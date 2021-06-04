Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Perez says he "finally understands" Red Bull's F1 car
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku

By:

Valtteri Bottas thinks there must have been something "fundamentally wrong" with the Mercedes in Formula 1 practice at Baku on Friday after he and team-mate Lewis Hamilton struggled so much.

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku

World champion Hamilton ended up 11th fastest in second free practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with Bottas down in 16th spot – ahead of only the Williams and Haas drivers.

Both Mercedes men said there their cars did not feel terrible to drive but were simply not quick enough.

“It was very, very tricky for us today and clearly we were lacking pace,” said Bottas. “It feels like it's just overall grip, you know.

“The balance is not that far off. Okay, the car is maybe a bit unpredictable, but it just feels like lacking grip and sliding around. So I think it's gonna be a long night tonight.”

In the first free practice, Hamilton finished seventh, with Bottas in tenth.

Asked if the problem was more on single lap pace than long runs, Bottas said: “Slightly better maybe on the long run, but still, we're lacking pace. That's for sure. So I think there's something fundamentally wrong and we need to figure out what.”

Hamilton said he was baffled about why the Mercedes was so slow, especially as the day overall had not felt terrible from the cockpit.

“It feels clean, I got all the laps that we needed, there were not really any mistakes – I had one lock-up I think in FP1," he explained. "But in general I feel like I’m driving well and the car felt better in FP1, in this one [FP2] there was just no more time in it.

“So yeah, we’re definitely quite a chunk down. I think everyone will be scratching their heads trying to figure out and looking into the data to try and figure out how we can improve. The long run was better, but yeah.”

He added: “I was pushing, I was on the limit, but the car is limited, there are areas that I should just be quicker but there’s no more grip. So we’ll work it out.

“It’s not easy to be out of the top ten in a place when we’ve had pace in other places. But yeah, I don’t really know why we are where we are.”

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Perez says he "finally understands" Red Bull's F1 car

Previous article

Perez says he "finally understands" Red Bull's F1 car
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Drivers Valtteri Bottas
Teams Mercedes
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

2h
2
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

3
Formula 1

Perez says he "finally understands" Red Bull's F1 car

42min
4
Formula 1

Singapore GP called off due to COVID restrictions

1h
5
Formula 1

Horner tells Wolff "I'd keep my mouth shut" over flexi-wings

1h
Latest news
Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku
Formula 1

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku

36m
Perez says he "finally understands" Red Bull's F1 car
Formula 1

Perez says he "finally understands" Red Bull's F1 car

42m
Horner tells Wolff "I'd keep my mouth shut" over flexi-wings
Formula 1

Horner tells Wolff "I'd keep my mouth shut" over flexi-wings

1h
Singapore GP called off due to COVID restrictions
Formula 1

Singapore GP called off due to COVID restrictions

1h
F1 Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

2h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Verstappen leads in FP1 in Azerbaijan 00:34
Formula 1
1h

Formula 1: Verstappen leads in FP1 in Azerbaijan

Formula 1: Alonso enjoys his comeback 00:50
Formula 1
1h

Formula 1: Alonso enjoys his comeback

Formula 1: All you need to know about F1 in Schools 06:00
Formula 1
4h

Formula 1: All you need to know about F1 in Schools

Formula 1: Russell on Wolff's feedback after crash with Bottas 00:47
Formula 1
4h

Formula 1: Russell on Wolff's feedback after crash with Bottas

Formula 1: No mind games in F1 title fight for Verstappen 00:40
Formula 1
6h

Formula 1: No mind games in F1 title fight for Verstappen

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Singapore GP called off due to COVID restrictions
Formula 1

Singapore GP called off due to COVID restrictions

AlphaTauri reveals Tsunoda's new training schedule after move Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

AlphaTauri reveals Tsunoda's new training schedule after move

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Valtteri Bottas More from
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas won’t take "loser's option" after early 2021 F1 setbacks
Formula 1

Bottas won’t take "loser's option" after early 2021 F1 setbacks

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash
Video Inside
Formula 1

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Horner tells Wolff "I'd keep my mouth shut" over flexi-wings Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Horner tells Wolff "I'd keep my mouth shut" over flexi-wings

Bottas "surprised" by Mercedes suggestion over Monaco pitstop
Formula 1

Bottas "surprised" by Mercedes suggestion over Monaco pitstop

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory Portuguese GP Prime
Formula 1

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Prime

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
23h
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Prime

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it.

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Prime

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. Stuart Codling examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime.

Formula 1
May 29, 2021
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Prime

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ferrari protege Callum Ilott is racing a Maranello product and driving Formula 1 cars. But that’s a 488 GT3 and an Alfa Romeo in FP1 respectively. However, he reckons his time could come to wear the Prancing Horse logo as a grand prix driver

Formula 1
May 28, 2021
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Prime

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
May 27, 2021
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger Prime

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success .

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Prime

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist.

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021

Trending Today

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

Perez says he "finally understands" Red Bull's F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez says he "finally understands" Red Bull's F1 car

Singapore GP called off due to COVID restrictions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Singapore GP called off due to COVID restrictions

Horner tells Wolff "I'd keep my mouth shut" over flexi-wings
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner tells Wolff "I'd keep my mouth shut" over flexi-wings

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku

Loeb's first test in the rebuilt Peugeot 306 Maxi
Other rally Other rally

Loeb's first test in the rebuilt Peugeot 306 Maxi

William Byron to return to NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

William Byron to return to NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville

Latest news

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku

Perez says he "finally understands" Red Bull's F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez says he "finally understands" Red Bull's F1 car

Horner tells Wolff "I'd keep my mouth shut" over flexi-wings
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner tells Wolff "I'd keep my mouth shut" over flexi-wings

Singapore GP called off due to COVID restrictions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Singapore GP called off due to COVID restrictions

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.