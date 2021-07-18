Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / British GP News

Formula 1 British Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

By:

Formula 1 travels to Silverstone this weekend for the British Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch Sunday's race in your country.

Formula 1 British Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start on pole position after beating Lewis Hamilton in F1's first ever Sprint qualifying on Saturday.

Hamilton will line up second ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, with Charles Leclerc starting fourth in the Ferrari ahead of McLaren duo Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.

Sergio Perez is set to start from the the back of the grid after retiring from Saturday's sprint event.

When is the Formula 1 British  Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix will be held at the Silverstone Circuit in Great Britian from 15:00 local time (+1 GMT).

  • Date: Sunday, July 18, 2021 
  • Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST¹ / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 British GP timetable:

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

13:30

14:30

15:30

09:30

06:30

23:30

22:30

19:00
Qualifying 17:00

18:00

19:00

 13:00

10:00

 03:00¹

02:00¹

22:30

FP2

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Sprint

15:30

16:30

17:30

11:30

08:30

 01:30¹

00:30¹

21:00

Race 

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

00:00¹

23:00

 19:30

How can I watch the British Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1 / Channel 4

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the British Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

British Grand Prix - Starting grid

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine 
1 33  Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda
2 44  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
3 77  Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
4 16  Charles Leclerc Ferrari
5 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes
6 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren/Mercedes
7 14  Fernando Alonso Alpine/Renault
8 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin/Mercedes
9 31  Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault
10 55  Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari
11 10  Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri/Honda
12 63  George Russell Williams/Mercedes
13 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
14 18  Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes
15 99  A.Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
16 22  Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda
17 Nicholas Latifi Williams/Mercedes
18 47  Mick Schumacher Haas/Ferrari
19 Nikita Mazepin Haas/Ferrari
20 11  Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda
