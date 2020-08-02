Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
116 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / British GP / Results

2020 F1 British Grand Prix race results

shares
comments
2020 F1 British Grand Prix race results
By:
Aug 2, 2020, 2:58 PM

Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix for Mercedes, despite a last-lap tyre failure at Silverstone.

Hamilton was leading comfortably, when his left-front tyre delaminated on the very final lap and he had to drag his car around on three wheels to beat Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

There was drama before the start when Nico Hulkenberg, subbing for the Covid-positive Sergio Perez at Racing Point, suffered a technical problem and couldn’t start the race when the power unit refused to start up.

Hamilton held off his faster-starting teammate Valtteri Bottas into the first corner, as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc duelled over third behind them. Verstappen made a move stick into Brooklands to claim the place.

A safety car was required at the end of the opening lap, as Red Bull’s Alex Albon punted the Haas of Kevin Magnussen into a spin at the final corner, and the latter's car hit the tyrewall and its left-front corner was torn off. Albon was given a 5s time penalty for causing the collision.

Read Also:

Hamilton led Bottas and Verstappen but the safety car was out again on Lap 13 when Daniil Kvyat suffered a huge crash at Maggots, due to what looked like a right-rear tyre failure. He stepped unscathed from his wrecked car.

The Mercedes cars were forced to double stack in the pits, but Verstappen wasn’t close enough to jump Bottas. The order remained: Hamilton, Bottas, Verstappen and Leclerc. Romain Grosjean was the only car not to stop, and was elevated to fifth, ahead of Carlos Sainz (McLaren) and Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), the latter being passed by the second McLaren of Lando Norris at Luffield at the Lap 19 restart.

Sainz had to battle his way past an obstinate Grosjean, who received a black-and-white flag for swerving towards him at Stowe. Grosjean then did a similar move on Ricciardo, before finally pitting and dropping back to the tail of the field.

At the front, Hamilton pulled well clear of Bottas – although both Mercedes drivers complained of blistered tyres. Verstappen could have taken a ‘free’ pitstop but decided to keep the pressure on the Mercedes – albeit 10s behind.

Bottas’s pace fell off sharply towards the end, and his left-front tyre blew with three laps to go, promoting Verstappen to second. Bottas fell to 12th.

Hamilton’s left-front then blew on the final lap, but he just held on to win from Verstappen, who pitted for fresh tyres in response to Bottas' troubles. Had he stayed out, he would have won.

Hamilton won by 5.8s from Verstappen, with Leclerc third. Sainz’s left-front blew on the penultimate lap, promoting Ricciardo to fourth, ahead of Norris, Ocon, Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Albon, Stroll and Vettel, with Bottas finishing 11th. Sainz was 13th. 

F1 British Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h Points
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 52 - 25
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 52 5.856 5.856 5.856 19
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 52 18.474 18.474 12.618 15
4 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 52 19.650 19.650 1.176 12
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 52 22.277 22.277 2.627 10
6 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 52 26.937 26.937 4.660 8
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 52 31.188 31.188 4.251 6
8 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 52 32.670 32.670 1.482 4
9 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 52 37.311 37.311 4.641 2
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 52 41.857 41.857 4.546 1
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 52 42.167 42.167 0.310
12 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 52 52.004 52.004 9.837
13 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 52 53.370 53.370 1.366
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 52 54.205 54.205 0.835
15 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 52 54.549 54.549 0.344
16 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 52 55.050 55.050 0.501
17 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 51 1 lap
Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 11
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 0
Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Racing Point Mercedes 0
View full results

F1 British Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 52 1'27.097 243.494
2 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 52 1'28.689 1.592 1.592 239.123
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 45 1'29.238 2.141 0.549 237.652
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 41 1'29.265 2.168 0.027 237.580
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 49 1'29.482 2.385 0.217 237.004
6 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 50 1'29.491 2.394 0.009 236.980
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 52 1'29.603 2.506 0.112 236.684
8 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 49 1'29.782 2.685 0.179 236.212
9 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 49 1'29.813 2.716 0.031 236.130
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 47 1'29.948 2.851 0.135 235.776
11 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 49 1'29.973 2.876 0.025 235.710
12 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 41 1'30.058 2.961 0.085 235.488
13 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 44 1'30.475 3.378 0.417 234.402
14 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 44 1'30.501 3.404 0.026 234.335
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 44 1'30.537 3.440 0.036 234.242
16 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 41 1'30.862 3.765 0.325 233.404
17 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 49 1'30.977 3.880 0.115 233.109
18 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 11 1'32.443 5.346 1.466 229.412
View full results

F1 British Grand Prix tyre history chart

Cla Driver Chassis Engine 1 2 3
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes M 16 H 39
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda M 16 H 37 S 5
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari M 16 H 39
4 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault S 15 H 40
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault S 15 H 40
6 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault S 15 H 40
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda M 12 H 40
8 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda M 6 H 24 M 25
9 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes M 16 H 39
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari S 15 H 40
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes M 16 H 37 S 5
12 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes M 12 H 40
13 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault S 16 H 38 M 1
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari M 12 H 40
15 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes M 12 H 40
16 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari M 36 H 16
17 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari M 12 H 35 S 4
Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda M 11
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari M 0
Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Racing Point Mercedes H 0
View full results
British GP: Hamilton wins on three wheels after late drama

Previous article

British GP: Hamilton wins on three wheels after late drama

Next article

Hamilton's "heart nearly stopped" after puncture

Hamilton's "heart nearly stopped" after puncture
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Author Charles Bradley

Trending Today

British GP: Hamilton wins on three wheels after late drama
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report
33m

British GP: Hamilton wins on three wheels after late drama

2020 F1 British Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
22m

2020 F1 British Grand Prix race results

Mid-Ohio IndyCar races postponed due to pandemic concerns
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Mid-Ohio IndyCar races postponed due to pandemic concerns

Why the once mighty Williams F1 team is up for sale
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the once mighty Williams F1 team is up for sale

Todt: "Inappropriate" to force drivers into activism
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Todt: "Inappropriate" to force drivers into activism

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Hulkenberg impresses Racing Point: "It's like he never left"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg impresses Racing Point: "It's like he never left"

Formula 1 British Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Formula 1 British Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

Latest news

Hamilton's "heart nearly stopped" after puncture
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
5m

Hamilton's "heart nearly stopped" after puncture

2020 F1 British Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
22m

2020 F1 British Grand Prix race results

British GP: Hamilton wins on three wheels after late drama
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report
33m

British GP: Hamilton wins on three wheels after late drama

Hulkenberg fails to start British Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Hulkenberg fails to start British Grand Prix

Trending

1
Formula 1

British GP: Hamilton wins on three wheels after late drama

33m
2
Formula 1

2020 F1 British Grand Prix race results

22m
3
IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar races postponed due to pandemic concerns

4
Formula 1

Why the once mighty Williams F1 team is up for sale

5
Formula 1

Todt: "Inappropriate" to force drivers into activism

3h

Latest videos

Why F1 Has Always Been A 09:12
Formula 1

Why F1 Has Always Been A "Copying Championship"

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1 07:09
Formula 1

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1 04:14
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments 04:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech? 05:51
Formula 1

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech?

Latest news

Hamilton's "heart nearly stopped" after puncture
Formula 1

Hamilton's "heart nearly stopped" after puncture

2020 F1 British Grand Prix race results
Formula 1

2020 F1 British Grand Prix race results

British GP: Hamilton wins on three wheels after late drama
Formula 1

British GP: Hamilton wins on three wheels after late drama

Hulkenberg fails to start British Grand Prix
Formula 1

Hulkenberg fails to start British Grand Prix

The British Grand Prix as it happened
Formula 1

The British Grand Prix as it happened

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.