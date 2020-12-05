Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Race in
21 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Sakhir GP / Breaking news

Bottas says Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying "not my best"

shares
comments
Bottas says Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying "not my best"
By:

Valtteri Bottas says his pole position performance at the Sakhir Grand Prix came despite him not delivering the best of qualifying sessions he has had in Formula 1.

The Finn edged out new teammate George Russell by just 0.026 seconds on the Bahrain outer loop track to allow the Mercedes duo to lock out the front row of the grid. Both cars will also start on the medium tyre after using it to get out of Q2.

On a weekend where Bottas has been under pressure not to be outperformed by Russell, who is standing in for Lewis Hamilton, he said he was happy he did enough after a scrappy run in Q3.

"For sure it's a different situation to have a new teammate but ultimately I just wanted to focus on my own doing, and not to waste energy anywhere else," said Bottas. "I think I managed to do that.

"I think strategy wise we are in a great place as a team and good to see George locking out the front row as well. It's good to be on pole, I'm happy for that but not my best qualifying. I'm happy it was enough."

Read Also:

While the three long straights could offer plenty of overtaking opportunities in the race, Bottas is worried that cars may still not be able to follow each other closely enough.

"It's a bit of an unknown really how the racing is going to be," he said. "It didn't feel that easy to follow other cars, so I'm really pleased to be on pole and go from there.

"Hopefully we'll see a fun race. It feels a bit of a Mickey Mouse track, in a way, it's quite bumpy and twisty. But let's see tomorrow."

Bottas and Russell's performance left Red Bull's Max Verstappen third on the grid, with him starting on the soft compound.

Although the Dutchman ended up just 0.056 seconds adrift of Bottas, he felt that shorter track reduced the significance of that.

"From our side we had a good qualifying," he said. "The lap itself as well, it's a very short lap and not many corners.

"I'm pleased to get near to be in P3. I tried to be as close as I can today. It was a bit closer than normal, but I think the layout explains that as well.

"Of course we also tomorrow will be starting on different tyres, so this will be quite interesting in how it's going to play out for us. Like I said before, we have nothing to lose so it's better to have a bit of fun tomorrow and see what we can do."

Related video

Russell "gutted" to miss out on Sakhir GP pole

Previous article

Russell "gutted" to miss out on Sakhir GP pole

Next article

Leclerc explains decision to abandon Q3 early

Leclerc explains decision to abandon Q3 early
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Sakhir GP
Drivers Valtteri Bottas
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Sakhir GP: Bottas beats Russell to pole by 0.026s
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Sakhir GP: Bottas beats Russell to pole by 0.026s

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Russell "gutted" to miss out on Sakhir GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell "gutted" to miss out on Sakhir GP pole

DragonSpeed explains Fittipaldi's leg-breaking Spa crash
WEC WEC / Breaking news

DragonSpeed explains Fittipaldi's leg-breaking Spa crash

SiX-time champion Dave Schultz succumbs to cancer
NHRA NHRA / News

SiX-time champion Dave Schultz succumbs to cancer

IRL: Indy Aurora V8: One Year After
IndyCar IndyCar / News

IRL: Indy Aurora V8: One Year After

Latest news

Russell still pressing the wrong buttons in Mercedes car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell still pressing the wrong buttons in Mercedes car

Leclerc explains decision to abandon Q3 early
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc explains decision to abandon Q3 early

Bottas says Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying "not my best"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas says Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying "not my best"

Russell "gutted" to miss out on Sakhir GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell "gutted" to miss out on Sakhir GP pole

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

1h
2
Formula 1

Sakhir GP: Bottas beats Russell to pole by 0.026s

1h
3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
Formula 1

Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

11h
5
Formula 1

Russell "gutted" to miss out on Sakhir GP pole

1h

Latest news

Russell still pressing the wrong buttons in Mercedes car
Formula 1

Russell still pressing the wrong buttons in Mercedes car

Leclerc explains decision to abandon Q3 early
Formula 1

Leclerc explains decision to abandon Q3 early

Bottas says Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying "not my best"
Formula 1

Bottas says Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying "not my best"

Russell "gutted" to miss out on Sakhir GP pole
Formula 1

Russell "gutted" to miss out on Sakhir GP pole

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Sakhir Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
9m

Starting Grid for the Sakhir Grand Prix

Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix Crash Secrets Uncovered 03:51
Formula 1
Dec 4, 2020

Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix Crash Secrets Uncovered

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives 02:56
Formula 1
Dec 4, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit 05:22
Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up 11:56
Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.