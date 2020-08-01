Formula 1 British Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

Mercedes, Red Bull and Racing Point are likely to be the primary contenders for victory this weekend, based on their form in practice and the opening three races of the season.

Racing Point has replaced Sergio Perez with Nico Hulkenberg for the race after the Mexican driver tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Hulkenberg, returning to F1 after being dropped by Renault at the end of 2019, was up to pace immediately, setting the seventh fastest lap time in FP2.

The German driver is still chasing a maiden podium in F1, despite making 177 starts since his debut with Williams in 2010.

When is the Formula 1 British Grand Prix?

Located in the motorsport valley, 125 miles north-west of London, Silverstone will host the British Grand Prix on August 2.

Date : Sunday 2nd August, 2020

: Sunday 2nd August, 2020 Start time: 2:10pm BST / 3:10pm CEST / 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT / 10:10pm JST / 11:10pm AEST / 6:40pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the British Grand Prix?

The British Grand Prix will be broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe: Both Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4 will broadcast the British GP live in the UK. Sky TV will also broadcast the race in Italy. Viewers in Germany can watch the race on RTL, while French and Spanish F1 fans can watch the race on Canal+ and Movistar respectively.

North America: The British GP will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where F1 is broadcast by sister channel Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live coverage in Japan.

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage from Silverstone to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show the race in New Zealand.

Can I stream the British Grand Prix?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream the race on a device of their choice. Sky Sports and Movistar offer live streaming in the UK and Spain respectively, with the latter's package costing seven euros a month.

Weather forecast for the British Grand Prix

The temperature is expected to hover between 11C and 22C at Silverstone on Sunday.