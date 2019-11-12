Brazilian GP: All the winners since 1973
1973 Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1974 Emerson Fittipaldi, McLaren
Photo by: David Phipps
1975 Carlos Pace, Brabham
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1976 Niki Lauda, Ferrari
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1977 Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1978 Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1979 Jacques Laffite, Ligier
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1980 Rene Arnoux, Renault
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1981 Carlos Reutemann, Williams
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1982 Alain Prost, Renault
Photo by: Sutton Images
1983 Nelson Piquet, Brabham
Photo by: BMW AG
1984 Alain Prost, McLaren
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1985 Alain Prost, McLaren
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1986 Nelson Piquet, Williams
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1987 Alain Prost, McLaren
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1988 Alain Prost, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
1989 Nigel Mansell, Ferrari
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
1990 Alain Prost, Ferrari
Photo by: Sutton Images
1991 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
1992 Nigel Mansell, Williams
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1993 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
1994 Michael Schumacher, Benetton
Photo by: Sutton Images
1995 Michael Schumacher, Benetton
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
1996 Damon Hill, Williams
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1997 Jacques Villeneuve, Williams
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1998 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
Photo by: Motorsport Images
1999 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
2000 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Photo by: Sutton Images
2001 David Coulthard, McLaren
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2002 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Photo by: Sutton Images
2003 Giancarlo Fisichella, Jordan
Photo by: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images
2004 Juan Pablo Montoya, Williams
Photo by: Sutton Images
2005 Juan Pablo Montoya, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
2006 Felipe Massa, Ferrari
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
2007 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari
Photo by: Sutton Images
2008 Felipe Massa, Ferrari
Photo by: Sutton Images
2009 Mark Webber, Red Bull
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
2010 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
Photo by: Sutton Images
2011 Mark Webber, Red Bull
Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
2012 Jenson Button, McLaren
Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
2014 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
2015 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
2016 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
2017 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2018 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
2019 Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
The Brazilian Grand Prix was first run as a round of the Formula 1 World Championship in 1973. Run mainly at Interlagos in Sao Paulo, the race was also run 10 times at Rio de Janeiro’s Jacarepagua. The most successful driver at this event is Alain Prost with six wins. Here are all the winners from across the years, click on the arrows above to scroll through them…
Previous article
How Albon kept his Red Bull F1 drive
Next article
Honda just wants "clean, fair" F1 engine battle
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Brazilian GP
|Author
|Charles Bradley
Brazilian GP: All the winners since 1973
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
|
04:00
13:00
|
|FP2
|
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
|
08:00
17:00
|
|FP3
|
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
|
05:00
14:00
|
|QU
|
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
|
08:00
17:00
|
|Race
|
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
|
08:10
17:10
|
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- WEC
Powered by