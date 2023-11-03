Brazilian GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained
Join us as we delve into the Formula 1 technical features on display in the pitlane as teams prepare for the Brazilian Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.
A close-up of the front brake duct on the Red Bull RB19, with the upper fairing wrapped around the disc, whilst the lower fairing takes care of cooling the caliper.
Photo by: Uncredited
Red Bull Racing RB19 detail
Now with the outer drum in place, our focus shifts to the inlet which straddles either side of the end fence and collects air on both sides.
Photo by: Uncredited
Ferrari SF-23 detail
A close-up of Ferrari's front wing. Note the five outwashing slot gap separator brackets and the Gurney flap which spans the width of the moveable section of the upper flap.
Photo by: Uncredited
Mercedes W14 detail
Mercedes with a row of front wings and nosecones prepared outside its garage, with the different downforce levels readied.
Photo by: Uncredited
Alpine A523 detail
Alpine with a high downforce variant rear wing prepared, which features its open-ended tip section solution.
Photo by: Uncredited
Alpine A523 detail
Meanwhile, Alpine's wavy trailing edge front wing upper flap is once again present in Brazil.
Photo by: Uncredited
McLaren MCL60 detail
A look at the pipework used by McLaren as part of its front brake duct arrangement, with separate channels used to deliver cool air to the various components.
Photo by: Uncredited
McLaren MCL60 detail
The MCL60's rear end is detached from the power unit, which provides us with a unique view of its rear brake duct arrangement prior to the outer drum being installed.
Photo by: Uncredited
Alfa Romeo Racing C43 detail
A top-down overview of the Alfa Romeo C43's front wing and nose gives a clear indication of how each of the flaps is distributed across their span.
Photo by: Uncredited
McLaren MCL60 detail
McLaren has two open-ended tip section solutions in its suite of rear wing options, this one having a less tightly wound geometry.
Photo by: Uncredited
Mercedes W14 detail
Mercedes' higher downforce rear wing variant, which features its take on the open-ended tip section, has also been fitted with tufts in order that it can monitor the wing's behaviour during FP1.
Photo by: Uncredited
Ferrari SF-23 detail
A great view of the rear crash structure and suspension of the Ferrari SF-23 as it is stood up on its end in the back of their garage.
Photo by: Uncredited
Red Bull Racing RB19 detail
A close-up of the open-ended tip section solution on the Red Bull RB19 that the team first introduced at the Singapore Grand Prix.
Photo by: Uncredited
Red Bull Racing RB19 detail
A close-up of the floor edge on the RB19, with the more expansive edge wing design that the team introduced in Singapore but did not race until the Japanese Grand Prix.
Photo by: Uncredited
Mercedes W14 detail
An overview of the Mercedes W14's rear end, including its rear wing, beam wing, engine cover cooling outlet, brake duct winglets and the diffuser, with a note on the fluted upper corner design.
Photo by: Uncredited
Mercedes W14 detail
A close-up of the rear brake duct outlet and the winglet mounted beside it on the Mercedes W14.
Photo by: Uncredited
Mercedes W14 detail
Extreme close-up of the forward section of the floor's edge, which is rolled up and includes a row of mini vortex generators. Also note the perforation between the floor edge and the Gurney above it, which also has notches carved out that fall in line with the fence strakes below.
Photo by: Uncredited
Mercedes W14 detail
The forward section of the edge wing is also rolled up and sports two angled vanes that will coerce the airflow's direction thereafter.
Photo by: Uncredited
Mercedes W14 detail
A close-up of the open-ended tip section on the Mercedes W14's rear wing, which is folded over at the wing's boundary, whilst a metal fillet helps to limit flexion.
Photo by: Uncredited
Mercedes W14 detail
A look at the rear of the W14's steering wheel, with the upper paddles used for gear shifts, whilst the lower, wishbone-style paddle is used to modulate the clutch.
Photo by: Uncredited
Mercedes W14 detail
A close-up of the floor's leading edge, the floor fences, the outwardly angled chassis vane and the SIS fairing, with its accompanying feather-like drop-down vane.
