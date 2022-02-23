Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Who’s driving on day 1 of F1 testing in Barcelona? Next / The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling
Formula 1 News

Bottas "secretly dreaming" of Alfa Romeo F1 podium

Valtteri Bottas has admitted consistently scoring points "would be a big achievement" for his Alfa Romeo F1 team but says he's secretly dreaming of a podium.

Bottas "secretly dreaming" of Alfa Romeo F1 podium
By:
Co-author:
Roberto Chinchero
Listen to this article

Bottas joined the Swiss team this winter after five years at Mercedes, with which he took 10 wins and 58 podiums in 101 grands prix.

In sharp contrast Alfa Romeo finished ninth in the 2021 constructors' championship with 13 points, finishing ahead of only the struggling and point-less Haas team.

The Fred Vaseur-led team opted for an all-new driver line-up in 2022, Bottas taking over the team leader role from the retiring Kimi Raikkonen, with Guanyu Zhou being promoted from Formula 2 at the expense of Antonio Giovinazzi.

While Bottas says he "still hasn't given up" on the goal of winning a world championship, he admits consistent scoring points with his new team would be a solid result.

"I still haven't given up the goal that I have, it's the one day win the championship, so that's always going to be the dream," Bottas said.

"But for now, I dream that we can make a good step forward as a team. And I feel like consistently scoring points would be big achievement already, and even I'm secretly dreaming about being on the podium with an Alfa Romeo."

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Davide Cavazza

Bottas hopes F1's major 2022 rules reset will keep the gaps between the 10 teams limited, making it more likely for a team like Alfa Romeo to benefit from rival outfits tripping up, and is adamant small teams "will have great opportunities" this season.

"I feel like it's going to be exciting because with what I've learned from the regulations, so many things are now restricted on what you can do in each area," the 32-year-old Finn explained.

"Between the teams, the car designs aerodynamically and mechanically, it's not a huge difference you can make. So, I think the whole season is going to be hopefully much closer.

"We're going to see different drivers on the podium, different orders in the top 10, small teams as well will have great opportunities.

"So, I think as a whole season, we're looking at something quite exciting. I think it's going to be good to watch and good to drive”. 

shares
comments

Related video

Who’s driving on day 1 of F1 testing in Barcelona?
Previous article

Who’s driving on day 1 of F1 testing in Barcelona?
Next article

The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling

The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling
Load comments
More from
Filip Cleeren
Bottas feels "big responsibility" to be Alfa Romeo F1 leader
Formula 1

Bottas feels "big responsibility" to be Alfa Romeo F1 leader

Norris experimenting with driving style to adapt to 2022 F1 car
Formula 1

Norris experimenting with driving style to adapt to 2022 F1 car

Williams F1 no longer family business after "critical changes" Williams launch
Formula 1

Williams F1 no longer family business after "critical changes"

Valtteri Bottas More from
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas: Alfa Romeo understands issues that limited F1 test mileage Barcelona February testing
Formula 1

Bottas: Alfa Romeo understands issues that limited F1 test mileage

Hamilton: F1 needs non-biased stewards
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 needs non-biased stewards

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Alfa Romeo More from
Alfa Romeo
Zhou: "Open" Bottas best teammate for rookie F1 year
Formula 1

Zhou: "Open" Bottas best teammate for rookie F1 year

Why newly-retired Kimi Raikkonen won't miss F1 Prime
Formula 1

Why newly-retired Kimi Raikkonen won't miss F1

Alfa Romeo underestimated impact of no F1 2021 upgrades
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo underestimated impact of no F1 2021 upgrades

Latest news

Barcelona F1 2022 testing: The latest technical images
Formula 1 Formula 1

Barcelona F1 2022 testing: The latest technical images

Bottas: Alfa Romeo understands issues that limited F1 test mileage
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Alfa Romeo understands issues that limited F1 test mileage

What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing

What Red Bull was trying to hide from F1 rivals until testing started
Formula 1 Formula 1

What Red Bull was trying to hide from F1 rivals until testing started

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing

The 2022 Formula 1 pre-season tests got underway on Wednesday at Barcelona, where Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren. There's intense interest because of the rules overhaul for this year - so here are the standout lessons we picked up from the paddock...

Formula 1
9 h
How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside Prime

How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside

OPINION: It's still very early days as the all-new 2022 Formula 1 cars get accustomed to the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona for testing, but already some interesting deductions can be made from watching trackside. Here's what Motorsport.com discovered from the first morning observing F1's brave new era

Formula 1
11 h
The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling Prime

The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling

Red Bull was the first Formula 1 team to launch its 2022 season, but is the last to actually show off its new car. Finally unveiling its RB18 to the world on the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, here's what can be seen from the radical new challenger Max Verstappen will defend his 2021 title with

Formula 1
19 h
The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022 Prime

The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022

With a controversial 2021 Formula 1 season finale behind him, Lewis Hamilton is heading into this year in fighting spirit. Despite having the challenges of the series' new era to tackle, the seven-time world champion's determination could see him reach previously unscaled heights of driving feats

Formula 1
Feb 21, 2022
Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022 Prime

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022

Formula 1's rules shakeup mean the start of a new era and plenty of unknowns heading into the 2022 season. Among other things, Sky pundit Karun Chandhok gives his views on the revamped technical regulations, the new face looking to assert himself at Mercedes, and the FIA's ongoing attempts to restore credibility after Abu Dhabi...

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2022
The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Prime

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

OPINION: Formula 1 is undoubtedly aware of what is at stake with the new regulations having laid out a promise of a brighter future and a more competitive grid. But, as Ross Brawn has made clear, sticking to its previous path would have only caused long-term pain despite an enthralling 2021 campaign.

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2022
The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing Prime

The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing

Mercedes became the latest team to present a 2022 Formula 1 challenger on Friday as its W13 was revealed, with its silver livery making a comeback. But on the back of its fierce 2021 title battle and with an aerodynamic testing handicap, can Mercedes' new chariot mount a title defence - or will W13 prove to be unlucky?

Formula 1
Feb 18, 2022
The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car Prime

The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car

Ferrari has unveiled its bold new F1-75, which appears to take an outside-the-box interpretation of Formula 1's new 2022 regulations. A number of design cues that, unintentionally or not, draw attention to the past are among the curiosities in a concept the team hopes will end its lengthy title drought

Formula 1
Feb 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.