Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Race in
19 Hours
:
58 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Emilia-Romagna GP / Breaking news

Bottas "had the shakes" after Imola pole lap

shares
comments
Bottas "had the shakes" after Imola pole lap
By:

Valtteri Bottas says the risk taking he took to grab pole position for the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix left him with the 'shakes' at the end of qualifying.

The Finn had been locked in a tight qualifying battle with Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in the final qualifying segment at Imola, having been second overall after their first runs in Q3.

But Bottas managed to find some extra pace on his final run to snatch the top spot by less than one tenth of a second and give him a track position advantage on a track that looks difficult to overtake on.

Read Also:

Speaking straight after the session, Bottas said that he had been left exhilarated by having to push his car to the limit around Imola.

"It is never easy, pole position, and yeah I really enjoyed this track," he said. "When you push flat out, it's beautiful. And I knew I had to improve in the last lap.

"I found those small gains that were needed and it's a great feeling when you get those. I definitely had the shakes after, so it's good fun."

Bottas said he had particularly struggled today in the opening sequence of corners, but also key to his pole effort was being brave in the final section.

"For me, Turn 2 and Turn 3, that's something that I was really working on today and only got there at the end," he said.

"The last couple of corners as well. I struggled when I tried to risk and go for it, I struggled with instability with the car. But I knew in the last lap, I had to try. So I risked it and the car just managed to turn in nicely, and that's good."

But while happy with his pole spot, Bottas is well aware about how exposed he is in the long run down to Turn 1 after the start.

"Yeah, it's gonna be a good fight," he said. "It's one of the longest runs in the calendar in to Turn 1 so no doubt Lewis and Max [Verstappen] will be will be chasing me. But, yeah, it's a good place to start, and hopefully the pace is good. So game on."

 

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Previous article

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Next article

Verstappen: Q2 power issue "ruined" Imola F1 qualifying rhythm

Verstappen: Q2 power issue "ruined" Imola F1 qualifying rhythm
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia-Romagna GP
Drivers Valtteri Bottas
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Mongolian government wants FIA to act on Verstappen comments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mongolian government wants FIA to act on Verstappen comments

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Famed Engine Builder Buddy Morrison Dies
NHRA NHRA / News

Famed Engine Builder Buddy Morrison Dies

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Enfinger wins wild Martinsville Truck race to earn title shot
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Race report

Enfinger wins wild Martinsville Truck race to earn title shot

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set

Shank in “quandary” over second IndyCar driver in 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

Shank in “quandary” over second IndyCar driver in 2021

Latest news

Mongolian government wants FIA to act on Verstappen comments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mongolian government wants FIA to act on Verstappen comments

Hamilton blames "piss poor lap" for missing pole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton blames "piss poor lap" for missing pole

Verstappen: Q2 power issue "ruined" Imola F1 qualifying rhythm
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Q2 power issue "ruined" Imola F1 qualifying rhythm

Bottas "had the shakes" after Imola pole lap
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas "had the shakes" after Imola pole lap

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

1h
2
Formula 1

Mongolian government wants FIA to act on Verstappen comments

44m
3
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

4
NHRA

Famed Engine Builder Buddy Morrison Dies

5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

Mongolian government wants FIA to act on Verstappen comments
Formula 1

Mongolian government wants FIA to act on Verstappen comments

Hamilton blames "piss poor lap" for missing pole
Formula 1

Hamilton blames "piss poor lap" for missing pole

Verstappen: Q2 power issue "ruined" Imola F1 qualifying rhythm
Formula 1

Verstappen: Q2 power issue "ruined" Imola F1 qualifying rhythm

Bottas "had the shakes" after Imola pole lap
Formula 1

Bottas "had the shakes" after Imola pole lap

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Latest videos

5 Takeaways From Imola on Friday 03:21
Formula 1

5 Takeaways From Imola on Friday

Everything You Need To Know About The Imola F1 Circuit 06:56
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Imola F1 Circuit

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments 05:33
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments

How F1 Teams Are Preparing For 2021 07:22
Formula 1

How F1 Teams Are Preparing For 2021

Tricky Starts, Tyre Choices & More | 2020 Portuguese GP F1 Race Debrief 19:08
Formula 1

Tricky Starts, Tyre Choices & More | 2020 Portuguese GP F1 Race Debrief

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.