Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP3 in
17 Hours
:
38 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
118 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / British GP / Results

2020 F1 British GP practice results: Stroll fastest as Albon crashes

shares
comments
2020 F1 British GP practice results: Stroll fastest as Albon crashes
By:
Jul 31, 2020, 3:38 PM

Lance Stroll set the pace on the opening day of British Grand Prix practice at Silverstone on Friday for the Racing Point team.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen set the fastest time in the first session using soft tyres, almost half a second clear of world championship-leader Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, who set his time on the medium rubber.

Stroll was third quickest in FP1, with new Racing Point teammate Nico Hulkenberg, making his F1 return in place of the Covid-positive Sergio Perez, in ninth place, just over a second off the pace.

Sebastian Vettel suffered a troubled first session for Ferrari, with a broken intercooler restricting him to just a handful of laps.

Read Also:

In the second session, despite hotter weather conditions, Stroll went quicker than the FP1 pace at 1m27.274s, 0.09s faster than Red Bull’s Alexander Albon.

Valtteri Bottas was third fastest for Mercedes, while Hamilton had a moment at Brooklands on his soft-tyred run and didn’t maximise his potential, ending the session fifth behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Meantime, Verstappen’s flying lap on softs was ruined when he came across Romain Grosjean’s touring Haas at Becketts. That led to an amusing sequence of angry radio messages, after Verstappen slowed down and gestured at the Frenchman. Verstappen ended the session down in 14th.

The session was halted halfway through, as Albon crashed his Red Bull at Stowe – slamming into the barriers after “losing the rear end” midway around the fast right-hand bend.

Hulkenberg was seventh fastest in FP2, 0.636s off the pace. Vettel suffered more lost track time, as the pedals came loose inside his cockpit, and he was only 18th fastest. 

F1 British Grand Prix Free Practice 1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 27 1'27.422 242.588
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 27 1'27.896 0.474 0.474 241.280
3 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 22 1'28.004 0.582 0.108 240.984
4 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 24 1'28.129 0.707 0.125 240.642
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 22 1'28.221 0.799 0.092 240.391
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 29 1'28.519 1.097 0.298 239.582
7 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 26 1'28.559 1.137 0.040 239.474
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 22 1'28.575 1.153 0.016 239.430
9 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Racing Point Mercedes 23 1'28.592 1.170 0.017 239.385
10 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 21 1'28.868 1.446 0.276 238.641
11 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 24 1'28.909 1.487 0.041 238.531
12 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 24 1'28.988 1.566 0.079 238.319
13 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 22 1'28.990 1.568 0.002 238.314
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 23 1'29.532 2.110 0.542 236.871
15 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 25 1'29.576 2.154 0.044 236.755
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 24 1'29.746 2.324 0.170 236.306
17 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 23 1'29.899 2.477 0.153 235.904
18 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 17 1'29.925 2.503 0.026 235.836
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 20 1'30.703 3.281 0.778 233.813
20 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 2
View full results

F1 British Grand Prix Free Practice 2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 29 1'27.274 243.000
2 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 13 1'27.364 0.090 0.090 242.749
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 30 1'27.431 0.157 0.067 242.563
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 30 1'27.570 0.296 0.139 242.178
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 27 1'27.581 0.307 0.011 242.148
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 35 1'27.820 0.546 0.239 241.489
7 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Racing Point Mercedes 28 1'27.910 0.636 0.090 241.242
8 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 31 1'27.997 0.723 0.087 241.003
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 30 1'28.112 0.838 0.115 240.689
10 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 35 1'28.159 0.885 0.047 240.560
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 26 1'28.169 0.895 0.010 240.533
12 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 35 1'28.219 0.945 0.050 240.397
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 31 1'28.256 0.982 0.037 240.296
14 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 23 1'28.390 1.116 0.134 239.932
15 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 29 1'28.426 1.152 0.036 239.834
16 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 27 1'28.564 1.290 0.138 239.460
17 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 26 1'28.771 1.497 0.207 238.902
18 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 23 1'28.860 1.586 0.089 238.663
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 27 1'28.898 1.624 0.038 238.561
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 35 1'29.958 2.684 1.060 235.750
View full results

F1 British Grand Prix Free Practice as it happened

 

Related video

British GP: Stroll leads FP2 as Albon crashes

Previous article

British GP: Stroll leads FP2 as Albon crashes

Next article

How Hulkenberg won the race against time for shock F1 return

How Hulkenberg won the race against time for shock F1 return
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Sub-event FP2
Author Charles Bradley

Trending Today

2020 F1 British GP practice results: Stroll fastest as Albon crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
42m

2020 F1 British GP practice results: Stroll fastest as Albon crashes

Racing Point awaiting clarification for Perez's F1 return
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Racing Point awaiting clarification for Perez's F1 return

British GP: Stroll leads FP2 as Albon crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report
50m

British GP: Stroll leads FP2 as Albon crashes

Coronavirus delays release of NASCAR's 2021 Cup schedule
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Coronavirus delays release of NASCAR's 2021 Cup schedule

Zarco: Quartararo's speed forced early Marquez return
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Zarco: Quartararo's speed forced early Marquez return

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments
Hillclimb Hillclimb / Commentary

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments

Latest news

How Hulkenberg won the race against time for shock F1 return
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis
6m

How Hulkenberg won the race against time for shock F1 return

2020 F1 British GP practice results: Stroll fastest as Albon crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
42m

2020 F1 British GP practice results: Stroll fastest as Albon crashes

British GP: Stroll leads FP2 as Albon crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report
50m

British GP: Stroll leads FP2 as Albon crashes

Racing Point awaiting clarification for Perez's F1 return
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Racing Point awaiting clarification for Perez's F1 return

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 British GP practice results: Stroll fastest as Albon crashes

42m
2
Formula 1

Racing Point awaiting clarification for Perez's F1 return

1h
3
Formula 1

British GP: Stroll leads FP2 as Albon crashes

50m
4
NASCAR Cup

Coronavirus delays release of NASCAR's 2021 Cup schedule

5
MotoGP

Zarco: Quartararo's speed forced early Marquez return

Latest videos

Why F1 Has Always Been A 09:12
Formula 1

Why F1 Has Always Been A "Copying Championship"

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1 07:09
Formula 1

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1 04:14
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments 04:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech? 05:51
Formula 1

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech?

Latest news

How Hulkenberg won the race against time for shock F1 return
Formula 1

How Hulkenberg won the race against time for shock F1 return

2020 F1 British GP practice results: Stroll fastest as Albon crashes
Formula 1

2020 F1 British GP practice results: Stroll fastest as Albon crashes

British GP: Stroll leads FP2 as Albon crashes
Formula 1

British GP: Stroll leads FP2 as Albon crashes

Racing Point awaiting clarification for Perez's F1 return
Formula 1

Racing Point awaiting clarification for Perez's F1 return

Racing Point has no issues with Perez’s Mexican trip
Formula 1

Racing Point has no issues with Perez’s Mexican trip

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.