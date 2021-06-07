Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start" Next / Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races

By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper

Ross Brawn believes the “thrilling” end to Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix following the red flag bodes well for when Formula 1 debuts its sprint races at Silverstone next month.

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races

Max Verstappen’s tyre failure with four laps to go resulted in the race being red flagged so that the debris could be cleared on the main straight.

FIA race director Michael Masi felt there was “no reason” not to restart the race, setting up a final two-lap sprint under green flag conditions after a standing restart on the grid.

The restart saw Lewis Hamilton make a mistake when trying to take the lead, dropping him out of the points, as well as a great battle between Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc for third place.

Writing in his post-race column for the official F1 website, managing director of motorsports Brawn took heart from the final sprint ahead of F1’s new ‘sprint qualifying’ events.

“I was encouraged to hear a number of commentators say we needed another 10 laps of the action we saw in the final two laps of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix because it acts as a good prequel to sprint qualifying,” Brawn wrote.

“Sprint qualifying will be a little longer, around 17 to 20 laps, but it could well feature the same type of thrilling racing as the drivers won’t have to worry about saving tyres.”

Read Also:

F1 will hold its first sprint race at next month’s British Grand Prix, running a 100km race on the Saturday to set the grid for Sunday’s grand prix. It also plans two further events later in the year, currently scheduled for Italy and Brazil.

Alpine’s Fernando Alonso managed to battle his way from 10th on the restart to finish the race sixth, saying that he enjoyed the chance to push without worrying about tyre life.

“We need to think about many two-lap races - 25 two-lap races or something like that in the Sunday!” Alonso joked.

“I think it was fun, people being very aggressive on those two laps knowing that you don't need to take care of the tyres or anything. That was fun.”

Gasly spent most of the final two laps fighting wheel-to-wheel with Leclerc, holding on to secure his third F1 podium.

Gasly said the sprint finish “carries some sort of adrenaline inside you”, and that the drivers were “a bit like lions out of the cage”.

“Everybody goes for everything and tries to make up as many positions as they can in a very short time,” Gasly said.

“I didn’t see the replay of the last two laps but I must say on my side it was very intense, I really enjoyed it. If anything, hopefully in the future they will do the same.”

shares
comments

Related video

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"

Previous article

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"

Next article

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’

23h
2
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

1h
3
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

23min
4
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

5
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Perez wins Baku F1 race after Verstappen blows tyre

Latest news
Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku
Formula 1

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku

4m
What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

23m
10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

1h
Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

2h
Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races
Formula 1

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races

2h
Latest videos
Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Azerbaijan GP best photos 03:30
Formula 1
12m

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Azerbaijan GP best photos

Formula 1: Pirelli expected to investigate blowouts 01:08
Formula 1
3h

Formula 1: Pirelli expected to investigate blowouts

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
3h

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

Formula 1: Perez wins after drama for Verstappen, Hamilton 06:41
Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021

Formula 1: Perez wins after drama for Verstappen, Hamilton

Formula 1: McLaren mourns the loss of shareholder Mansour Ojjeh 00:53
Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021

Formula 1: McLaren mourns the loss of shareholder Mansour Ojjeh

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
6h
How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Prime

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1's return to Baku after a year away had thrown up an eventful qualifying marred by four red flags, but the race appeared to be running to a familiar Red Bull vs Mercedes template entering the closing stages. That is, until a dramatic conclusion where victory was snatched away from two drivers, before landing in the lap of Sergio Perez

Formula 1
8h
The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push Prime

The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push

Racing drivers tend to have deep pockets and short arms, but not Riccardo Patrese, who used to treat his mechanics to sumptuous post-season dinners. NIGEL ROEBUCK looks at the career of a true gentleman

Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021
How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever Prime

How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever

Gamers today are spoiled for choice with the array of titles on offer that allow them to experience hyper-realistic representations of cars and tracks in the virtual world. Much of the credit for this should go to two 1996 titles that paved the way for what was to come

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2021
Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku Prime

Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku

As Red Bull looked in dominant form during Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday, title rival Mercedes was left with a lot of head scratching to do after finding itself behind a number of other teams on one-lap pace – which could have big ramifications come raceday

Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Prime

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Prime

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it.

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Prime

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. Stuart Codling examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime.

Formula 1
May 29, 2021

Trending Today

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Grand Prix race results: Perez wins Baku F1 race after Verstappen blows tyre
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Perez wins Baku F1 race after Verstappen blows tyre

Frye: IndyCar’s blue-flag procedure “being looked at”
IndyCar IndyCar

Frye: IndyCar’s blue-flag procedure “being looked at”

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Latest news

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.