All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Chinese GP

Bottas: Permanent fix for Sauber F1 pitstop woes "by Imola"

Valtteri Bottas expects his Sauber Formula 1 team to have a permanent fix for its pitstop woes "by Imola".

Filip Cleeren Jonathan Noble
Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44, in the pit lane

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Sauber introduced more advanced pitstop equipment for this year, but from the first race in Bahrain, it has encountered cross-threading issues on the wheel nuts, which led to disastrous pitstops over the first few races.

The Swiss team made some modifications and changed procedures to mitigate its hardware issues since Bahrain which has generally worked, but Sauber's pitstops are still generally slower than its midfield rivals.

Those problems have already proved immensely costly in the tightest midfield battle in years, with Sauber's Bottas and Zhou Guanyu still left without points while RB and Haas have already managed to get on the board.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix, Bottas said the team was introducing further modifications for the Shanghai race, but a permanent fix remained unavailable.

"It's a difficult situation and we shouldn't be in this situation, but we are and now we need to get it sorted," Bottas said.

"There are further modifications for this weekend, but it's not 100% fixed, so we know it's not yet our strength for sure. If anything, it can be our weakness, but we're trying. Let's hope that things go smoothly now."

When asked when he expected a permanent solution to arrive, he clarified: "By Imola."

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Sauber's weakness was on full display in the Japanese Grand Prix when Bottas pitted together with a gaggle of midfield cars on lap 23.

Bottas came in from 11th place, behind Haas' Kevin Magnussen but ahead of a train including Logan Sargeant, Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll.

Bottas entered the pits in second position from the group but came out in fourth behind Tsunoda and Stroll, and his slower stop also meant he was undercut by the struggling Alpine of Esteban Ocon.

Tsunoda, who came out first, went on to claim a point for RB on his home turf, which Bottas felt could have been him as his Sauber had similar pace.

"We've been improving race by race, and that's because we've been bringing bits," the Finn explained.

"In the last two events we've been, in terms of pace, very similar to RB and Tsunoda.

"The issues we've been having, especially with the pit stops, that's been masking quite a bit what the actual race results should have been.

"For example, in Japan before the first stops, I was ahead of Tsunoda and with similar pace, and he finished in 10th. So, I think we haven't really seen the full potential yet.

"We are aware that most likely if we stop at the same time as our competitors, we have a bigger chance of losing the position.

"We'll try to optimise for that, but hopefully that doesn't need to be the case. Hopefully, we are getting that consistency and 100% fix in a couple of races."

Read Also:

Watch: F1 Teams Concerns about the 2026 Regulations Changes

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Red Bull says it can't match "very lucrative" Audi F1 offer to Sainz
Next article Why F1 2026 worst-case fears could be key to new rules success

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Sainz will have to "survive with what we have" in China F1 sprint

Sainz will have to "survive with what we have" in China F1 sprint

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Sainz will have to "survive with what we have" in China F1 sprint
Hamilton expects to lose positions if China F1 sprint is dry

Hamilton expects to lose positions if China F1 sprint is dry

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Hamilton expects to lose positions if China F1 sprint is dry
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Valtteri Bottas
More from
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas: Sauber's F1 pitstop issues may not be fixed until after China

Bottas: Sauber's F1 pitstop issues may not be fixed until after China

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Bottas: Sauber's F1 pitstop issues may not be fixed until after China
Sauber F1 team fined €5000 as pitstop woes continue in Australia

Sauber F1 team fined €5000 as pitstop woes continue in Australia

Formula 1
Australian GP
Sauber F1 team fined €5000 as pitstop woes continue in Australia
The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress

The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Sauber F1 Team launch
The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress
Sauber
More from
Sauber
2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole

2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole

Formula 1
Chinese GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole
The Chinese Grand Prix's Chaotic Return and Cloudy Future

The Chinese Grand Prix's Chaotic Return and Cloudy Future

Formula 1
Chinese GP
The Chinese Grand Prix's Chaotic Return and Cloudy Future
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Latest news

Shanghai F1 grass fire mystery remains; emergency team on standby

Shanghai F1 grass fire mystery remains; emergency team on standby

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Shanghai F1 grass fire mystery remains; emergency team on standby
F1 live: Follow the Chinese GP Sprint race as it happens

F1 live: Follow the Chinese GP Sprint race as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 live: Follow the Chinese GP Sprint race as it happens
2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole

2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole
The Haas F1 updates that have bucked a sprint race trend

The Haas F1 updates that have bucked a sprint race trend

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
The Haas F1 updates that have bucked a sprint race trend

Prime

Discover prime content
The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement

The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement
How a Shanghai to Sheffield journey paved the way for China’s F1 hero

How a Shanghai to Sheffield journey paved the way for China’s F1 hero

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By GP Racing
How a Shanghai to Sheffield journey paved the way for China’s F1 hero
Why F1 2026 worst-case fears could be key to new rules success

Why F1 2026 worst-case fears could be key to new rules success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jonathan Noble
Why F1 2026 worst-case fears could be key to new rules success
How the F1 driver market situation sits for each team with 2025 openings

How the F1 driver market situation sits for each team with 2025 openings

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
How the F1 driver market situation sits for each team with 2025 openings
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA