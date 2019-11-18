Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Top List

Brazilian GP: The best images from Sunday’s race

shares
comments
Slider
List

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 leads at the start of the race

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 leads at the start of the race
1/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads through the first corners

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads through the first corners
2/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 at the start of the race

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 at the start of the race
3/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
4/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault R.S.19

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault R.S.19
5/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, leads the pack through the first corners

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, leads the pack through the first corners
6/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
7/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, and Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15

Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, and Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15
8/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
9/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 at the start of the race

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 at the start of the race
10/50

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15
11/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 locks up

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 locks up
12/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19 and George Russell, Williams Racing FW42 battle

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19 and George Russell, Williams Racing FW42 battle
13/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, battles with Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, and Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, battles with Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, and Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
14/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, leads Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, leads Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
15/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
16/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, leads Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, leads Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
17/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
18/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
19/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, makes a stop

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, makes a stop
20/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 pit stop

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 pit stop
21/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, and the rest of the field at the first restart

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, and the rest of the field at the first restart
22/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, at the first restart

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, at the first restart
23/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

A helicopter in the colours of the helmet worn by Ayrton Senna

A helicopter in the colours of the helmet worn by Ayrton Senna
24/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, leads George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, leads George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
25/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, and the rest of the field as the first Safety Car period ends

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, and the rest of the field as the first Safety Car period ends
26/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
27/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, at the end of the first Safety Car period

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, at the end of the first Safety Car period
28/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
29/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
30/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari with damage after crashing with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari with damage after crashing with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
31/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 pit stop

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 pit stop
32/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 and Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15 behind the Safety Car

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 and Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15 behind the Safety Car
33/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Marshals picking up debris

Marshals picking up debris
34/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Damaged car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Damaged car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
35/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Damaged car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Damaged car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
36/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, race towards the chequered flag

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, race towards the chequered flag
37/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14 crosses the finish line followed by Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14 crosses the finish line followed by Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
38/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 celebrates on the cool down lap

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 celebrates on the cool down lap
39/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 celebrates

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 celebrates
40/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates in Parc Ferme

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates in Parc Ferme
41/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso celebrates in Parc Ferme

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso celebrates in Parc Ferme
42/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, congratulate each other

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, congratulate each other
43/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on the podium with his trophy

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on the podium with his trophy
44/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, celebrates with his trophy alongside Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, celebrates with his trophy alongside Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium
45/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium with the champagne

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium with the champagne
46/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fans celebrate and display banners after the race

Fans celebrate and display banners after the race
47/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate on the podium

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate on the podium
48/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr, McLaren celebrates his third position on the podium with the McLaren team

Carlos Sainz Jr, McLaren celebrates his third position on the podium with the McLaren team
49/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr, McLaren celebrates his third position on the podium with the McLaren team

Carlos Sainz Jr, McLaren celebrates his third position on the podium with the McLaren team
50/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

By:
Nov 18, 2019, 2:54 AM

Check out the best images as the Formula 1 circus descended on Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix, which featured a crazy finish after a fantastic duel between race winner Max Verstappen and world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Read Also:

Next article
Binotto labels Vettel/Leclerc clash a "silly action"

Previous article

Binotto labels Vettel/Leclerc clash a "silly action"

Next article

Binotto: Leclerc and Vettel get on better than people think

Binotto: Leclerc and Vettel get on better than people think
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

2
Stock car

Davey Allison's son Robbie signs with Late Model team

3
NASCAR Cup

Tony Stewart strikes heckler after sprint car race in Minnesota

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1
3h

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1
3h

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity
F1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.