Formula 1 / United States GP News

Bottas unaware of possible Andretti F1 buyout during Alfa Romeo talks

By:

Valtteri Bottas says he was unaware of discussions surrounding US motorsport marque Andretti possibly buying the Sauber-run Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team when he signed to race there in 2022.

Bottas will leave Mercedes after the manufacturer decided to replace him as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate with George Russell and will join Alfa for next season after being selected by team boss Fred Vasseur as “the leader of the team”.

The move will extend the Finn's nine-year F1 career so far, but before long his new team could have a new owner.

PRIME: Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

This is because it emerged at the Turkish Grand Prix two weeks ago that Andretti is closing in on a deal to take a majority stake in the Islero Investments company – rumoured to be up to 80% – that owns Sauber, which runs the Alfa-branded F1 team.

Although there has been no further major news on the topic since details of the takeover talks first broke, speculation about Alfa’s future has dominated the headlines in the run up to the US GP at Austin this weekend.

Speaking during the pre-event press conference at the Circuit of the Americas, Bottas says he “wasn’t aware during negotiations about it [the possibility of Sauber’s owners selling control of the team]”.

He added: “And to be honest I don’t know much details – if there’s actually a big chance of that happening or not.

“But I’m sure the people who will make the decision they will know what is going to be the best for the team in [the] long-term.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

“And I don’t think I have much say in who owns the team and with how many percentage – that’s just how it goes, that’s the business side of Formula 1.

“But as long as the team has the right people, key people, in there that I believe can do a great job – that’s the main thing for me.”

When asked if he would welcome Andretti arriving in F1 has the new owner of the Alfa squad, Bottas replied “why not?”, but also suggested he would have preferred to have been aware of any upcoming major team changes when deciding to join the project.

He said: “Obviously, as a driver for the team in the future it would be, before that, nice to know a bit more about the plans for the future. But yeah I mean, why not?”

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed? Prime

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed?

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll is determined to make the group a billion-dollar business. MARK GALLAGHER analyses his latest play – bringing former McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh into the fold

Formula 1
25m
Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner Prime

Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner

Stepping up to F1 in 1962, Jo Siffert shone with Rob Walker Racing Team and BRM before his career was abruptly ended in a fatal crash at Brands Hatch in 1971. Kevin Turner looks back at the life of Switzerland's first F1 winner on the 50th anniversary of his death

Formula 1
21 h
What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Prime

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

OPINION: Max Verstappen is back in the lead of the 2021 Formula 1 drivers’ championship, with the season’s final flyaway events set to get underway in the USA this weekend. But a defensive stance he’s recently adopted could have a lasting impact for the Red Bull driver when it comes to his chances of defeating Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Prime

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Despite appearing to adjust to life as a Ferrari driver with relative ease, it was far from straightforward under the surface for Carlos Sainz. But, having made breakthroughs in rather different routes at the Russian and Turkish races, he’s now targeting even greater feats for the rest of the Formula 1 season

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2021
The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team Prime

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team

Emerson Fittipaldi is better remembered for his Formula 1 world championships and Indianapolis 500 successes than for the spell running his eponymous F1 team. Despite a hugely talented roll call of staff, it was a period of internal strife, limited funding and few results - as remembered by Tim Wright.

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2021
Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence Prime

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence

In the 1960s and 1970s, McLaren juggled works entries in F1, sportscars and the Indy 500 while building cars for F3 and F2. Now it’s returning to its roots, expanding into IndyCars and Extreme E while continuing its F1 renaissance. There’s talk of Formula E and WEC entries too. But is this all too much, too soon? Stuart Codling talks to the man in charge.

Formula 1
Oct 17, 2021
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Prime

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Yuki Tsunoda arrived in grand prix racing amid a whirlwind of hype, which only increased after his first race impressed the biggest wigs in Formula 1. His road since has been rocky and crash-filled, and OLEG KARPOV asks why Red Bull maintains faith in a driver who admits he isn’t really that big a fan of F1?

Formula 1
Oct 15, 2021
The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Prime

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

OPINION: After Lewis Hamilton responded to reports labelling him 'furious' with Mercedes following his heated exchanges over team radio during the Russian Grand Prix, it provided a snapshot on how Formula 1 broadcasting radio snippets can both illuminate and misrepresent the true situation

Formula 1
Oct 14, 2021

