Bottas: Qatar pace shows latest Alfa F1 upgrades working
Valtteri Bottas says that his Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team is starting to fully understand its latest upgrade package after both its drivers scored points in Qatar.
Bottas and team-mate Zhou Guanyu finished eighth and ninth at Losail, with the latter jumping the penalised Sergio Perez in the final results.
The six points earned move the Hinwil outfit above Haas to eighth place in the constructors’ table, leaving it just seven behind Williams.
Alfa has brought a stream of new parts over recent races, culminating in a beam wing that was introduced in Qatar, and which was in effect a finishing touch to help the new package work effectively as a whole.
“I feel like we definitely made some progress now, and finally understand 100% the upgrades,” said Bottas regarding the team’s recent steps.
“Of course, the next race is quite a different track again, but it seems like we were definitely a bit more competitive this week.”
Asked if the beam wing was the final piece in the puzzle, he said: “It definitely helps a little bit. But we're still draggy. I think we're probably still the slowest on the straight. So something to work on.”
Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo
Photo by: Alfa Romeo
The two drivers took opposite strategies for the Qatar race, with Bottas starting on softs and dumping them under the early safety car before running three long stints, and Zhou doing a long opening run from his back of the grid starting position, followed by a brief outing on softs at the end.
Bottas said the team had done a good job on race day, while admitting that problems for others had helped to move him up the order.
“A really clean race,” he noted. “Good strategy. Of course, it felt a bit strange to stop after three laps from a good position!
“But in the end, that meant all the rest of the stints were just equal stints, and we thought that would be the fastest way to the flag and it was, so happy with that.
“Of course, we had been lucky in a way because Lewis [Hamilton] was out, then also [Carlos] Sainz didn't start.
“So yeah, otherwise it would have been difficult. But sometimes you need that bit of luck. And today, we just got everything right.”
After a recent disappointing run, Zhou was relieved to be back in the points.
"It was an amazing race,” he said. “Firstly, very happy to get points for the team. From my side starting P19 it was not easy, fighting with Sergio at the beginning, I knew if I kept him behind maybe I'd have a chance.
“And that was the case, the laps I held him helped me for the end stint and catching him.”
Asked about the chances of the team overhauling Williams, he said: "I feel to catch them is still quite far, but I think this is just a very good target for us to reach now.
“I think purely on race craft, we are better than Haas, and we finally caught them and overtook them.
“But we need to improve Saturday, it's been a messy one, the last three events for me. So clear that up and we'll have more opportunities."
Alfa Romeo joins F1 trend for rear wing endplate tweak
Red Bull: “Doesn’t make sense” for F1 to permanently mandate pitstops
Latest news
DTM considering holding qualifying just before race under 2024 rules shake-up
DTM considering holding qualifying just before race under 2024 rules shake-up DTM considering holding qualifying just before race under 2024 rules shake-up
Button on Qatar F1 heat issues: “Until drivers speak up, they won’t change it”
Button on Qatar F1 heat issues: “Until drivers speak up, they won’t change it” Button on Qatar F1 heat issues: “Until drivers speak up, they won’t change it”
PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports captures IMSA LMP2 title after multiple recoveries
PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports captures IMSA LMP2 title after multiple recoveries PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports captures IMSA LMP2 title after multiple recoveries
Late pass attempt by Albuquerque “a desperate move” - Derani
Late pass attempt by Albuquerque “a desperate move” - Derani Late pass attempt by Albuquerque “a desperate move” - Derani
The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point
The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point
The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities
The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities
How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid
How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid
How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023
How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023 How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen
How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen
Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts
Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title 10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.