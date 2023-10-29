Subscribe
Formula 1 Mexico City GP
News

Bottas: Slow turns and thin air at F1 Mexico GP key to Alfa Romeo promise

Valtteri Bottas has said the slow corners and high altitude in Mexico City have combined to favour the Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team relative to its rivals.

Adam Cooper
Author Adam Cooper
Updated
Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Bottas and team-mate Zhou Guanyu both made Q3 and qualified ninth and 10th respectively, putting them in a strong position to score crucial points in the tight battle amongst the four teams at the bottom of the constructors' championship.

The Finn showed good pace throughout the weekend, earning fourth place in FP2 on Friday, and then sailed through the first two parts of qualifying in fifth and seventh.

The 10-time F1 grand prix winner was actually disappointed with the final run that led to his ninth place on the grid, but it was the team's best qualifying result since another outlier performance in Hungary, where Zhou and Bottas started fifth and seventh.

"I think coming into this weekend, I was always expecting more than from Austin," said Bottas. "It seems like since the first practice we've been within top 10 all weekend in terms of pace.

"That's why it's really good to get both cars in Q3, and only a little bit annoying thing today was on my last lap, I had a bit of a lock-up in the last sector, so there was a bit of time lost. But still, we take this result because it allows us to fight for some good points."

Asked why the car was so competitive in Mexico, he said: "I think this track is just the kind of slow speed nature, it still fits our car a bit better.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

"Also, the drag effect is less, because our car is quite draggy. So here obviously, with thin air it is less [of a] penalty.

"I think set-up wise we've been able to run the car in a better place than Austin, because it's less bumpy here. So those things combined."

Bottas acknowledged that the team has to convert the qualifying result into points given the tight battle from seventh to 10th in the F1 world constructors' championship, especially with the AlphaTauri of Daniel Ricciardo starting fourth.

"Really important now we have the Williams cars behind us, to get some points against them tomorrow would be really good," he said. "And of course try and get Daniel because he's in a good place."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article F1 needs “immediate action” over pitlane impeding problem, says Stella
Next article Stroll to start F1 Mexico GP from pitlane after parc ferme changes
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
How Aston Martin's F1 season has gone off track

How Aston Martin's F1 season has gone off track

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

How Aston Martin's F1 season has gone off track How Aston Martin's F1 season has gone off track

Why Russell's F1 Mexico GP charge fell apart

Why Russell's F1 Mexico GP charge fell apart

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Russell's F1 Mexico GP charge fell apart Why Russell's F1 Mexico GP charge fell apart

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Valtteri Bottas
More from
Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo confirms Zhou alongside Bottas for 2024 F1 season

Alfa Romeo confirms Zhou alongside Bottas for 2024 F1 season

Formula 1

Alfa Romeo confirms Zhou alongside Bottas for 2024 F1 season Alfa Romeo confirms Zhou alongside Bottas for 2024 F1 season

Bottas: Alfa Romeo 2023 F1 car was "born" missing winter targets

Bottas: Alfa Romeo 2023 F1 car was "born" missing winter targets

Formula 1

Bottas: Alfa Romeo 2023 F1 car was "born" missing winter targets Bottas: Alfa Romeo 2023 F1 car was "born" missing winter targets

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Alfa Romeo
More from
Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo targets 2024 Super Formula spot for Pourchaire

Alfa Romeo targets 2024 Super Formula spot for Pourchaire

Formula 1
Suzuka II

Alfa Romeo targets 2024 Super Formula spot for Pourchaire Alfa Romeo targets 2024 Super Formula spot for Pourchaire

Sauber 'expects a lot' from new hire Key during Audi F1 transition

Sauber 'expects a lot' from new hire Key during Audi F1 transition

Formula 1
United States GP

Sauber 'expects a lot' from new hire Key during Audi F1 transition Sauber 'expects a lot' from new hire Key during Audi F1 transition

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

Latest news

How Aston Martin's F1 season has gone off track

How Aston Martin's F1 season has gone off track

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

How Aston Martin's F1 season has gone off track How Aston Martin's F1 season has gone off track

Toyota WRC juniors graduate to Rally2 for 2024

Toyota WRC juniors graduate to Rally2 for 2024

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally

Toyota WRC juniors graduate to Rally2 for 2024 Toyota WRC juniors graduate to Rally2 for 2024

Why Russell's F1 Mexico GP charge fell apart

Why Russell's F1 Mexico GP charge fell apart

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Russell's F1 Mexico GP charge fell apart Why Russell's F1 Mexico GP charge fell apart

Horner: "Outstanding" Ricciardo looked his old self in F1 Mexico GP

Horner: "Outstanding" Ricciardo looked his old self in F1 Mexico GP

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Horner: "Outstanding" Ricciardo looked his old self in F1 Mexico GP Horner: "Outstanding" Ricciardo looked his old self in F1 Mexico GP

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder

The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder

Why Red Bull's rivals are struggling to replicate its "average good" F1 package

Why Red Bull's rivals are struggling to replicate its "average good" F1 package

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull's rivals are struggling to replicate its "average good" F1 package Why Red Bull's rivals are struggling to replicate its "average good" F1 package

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe