Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 boss Carey says no decision on Bratches yet

shares
comments
F1 boss Carey says no decision on Bratches yet
By:
Dec 2, 2019, 11:10 AM

Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey says no decision has yet been made on the future of commercial boss Sean Bratches – and the pair will discuss options once the season is over.

Bratches, who took on the role as one of Carey's key lieutenants when Liberty Media gained control of the sport at the start of 2016, is known to have issues with the amount of travelling involved.

His family is still based in the USA, while he works out of London, and attends most grands orix.

"In terms of Sean, I'm discussing," said Carey. "We're engaged. No decision has been made.

"Obviously Sean, he lives a unique life where he's got a family that lives in the United States, and he lives in London.

"I think he truly enjoys what he's done, he's enjoyed the experience. I think he's excited about the future, excited about where we're going. Right now we don't get a chance to breathe.

"So when we get past this weekend and get back to London we'll have a chance to sort of talk about where do we go from here? But we haven't made any decisions."

Regarding his own future, Carey says he has no immediate plans to step down, amid ongoing talk about Toto Wolff has a potential replacement.

However, he conceded that he doesn't see it as a long-term job.

"I'm old enough, all I have is a rolling short-term [deal]. I'm not building careers. I don't have long term, when you're old as me all I have is a rolling short term. I enjoy the challenges of F1, and that's all I'm focused until I'm not able to deal with it.

"I'm excited about the future. If at some point either I drop or Liberty gets tired of me, then we'll figure out what comes next. But it probably would just be not productive to try to debate that publicly."

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Next article
Server crash forced FIA to disable DRS in Abu Dhabi

Previous article

Server crash forced FIA to disable DRS in Abu Dhabi
About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

