Apple names F1 movie starring Brad Pitt, announces first teaser

Apple's Formula 1 movie gets official title and first teaser

The upcoming Formula 1 Hollywood film set for a 2025 release will simply be called 'F1', the series and Apple have revealed.

F1 and Apple, who have joined forces with Warner Bros. Pictures to distribute the film worldwide, will reveal the first material of 'F1' in an upcoming teaser on Sunday 7 July.

The film stars Brad Pitt as a former F1 star who returns to the championship to race for the fictional APXGP team, alongside a rookie portrayed by Damson Idris.

Other cast members include Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo.

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is a producer for the project, with the Mercedes driver also providing his input in the movie's script.

The film is put together by Top Gun Maverick director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and following delays caused by Hollywood's SAG-AFTRA strikes last year, it will be released on 25 July 2025 in international markets and on 27 July 2025 in the United States.

Work on the project has been continuing at pace in recent weeks, including at this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone, using the Formula 2 car Mercedes has modified to run in fictional APXGP colours.

As has been the case at other events, AXGP has received its own branded pitlane garages where its cast and crew are operating from.

Other filming locations for this year include the Hungaroring, Spa-Francorchamps, Mexico City, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi.

Reports have surfaced that the Hollywood strikes have made the film's budget balloon to over $300 million, although that figure has been contested by the producers.

 

