing points gap to Hamilton

shares
comments
By:

Valtteri Bottas sees no consolation in slightly closing the points gap to Lewis Hamilton at the Italian Grand Prix, as he viewed the weekend as a lost opportunity.

Bottas managed to take three points off Hamilton after finishing fifth at Monza, with Hamilton only managing to come home in seventh after getting a stop-go penalty for entering a closed pitlane. The pair are now 47 points apart.

But with Bottas knowing he was fortunate that Hamilton hit trouble on an afternoon where the Finn had stumbled after a poor start, he still was not happy that he came out of it slightly better off in the standings.

“I think as a team, it was definitely an opportunity missed,” said Bottas. “We started 1-2, we should have been 1-2 with the car we have, but it was a crazy race.

“I got unlucky in terms of some people stopping before the safety car and red flag, so they got me. But some people got even more unlucky than me. So it could have been a much worse day.

“If I were now in the championship lead before the weekend, I would be more satisfied with this because I would be gaining to the main competitors.

“But obviously I'm chasing and I need to make bigger gains if I still want to get the title hopes there. I feel it was an opportunity missed. It could have been better. But we move on.”

Read Also:

Hamilton had looked on course for an easy win before getting the stop-go penalty for entering the closed pitlane.

But after resuming well off the back of the pack, and then charging through to grab a bunch of points, including one for fastest lap, he felt it had been a good learning experience.

“I’m grateful for the lessons learned,” he said. “These are the days that you grow the most I think, because none of us love losing. So we sit and do the debrief, and nobody’s happy, but we all have to hold one another accountable.

“I definitely hold myself accountable for not seeing those signs, but I think it’s part of a whole sequence of things that we did as a team which weren’t perfect.

“But to come away with still that many points and the fastest lap, which was helpful...Talk about damage limitation. I’m definitely grateful for it.”

Related video

Would a Red Bull return really be best for Gasly?

Previous article

Would a Red Bull return really be best for Gasly?

Next article

Ferrari unveils anniversary livery for 1000th F1 GP at Mugello

Ferrari unveils anniversary livery for 1000th F1 GP at Mugello
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

NASCAR plans to convert Auto Club Speedway into short track
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR plans to convert Auto Club Speedway into short track

Jimmie Johnson to IndyCar with Ganassi for two-year program
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson to IndyCar with Ganassi for two-year program

Ferrari set to use classic livery for Mugello F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari set to use classic livery for Mugello F1 race

McLaughlin unapologetic for speaking out
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin unapologetic for speaking out

Crandon Raceway F4x4 regional results
Offroad Offroad / News

Crandon Raceway F4x4 regional results

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Opinion

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news

Ferrari unveils anniversary livery for 1000th F1 GP at Mugello
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari unveils anniversary livery for 1000th F1 GP at Mugello

Bottas: No consolation in reducing points gap to Hamilton
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: No consolation in reducing points gap to Hamilton

Would a Red Bull return really be best for Gasly? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Would a Red Bull return really be best for Gasly?

Binotto: Ferrari still not in a crisis despite double DNF
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto: Ferrari still not in a crisis despite double DNF

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR plans to convert Auto Club Speedway into short track

2
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson to IndyCar with Ganassi for two-year program

1h
3
Formula 1

Ferrari set to use classic livery for Mugello F1 race

4
Supercars

McLaughlin unapologetic for speaking out

5
Offroad

Crandon Raceway F4x4 regional results

Latest news

Ferrari unveils anniversary livery for 1000th F1 GP at Mugello
Formula 1

Ferrari unveils anniversary livery for 1000th F1 GP at Mugello

Bottas: No consolation in reducing points gap to Hamilton
Formula 1

Bottas: No consolation in reducing points gap to Hamilton

Would a Red Bull return really be best for Gasly?
Formula 1

Would a Red Bull return really be best for Gasly?

Binotto: Ferrari still not in a crisis despite double DNF
Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari still not in a crisis despite double DNF

Racing Point still favourite to take third, says McLaren
Formula 1

Racing Point still favourite to take third, says McLaren

Latest videos

Lewis' Penalty, Best Pizzas & More | 2020 Italian GP F1 Debrief 14:11
Formula 1
3h

Lewis' Penalty, Best Pizzas & More | 2020 Italian GP F1 Debrief

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Mugello First Laps 01:43
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Mugello First Laps

Onboard with Fisichella at Mugello 03:10
Formula 1

Onboard with Fisichella at Mugello

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP best photos 03:05
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP best photos

Starting grid for the Italian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Italian GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.