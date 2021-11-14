Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will start from pole position after holding off Red Bull's Max Verstappen in an entertaining sprint race on Saturday.

Verstappen will be wary of title rival Lewis Hamilton, who charged from last on the grid to fifth in the 24-lap contest and will take the start in 10th after a five-place grid drop.

When is the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix will begin at 14:00 local time (-3 GMT) at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace

Date : Sunday, November 14, 2021

: Sunday, November 14, 2021 Start time: 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CEST / 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT / 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT / 04:00 AEDT (Monday) / 02:00 JST (Monday) / 22:30 IST

2021 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 15:30 16:30 10:30 07:30 02:30¹ 00:30¹ 21:00 Qualifying 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 06:00¹ 04:00¹ 00:30¹ Practice 2 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 Sprint 19:30 20:30 14:30 11:30 06:30¹ 04:30¹ 01:00¹ Race 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30

How can I watch the Brazilian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN2

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Brazilian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Brazilian Grand Prix - Starting grid: