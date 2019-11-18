Brazilian GP: The best images from Sunday’s race
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 leads at the start of the race
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads through the first corners
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 at the start of the race
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault R.S.19
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, leads the pack through the first corners
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, and Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 at the start of the race
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 locks up
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19 and George Russell, Williams Racing FW42 battle
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, battles with Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, and Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, leads Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, leads Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, makes a stop
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 pit stop
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, and the rest of the field at the first restart
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, at the first restart
A helicopter in the colours of the helmet worn by Ayrton Senna
Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, leads George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, and the rest of the field as the first Safety Car period ends
Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, at the end of the first Safety Car period
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari with damage after crashing with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 pit stop
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 and Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15 behind the Safety Car
Marshals picking up debris
Damaged car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Damaged car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, race towards the chequered flag
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14 crosses the finish line followed by Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 celebrates on the cool down lap
Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 celebrates
Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates in Parc Ferme
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso celebrates in Parc Ferme
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, congratulate each other
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on the podium with his trophy
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, celebrates with his trophy alongside Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium
Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium with the champagne
Fans celebrate and display banners after the race
Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate on the podium
Carlos Sainz Jr, McLaren celebrates his third position on the podium with the McLaren team
Carlos Sainz Jr, McLaren celebrates his third position on the podium with the McLaren team
Check out the best images as the Formula 1 circus descended on Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix, which featured a crazy finish after a fantastic duel between race winner Max Verstappen and world champion Lewis Hamilton.
