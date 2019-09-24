Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brawn responds to driver criticism of F1 format proposals

shares
comments
Brawn responds to driver criticism of F1 format proposals
By:
Sep 24, 2019, 8:03 AM

Formula 1's managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn has responded to comments about potential changes to grand prix weekend formats for 2020 by stressing any adjustments will be experimental.

F1 owner Liberty Media remains in discussions with teams and the FIA about trialling reversed-grid qualifying races at select events for 2020 to improve the spectacle. But the proposal was blasted by Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel after qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix last weekend, with Vettel describing it as "bullshit" and "completely the wrong approach". 

In F1's post-race media pass, Brawn addressed "a variety of statements from drivers and pundits" regarding the proposal, which he said was still being discussed.

"To try to clarify the situation and avoid misunderstandings, there are discussions about experimenting in 2020 with changes to the qualifying format with the aim of making a grand prix weekend a little less predictable," said Brawn. "I want to emphasise the word ‘experiment’ because this is what it is about - a small sample to establish the directions for the future.

"We are all too aware that the current qualifying format is exciting and spectacular but what is also important is to make sure that the race, the highlight of the weekend, is the best it can be. And since, no matter how many simulations you run, there’s no measure more accurate than the track, Formula 1, the teams and the FIA are studying the possibility of a revised format for a small number of events for next season.

"With stable sporting and technical regulations in place for 2020 it is the perfect time for such evaluations."

Read Also:

Brawn urged those sceptical about such format changes to embrace any experiment as they are intended to make F1 more exciting.

"No decision has been taken yet because we are finalising all the details, but feedbacks received so far are, in the majority, positive," he added. "I understand that the purists might be concerned, but we should not be afraid to conduct an experiment otherwise we cannot progress. We don't want change for the sake of change; we want to improve our sport, because, rather like the development of the cars, if you stand still you risk slipping backwards."

During the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, FIA president Jean Todt expressed his support for trialling revised weekend formats.

"It is part of discussions - how to make sport better, how to make sport more attractive, always trying to find new ideas and it is true among the new ideas there is this possibility of having a race on Saturday with a different starting order which will generate the order of the race on Sunday," Todt said.

"So I will say it is a working process and no decision has yet been taken but I think it is an interesting initiative to see what other opportunities we could have."

Next article
Singapore GP: Best of team radio

Previous article

Singapore GP: Best of team radio

Next article

Wolff dismisses "easy story" of Ferrari upgrade impact

Wolff dismisses "easy story" of Ferrari upgrade impact
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jack Cozens

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Stoner details fresh chronic fatigue struggle

2
Formula 1

Bottas tops first day of Abu Dhabi F1 test, Perez spins Vettel

3h
3
IndyCar

Hinchcliffe, Palou and Sette Camara on Coyne shortlist

4
WEC

Why the fight for LMP1’s survival might lead to a new dawn

5
Supercars

Rookie test gamble pays off for Percat

Latest videos

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return 00:49
Formula 1

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi GP

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert 03:01
Formula 1

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted 09:51
Formula 1

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution 03:11
Formula 1

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution

Latest news

Grosjean: 2020 tyres still "not what you'd dream of"
F1

Grosjean: 2020 tyres still "not what you'd dream of"

Ocon: Renault run key in light of 2020's "big problem"
F1

Ocon: Renault run key in light of 2020's "big problem"

Bottas tops first day of Abu Dhabi F1 test, Perez spins Vettel
F1

Bottas tops first day of Abu Dhabi F1 test, Perez spins Vettel

Abu Dhabi showed F1 still needs DRS, say drivers
F1

Abu Dhabi showed F1 still needs DRS, say drivers

What F1 learned from Ferrari's fuel breach
F1

What F1 learned from Ferrari's fuel breach

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.