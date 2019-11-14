Formula 1
Bottas has secret "plan" to beat Hamilton in 2020

shares
comments
Bottas has secret "plan" to beat Hamilton in 2020
By:
Nov 14, 2019, 3:11 PM

Valtteri Bottas says he has a secret "plan" on how to beat Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1 next year, but he insists he is not going to try to play any mind games with his teammate.

The Finn remained in title contention until the last race in the United States, but Hamilton's second place was enough for the Briton to take his sixth crown.

Asked ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix if he needed to adopt a bit of psychological warfare with Hamilton like his Mercedes predecessor Nico Rosberg did if he was to come out on top, Bottas said: "To be honest, I am slightly already bored about that question because every driver is individual. I am me I am not Nico.

"For sure I have plans to find the different ways of how I want to achieve my goal, which is ultimately the championship. That means beating my teammate but also many other drivers.

"I always preferred to do the talking on track and, if I am able to keep up my performance and put all the energy I have into my performance, then that is best for me.

"If I start wasting my energy elsewhere, it might take my mind off the driving which is what really matters.

"If I can perform at the level I want, that normally upsets the other side of the garage a little bit, and I know being on the other side as well it can lead you to mistakes.

"I have a plan for next year but I am not willing to share it so we will find out."

Bottas says he is encouraged by progress he has made in improving on his weaknesses this year and the work that he has been doing with his engineers to make him stronger.

"Overall, it's been my best so far in F1 but still not a season I am aiming for," he said. "I still need a bit more consistency and fewer mistakes

"But the thing that gives me a good feeling and confidence for the future, is really starting to see the work with the engineers and myself driving wise.

"It's being really able to target many of the weaknesses I have and be able to improve my pace in different circumstances. That is very satisfying to see and kind of makes you want more."

