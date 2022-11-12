Brazilian GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Listen to this article

Kevin Magnussen will start the Sprint from pole position following a shock result for the Haas driver in Friday's qualifying.

Newly-crowned double F1 champion Max Verstappen will join Magnussen on the front row, while George Russell will be third on the grid for Mercedes ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris.

What time does the Sprint race for the Brazilian Grand Prix start?

The Sprint for the Brazilian GP will begin at 4:30pm local time (-3 GMT) at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo. The race will run to a distance of 24 laps or roughly 100km.

Date : Saturday, November 12, 2022

: Saturday, November 12, 2022 Start time: 16:30 local time / 19:30 GMT / 20:30 CET / 21:30 SAST / 22:30 EAT / 14:30 ET / 11:30 PT / 06:30 AEST (Sunday) / 04:30 JST (Sunday) / 01:00 IST (Sunday)

How can I watch the Brazil Sprint race?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN2

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Sprint race?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream the Brazil Sprint race on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Interlagos throughout the weekend, including live commentary during the Sprint race on Saturday.

