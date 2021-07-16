Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / British GP qualifying as it happened Next / Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole
Formula 1 / British GP News

British GP: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Friday qualifying

By:

Lewis Hamilton will start Formula 1's first sprint qualifying race from first place ahead of Max Verstappen, after the Mercedes driver topped Friday evening qualifying at the British Grand Prix.

British GP: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Friday qualifying

Hamilton led the pack after the first runs in Q3 with a 1m26.134s, with Verstappen – who had commandingly led the sole practice session on Friday – trailing and unhappy with his Red Bull understeering around Silverstone.

On the final runs, Hamilton looked set to improve the fastest time with purple sectors in the opening two thirds of the lap, but a lurid slide exiting the first part of the final sequence of Turns at Club cost him, and he did not go quicker.

But although Verstappen cut the gap to his title rival to 0.075-seconds from 0.172s after the first runs, the championship leader wound up second – to the delight of the packed Silverstone crowd.

Valtteri Bottas took third in the second Mercedes, with Charles Leclerc fourth after Sergio Perez lost his best and final lap in Q3 for running too wide out of Stowe, which shuffled the Mexican driver behind the Ferrari.

Lando Norris pipped Daniel Ricciardo to sixth, reversing the order between the McLaren teammates through Q1 and Q2.

George Russell ran an offset Q3 programme after sensationally making it through to the final segment, running solo with over four minutes on his sole run in the third part of qualifying.

His 1m26.971s was cheered all the way around by his home fans, with that time putting him ahead of Carlos Sainz and Sebastian Vettel, who lost his first Q3 time for a track limits infringement at Stowe, at the end of the top 10.

In Q2, Russell's lap jump to reach Q3 for the second race in a row knocked out Alonso, as Norris also slotted in just ahead of the Alpine driver late on and left him 11th.

Pierre Gasly took 12th ahead of Esteban Ocon, who was the only eliminated driver not to set a personal best on their final laps in the middle segment.

Antonio Giovinazzi could not reproduce his fastest time from Q1, where he was 12th, as he finished Q2 in 14th for Alfa Romeo, ahead of Lance Stroll, who did find time compared to his best lap in the opening part of the session, but not enough to gain him any places for the sprint qualifying race grid.

In Q1, Yuki Tsunoda could not set a personal best time on his final lap in the opening segment as he wound up 16th and eliminated in the second AlphaTauri.

Kimi Raikkonen and Nicholas Latifi did set their best times on their last laps but could not find enough time for Alfa Romeo and Williams respectively, as they ended up 17th and 18th.

The Haas pair took the final two places, with Mick Schumacher leading Nikita Mazepin, who half-spun late-on in Q1 after losing the rear of his car putting the power down exiting Turn 3, Village.

All the running on Friday night took place on the soft tyres – per the rules of the sprint qualifying race weekend format – with no need to take the rubber used in Q2 to start the grand prix on Sunday.

All teams will therefore be free to pick the tyres they want to start on for both the sprint qualifying race and grand prix.

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'26.134
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'26.209 0.075
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'26.328 0.194
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'26.828 0.694
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'26.844 0.710
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'26.897 0.763
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'26.899 0.765
8 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'26.971 0.837
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'27.007 0.873
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'27.179 1.045
11 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'27.245 1.111
12 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'27.273 1.139
13 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'27.340 1.206
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'27.617 1.483
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'27.665 1.531
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'28.043 1.909
17 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'28.062 1.928
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'28.254 2.120
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'28.738 2.604
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'29.051 2.917
View full results
shares
comments
British GP qualifying as it happened

Previous article

British GP qualifying as it happened

Next article

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

4
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole

27 min
5
Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

Latest news
Verstappen hampered by "weird feeling" with F1 car in qualifying
Formula 1

Verstappen hampered by "weird feeling" with F1 car in qualifying

9m
Hamilton helped by unprecedented F1 sim session on Friday
Formula 1

Hamilton helped by unprecedented F1 sim session on Friday

18m
Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole

27m
British GP: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Friday qualifying
Formula 1

British GP: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Friday qualifying

44m
British GP qualifying as it happened
Formula 1

British GP qualifying as it happened

2 h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the British GP Sprint Qualifying Race 01:05
Formula 1
21m

Starting Grid for the British GP Sprint Qualifying Race

Formula 1: Gasly 'really positive' talks about future at Alpha Tauri 00:42
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Gasly 'really positive' talks about future at Alpha Tauri

Formula 1: Montoya says teams and drivers should embrace sprint races 02:02
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Montoya says teams and drivers should embrace sprint races

Formula 1: Verstappen Leads British GP Practice 00:39
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Verstappen Leads British GP Practice

Formula 1: Jonathan Noble gives his comments ahead of British GP 06:26
Formula 1
7 h

Formula 1: Jonathan Noble gives his comments ahead of British GP

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Verstappen seeking F1 qualifying improvements for British GP British GP
Formula 1

Verstappen seeking F1 qualifying improvements for British GP

Vettel: Giving F1 sprint winners official pole stat is "wrong" British GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Vettel: Giving F1 sprint winners official pole stat is "wrong"

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality British GP Prime
Formula 1

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

Trending Today

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

British GP: Verstappen outpaces Norris by 0.7s in FP1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

British GP: Verstappen outpaces Norris by 0.7s in FP1

Swindells' father suffers heart attach
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

Swindells' father suffers heart attach

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix.

Formula 1
10 h
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Lawrence Stroll is a man who likes getting what he wants. And, right now, what he wants above all else is to turn his Aston Martin Formula 1 team into winners and world champions.

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test Prime

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Prime

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says Luke Smith.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez Prime

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Motorsport.com picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder.

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021
Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless Prime

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

Silverstone will be the first trial of Formula 1's new sprint race format on Saturday, which sets the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix. But one key decision means the history books will be unnecessarily warped for this and other repeat experiments.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2021

Latest news

Verstappen hampered by "weird feeling" with F1 car in qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen hampered by "weird feeling" with F1 car in qualifying

Hamilton helped by unprecedented F1 sim session on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton helped by unprecedented F1 sim session on Friday

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole

British GP: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Friday qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

British GP: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Friday qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.