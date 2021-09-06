Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Perez: Mazepin and Norris moves cost me recovery to sixth
Formula 1 News

Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022

By:

Valtteri Bottas will join the Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team in 2022 at the start of what the Swiss outfit says is a multi-year deal.

Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022

The Finn's departure from Mercedes has been expected for some weeks, and a return to Williams was also a potential option before it became clear that his destination was Alfa Romeo.

Kimi Raikkonen's retirement announcement on Wednesday was the first in a series as the pieces of the driver market puzzle fall into place.

Confirmation from Mercedes that George Russell is to join the world champion team as replacement for Bottas will follow this week.

Bottas is reunited at Alfa Romeo with team principal Fred Vasseur, with whom he worked at ART in F3 in 2009 and 2010, and in GP3 in 2011, when he won the championship.

"A new chapter in my racing career is opening," said Bottas. "I'm excited to join Alfa Romeo for 2022 and beyond for what is going to be a new challenge with an iconic manufacturer.

"Alfa Romeo is a brand that needs no introduction, they have written some great pages of F1 history, and it's going to be an honour to represent this marque.

"The potential of the set-up in Hinwil is clear, and I am relishing the opportunity to help lead the team forward up the grid, especially with the new regulations in 2022 giving the team a chance to make a leap in performance.

"I'm grateful for the trust the team has put in me, and I cannot wait to repay their faith. I'm as hungry as ever to race for results and, when the time comes, for wins.

"I know Fred well and I am looking forward to getting to know the rest of the team I am going to work with, building relationships as strong as the ones I have at Mercedes."

Bottas is currently in his fifth season with Mercedes, having been recruited after the surprise retirement of new world champion Nico Rosberg at the end of 2016.

Thus far he has scored nine grand prix wins, earned 17 pole positions and logged 17 fastest laps, one of the latter achieved in his Williams days. He was runner-up to his world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton in both 2019 and 2020.

Despite the strong contribution of Bottas over the years, the prospect of promoting Russell from Williams ultimately proved irresistible for Mercedes and team boss Toto Wolff.

The Austrian was involved in Bottas's management before a conflict of interest obliged him to step back. He has long stressed that he wanted to ensure that his former protege found a new seat should Russell be given the nod for the Mercedes drive.

Bottas added: "I am proud of what I have achieved in Brackley and I am fully focused on finishing the job as we fight for another world championship, but I am also looking forward to the new challenges that await me next year."

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Erik Junius

Vasseur stressed that experience was the key to choosing Bottas as replacement for the retiring Raikkonen.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Valtteri to the team and we are looking forward to our journey together," said the Frenchman. "With him, we bring to Hinwil a strong team player with experience at the sharp end of the grid.

"Valtteri has been an integral part of a team that rewrote the history books and he has four constructors' world titles to his name.

"He is the right driver to help Alfa Romeo make a step forward towards the front of the grid. Our relationship goes back a long way, to when we worked together in successful campaigns in F3 and GP3, and his talent and skills have been evident ever since, only growing with the time."

Vasseur added that the length of the contract was a key element: "The multi-year deal bringing him to us gives both Valtteri and the team the stability we need to build our project at a crucial time for F1. We are excited for what the future holds in store."

Vasseur noted at Zandvoort last weekend that he is not in a hurry to confirm the identity of the team's second driver.

Ferrari is no longer guaranteed a seat for an Academy member, but incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is still in the frame, and would provide useful continuity.

Alex Albon and Nyck de Vries are high on the list, although the Dutch Formula E driver is understood to be close to securing the Williams seat vacated by Russell. F2 driver and Alpine protege Guanyu Zhou is also known to have a budget.

Read Also:

shares
comments
Perez: Mazepin and Norris moves cost me recovery to sixth

Previous article

Perez: Mazepin and Norris moves cost me recovery to sixth
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022

16 min
2
Formula 1

Perez: Q1 exit at Zandvoort "really hard to digest"

3
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

4
USAC

DuQuoin: Race results

5
SCCA

Another teenaged racer killed in competition

Latest news
Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022
Formula 1

Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022

16m
Perez: Mazepin and Norris moves cost me recovery to sixth
Formula 1

Perez: Mazepin and Norris moves cost me recovery to sixth

58m
Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Dutch Grand Prix
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Dutch Grand Prix

1 h
Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings Prime
Formula 1

Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings

2 h
Mercedes felt "behind the curve" at Zandvoort after Friday struggles
Formula 1

Mercedes felt "behind the curve" at Zandvoort after Friday struggles

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins his home Dutch Grand Prix 02:05
Formula 1
3 h

Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins his home Dutch Grand Prix

Formula 1: No one side to blame in latest Mazepin-Schumacher clash 00:51
Formula 1
3 h

Formula 1: No one side to blame in latest Mazepin-Schumacher clash

Formula 1: Verstappen takes home victory at Dutch Grand Prix 01:25
Formula 1
19 h

Formula 1: Verstappen takes home victory at Dutch Grand Prix

Formula 1: Verstappen edges Hamilton in thrilling Dutch GP qualifying 00:51
Formula 1
Sep 4, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen edges Hamilton in thrilling Dutch GP qualifying

Starting Grid for the Dutch Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
Sep 4, 2021

Starting Grid for the Dutch Grand Prix

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Perez and Latifi set for Dutch GP pitlane starts Dutch GP
Formula 1

Perez and Latifi set for Dutch GP pitlane starts

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID when Alfa called Dutch GP
Formula 1

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID when Alfa called

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime
IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Trending Today

Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022

Perez: Q1 exit at Zandvoort "really hard to digest"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Q1 exit at Zandvoort "really hard to digest"

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

DuQuoin: Race results
USAC USAC

DuQuoin: Race results

Another teenaged racer killed in competition
SCCA SCCA

Another teenaged racer killed in competition

Kenny Bernstein on driving for his son, Brandon
NHRA NHRA

Kenny Bernstein on driving for his son, Brandon

Where are they now? Rick Mast reflects on NASCAR career
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? Rick Mast reflects on NASCAR career

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings

After 36 years away, Formula 1's return to Zandvooort brought plenty of challenges as red flags interrupted practice and qualifying, while minimal run-off punished mistakes. Its fast sweeps, combined with the passionate Dutch fans, have made the circuit an instant hit but some took to its quirks better than others

Formula 1
2 h
The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home Prime

The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home

A rapid start from poleman Max Verstappen in the fastest car of the Dutch GP weekend forced Mercedes into trying something different. The result was a tactical grudge match that bubbled without ever boiling over, with Verstappen's supreme pace enough to withstand Lewis Hamilton and retake the points lead

Formula 1
3 h
Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Prime

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Amid mounting speculation linking Nyck de Vries and Alex Albon to seats at Williams next year, the team is now in a position of strength in the driver market that it has not occupied for many years. Whichever way the team decides to go will have significant ramifications for teams and drivers elsewhere

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2021
How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams Prime

How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams

Exciting as the Formula 1 title battle is right now, things are getting even more fraught behind the scenes. BEN EDWARDS looks at the difficult decisions being made as the teams pivot towards a new ruleset

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2021
Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win Prime

Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win

Max Verstappen may not have grabbed the headlines during Friday practice on Formula 1’s return to Zandvoort, but there was no hiding the Red Bull driver's pace ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. The home favourite will now face the test of delivering on a few more critical calls to give the Orange Army a race to remember

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Prime

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Mick Schumacher isn’t the only ‘son of’ to reach F1, but he’s done so in the absence of his father in recent years. Step forward Sebastian Vettel: a fan of Michael growing up, mentored by him, and now acting as ‘big brother’ to Mick. Oleg Karpov explains the four-time world champion's role in settling Schumacher Jr into the big leagues.

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas  Prime

The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2021
Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Prime

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Kimi Raikkonen will finally hang up his helmet at the end of the current Formula 1 season. The Finn has had an unconventional motorsport career, and though the wins and podiums have long since dried up, Raikkonen's decision to call time on his F1 tenure has come at the right moment

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Latest news

Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022

Perez: Mazepin and Norris moves cost me recovery to sixth
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Mazepin and Norris moves cost me recovery to sixth

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Dutch Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Dutch Grand Prix

Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.