Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Race in
20 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
06 Dec
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Breaking news

Bottas "surprised" by qualifying gap to Hamilton

shares
comments
Bottas "surprised" by qualifying gap to Hamilton
By:

Valtteri Bottas says he and Lewis Hamilton will fight for victory in Formula 1's Bahrain race with "quite different set-ups" and is "surprised" by the qualifying gap between the pair.

Bottas qualified 0.289s behind Hamilton after gaining on Red Bull's Max Verstappen on the final runs in Q3 and will start alongside his Mercedes teammate on the front row for Sunday's race.

Mercedes' weekend so far has featured an unusual programme for an event that has had its full allocation of track time, as the team opted not to do any set-up work in Friday practice to spending more time learning the prototype tyres Pirelli brought to be tested in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

After explaining that this meant Mercedes had "compromised performance for this weekend", Bottas revealed "we ended up with quite different set-ups, with Lewis" in the post-qualifying press conference.

He added: "We'll see if that makes any difference tomorrow, but he's had a really good weekend overall, every session.

"All the time I've had the feeling that I have the speed but I haven't quite put it all together. It felt like I got it together at the end, but obviously it wasn't enough."

Read Also:

Bottas said it was "not at all" unusual for the two Mercedes drivers to take different set-ups.

"There's been times it's been nearly identical, there's been times it's been different," he continued. "That's how it goes."

Speaking about how he felt after completing his final run in Q3 to overhaul Verstappen, Bottas said: "The end of the Q3 lap was actually really good – it felt like there was not much more to really find.

"That was the feeling when I crossed the line. So, I was pleased with that, but obviously it wasn't enough for pole. I was quite surprised when I saw the gap [to Hamilton]."

When asked by Motorsport.com how the decision not to complete any set-up work on Friday had changed the approach Mercedes had had to do ahead of qualifying, Bottas explained: "You definitely lose some time for the set-up work.

"But it's nothing new really this season – we've had races [where] it's been raining on Friday, or the race weekend with just one practice.

"But looking back at this weekend [so far], yeah, if I'd had one more session I would probably have tried something different based on the result today in qualifying.

"But the rule is when you go to do qualifying, you can't change the car any more – that is what it is. But I just really hope it is good for the race trim."

Hamilton feels he was not "too compromised" on set-up ahead of qualifying by focusing on the 2021 rubber in Friday practice, but reckons the decision has left Mercedes unsure where it stands on race pace against Red Bull.

"We haven't had any real long runs on the medium or the hard tyre, so it will be interesting to see how that goes tomorrow," he said.

Related video

Sainz left "very angry" after car failure wrecks race hopes

Previous article

Sainz left "very angry" after car failure wrecks race hopes

Next article

Albon wants to be "thorn in Mercedes' strategy" in Bahrain

Albon wants to be "thorn in Mercedes' strategy" in Bahrain
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Drivers Valtteri Bottas
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending Today

Hendrick Motorsports crew member and wife killed in car crash
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick Motorsports crew member and wife killed in car crash

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments
Hillclimb Hillclimb / Commentary

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments

Williams Grove - Terry McCarl spotlight
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

Williams Grove - Terry McCarl spotlight

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

John Force Racing opens new shop in Brownsburg
NHRA NHRA / News

John Force Racing opens new shop in Brownsburg

Where are they now? Rick Mast reflects on NASCAR career
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Where are they now? Rick Mast reflects on NASCAR career

Preliminary autopsy report on Dale Earnhardt
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Preliminary autopsy report on Dale Earnhardt

Rossi reflects on "emotional" factory Yamaha exit
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi reflects on "emotional" factory Yamaha exit

Latest news

Albon wants to be "thorn in Mercedes' strategy" in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon wants to be "thorn in Mercedes' strategy" in Bahrain

Bottas "surprised" by qualifying gap to Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas "surprised" by qualifying gap to Hamilton

Sainz left "very angry" after car failure wrecks race hopes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz left "very angry" after car failure wrecks race hopes

Vettel: Ferrari must be "sly as a fox" to score in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Ferrari must be "sly as a fox" to score in Bahrain

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Hendrick Motorsports crew member and wife killed in car crash

2
Hillclimb

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments

3
World of Outlaws

Williams Grove - Terry McCarl spotlight

4
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

5
NHRA

John Force Racing opens new shop in Brownsburg

Latest news

Albon wants to be "thorn in Mercedes' strategy" in Bahrain
Formula 1

Albon wants to be "thorn in Mercedes' strategy" in Bahrain

Bottas "surprised" by qualifying gap to Hamilton
Formula 1

Bottas "surprised" by qualifying gap to Hamilton

Sainz left "very angry" after car failure wrecks race hopes
Formula 1

Sainz left "very angry" after car failure wrecks race hopes

Vettel: Ferrari must be "sly as a fox" to score in Bahrain
Formula 1

Vettel: Ferrari must be "sly as a fox" to score in Bahrain

Bahrain GP: Hamilton storms to pole ahead of Bottas
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Hamilton storms to pole ahead of Bottas

Latest videos

Is Alonso Wasting His Time Testing A 2018 F1 Car? 04:18
Formula 1
Nov 26, 2020

Is Alonso Wasting His Time Testing A 2018 F1 Car?

My Job in 60 Seconds | Chief Mechanic 00:56
Formula 1
Nov 26, 2020

My Job in 60 Seconds | Chief Mechanic

Why Do Modern F1 Cars Have 07:23
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

Why Do Modern F1 Cars Have "Raised Noses"?

The Secret To Hamilton's F1 Success 04:50
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

The Secret To Hamilton's F1 Success

F1: Johnny Herbert Breaks lap record at Brands Hatch 02:11
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

F1: Johnny Herbert Breaks lap record at Brands Hatch

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.