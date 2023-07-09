British GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization
Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2023 British GP at Silverstone Circuit, which charts the position changes.
Normal View
Zoomed View
Norris "doesn't know why" McLaren put him on hard tyres during F1 British GP
Hamilton: "Rocketship" McLaren too fast for us in F1 British GP
Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll
Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll
Alpine "needs" Silverstone F1 upgrades to be a step forward - Ocon
Alpine "needs" Silverstone F1 upgrades to be a step forward - Ocon Alpine "needs" Silverstone F1 upgrades to be a step forward - Ocon
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career
Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race
Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race
F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP
F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP
The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations
The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations
Latest news
Suarez: "I wish we had one more shot" at Atlanta win
Suarez: "I wish we had one more shot" at Atlanta win Suarez: "I wish we had one more shot" at Atlanta win
ARCA driver Sean Hingorani suspended for wrecking teammate
ARCA driver Sean Hingorani suspended for wrecking teammate ARCA driver Sean Hingorani suspended for wrecking teammate
Hulkenberg: Alarm bells ring after another Haas F1 power unit failure
Hulkenberg: Alarm bells ring after another Haas F1 power unit failure Hulkenberg: Alarm bells ring after another Haas F1 power unit failure
What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team
What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings British Grand Prix Driver Ratings
The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton
The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect
Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect
The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.