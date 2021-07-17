Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / British GP News

Brawn: Fan reaction to first F1 sprint "very positive"

By:

Ross Brawn has described the opening lap of Formula 1's first sprint event at Silverstone "nail-biting" and "sensational" and says that early feedback from fans has been very positive.

Brawn: Fan reaction to first F1 sprint "very positive"

F1's managing director was one of the driving forces behind the introduction of the new format, which will also be trialled at Monza and one other yet-to-be determined venue later in the year.

Prior to the Silverstone weekend Brawn insisted that drivers would race hard in the sprint, and he believes that today's event proved him right.

However, he stressed that together with the FIA and the teams, F1 will conduct a thorough review of how the weekend played out, and then after the remaining two events make any necessary changes if the format is officially adopted for next season.

"I think one of the things we all saw today is a racing driver is a racing driver," he said shortly after the sprint ended.

"And they're never gonna take it easy. So lots of actions through the field. I mean, that first lap or so was completely nail-biting, sensational. Then we had the little duels in the rest of the race.

"Fernando Alonso's performance today was another sensational part of the race. He got my vote for the highlight of the race. I'd buy a ticket for that every day.

"So I think we're very pleased. We'll let the dust settle on this weekend, and then spend some time with the FIA and the teams trying to understand if there's some evolutions we want.

"We won't be changing the fundamental format this year. And I think after the three races, we can sit down and decide where we go from here. But so far, very positive."

Brawn admitted that F1 has already highlighted possible improvements, but would not go into specifics, noting "we've got a job list, we've got things that we want to enhance, things we want to improve".

He also stressed that it would be "crucial" to listen to feedback from fans after the first event, adding: "Now we're already getting massive feedback, positive feedback from our fans on social media, they love it.

"But there will be fans who make some comments, and maybe there's bits they didn't understand, or they didn't appreciate. We'll take that into account as well.

"I think we've got to look at the weekend overall. We need to view the weekend overall to see, because I don't see anything we've done which takes away from a normal weekend. I think it's all additive.

"But let's see the whole weekend. Let's see the race. And then at the end of it all, we can do an analysis as you say, talk to the fans, look at all the data and details, and see if there's some tuning we need to do.

"For me, there's some very appealing things this format, everyone runs the same tyre in qualifying. We still have the variety in the race, because fortunately we had two tyres that you could use.

"There's no handicap on people for the race in terms of what tyres they choose. So that's quite possibly something which you can take forward."

Brawn conceded that one of the more controversial aspects of the format, the official allocation of pole to the winner of the sprint, could be changed.

"Maybe that's something we need to think about. If there's some change in the nomenclature of what we're doing, and should Friday be the pole position?

"It's things like that that we will talk about and discuss with the FIA and the teams, but I think we can't be held back by history. I mean, we need to respect history but we must never be held back by history."

Sainz: Russell F1 collision “pretty obvious mistake from George”

Sainz: Russell F1 collision “pretty obvious mistake from George”

Perez blames “dirty air” for F1 sprint race spin

Perez blames “dirty air” for F1 sprint race spin
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Lawrence Stroll is a man who likes getting what he wants. And, right now, what he wants above all else is to turn his Aston Martin Formula 1 team into winners and world champions.

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test Prime

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Prime

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says Luke Smith.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez Prime

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Motorsport.com picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder.

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021
Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless Prime

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

Silverstone will be the first trial of Formula 1's new sprint race format on Saturday, which sets the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix. But one key decision means the history books will be unnecessarily warped for this and other repeat experiments.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2021

