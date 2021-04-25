Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / F1 rule changes: In defence of making necessary improvements
Formula 1 / News

Brivio: Team radio biggest difference between F1 and MotoGP

By:

Alpine racing director Davide Brivio says the use of team radio is the biggest difference he has felt since leaving MotoGP for Formula 1 at the start of the year.

Brivio: Team radio biggest difference between F1 and MotoGP

Brivio left his position running Suzuki’s MotoGP squad off the back of last year’s world championship victory to take up a senior F1 role with Alpine.

The Italian serves as the racing director for Alpine, jointly running the outfit alongside executive director Marcin Budkowski following the restructuring of its management team.

Discussing his first two races working in F1, Brivio said that one of the biggest things he had to get used to following his move was the use of team radio to stay in constant contact with the drivers.

In MotoGP, teams can only communicate with riders while they are out on-track via short messages on the dashboard of the bike or by using a pit board.

“It’s maybe a funny a thing, but the biggest difference is the radio,” Brivio said.

“You are in contact with the driver constantly, the race engineer telling them to do this, to do that, wait a little bit, whatever.

“[In MotoGP] once the race starts, the rider is by himself. You just sit down and you watch television, that’s all you can do.

“Here, you’re constantly in contact. You’re almost in the car. You are much more a part of what is going on in the track, I think.

“You’re not just enjoying it. You enjoy it, but not as a spectator. So the radio was the biggest difference, but interesting and very exciting.”

Brivio said that he was surprised by how quickly F1 races went by once underway, despite typically lasting around an hour longer than MotoGP events.

“I experienced the first race in Bahrain, at the beginning I would say, 'wow, 1h40m, 1h45m, whatever it is, it will be long’.

“But it went quickly, because you’re so busy, listening, checking, analysing. So it’s very interesting, a great experience.”

Read Also:

Brivio has also been impressed by the greater complexity of the technology and the data collected in F1 compared to MotoGP.

“I’m not an engineer, but I can really appreciate from the technology,” Brivio said. “It’s very interesting, and this one of the reasons why I decided to join, because I couldn’t understand everything from the television or when you come as a guest.

“There are many similarities I would say. Riders and drivers, they have the same up and down motivation. [They are in] good shape, bad shape, complaining, not happy, whatever. So from this point of view it’s OK.

“Just maybe the technology, it’s more complex. The car is bigger, it’s many more parts, much more information and things you can measure, and therefore as a consequence, many things you need to analyse and check.

“It’s very interesting and I'm very excited to get in.”

shares
comments

Related video

F1 rule changes: In defence of making necessary improvements

Previous article

F1 rule changes: In defence of making necessary improvements
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , MotoGP
Teams Alpine
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

How a million pound crash highlighted F1’s money squeeze

2
WRC

Toyota praises Ogier for "professional" drive after Croatia crash

1h
3
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Texas today?

4
NASCAR Cup

MRN Radio affiliate list

5
MotoGP

Yamaha explains why Morbidelli wasn’t given factory bike

Latest news
Brivio: Team radio biggest difference between F1 and MotoGP
Formula 1

Brivio: Team radio biggest difference between F1 and MotoGP

29m
F1 rule changes: In defence of making necessary improvements
Formula 1

F1 rule changes: In defence of making necessary improvements

2h
Is Miami the breakthrough deal that F1 needs in the USA?
Formula 1

Is Miami the breakthrough deal that F1 needs in the USA?

4h
McLaren wants extended F1 testing programme in 2022
Formula 1

McLaren wants extended F1 testing programme in 2022

19h
Tsunoda’s Imola Q1 crash "part of the rookie journey"
Formula 1

Tsunoda’s Imola Q1 crash "part of the rookie journey"

23h
Latest videos
F1 to race at Suzuka until 2024 00:33
Formula 1
Apr 24, 2021

F1 to race at Suzuka until 2024

F1 Driver Jobs Before Formula 1 - Raikkonen, Grosjean, Webber & more 04:16
Formula 1
Apr 23, 2021

F1 Driver Jobs Before Formula 1 - Raikkonen, Grosjean, Webber & more

Julian Jakobi's special 70th birthday wishes 02:43
Formula 1
Apr 23, 2021

Julian Jakobi's special 70th birthday wishes

Bottas: No gentleman's agreement was broken 00:41
Formula 1
Apr 22, 2021

Bottas: No gentleman's agreement was broken

Verstappen dominates Imola; Ferrari in full evolution 14:35
Formula 1
Apr 21, 2021

Verstappen dominates Imola; Ferrari in full evolution

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Tsunoda’s Imola Q1 crash "part of the rookie journey"
Formula 1 / News

Tsunoda’s Imola Q1 crash "part of the rookie journey"

Wolff expecting "totally disjointed" F1 field in 2022
Formula 1 / News

Wolff expecting "totally disjointed" F1 field in 2022

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

More from
Alpine
Alpine: Imola F1 car updates may be stronger at other circuits
Formula 1 / News

Alpine: Imola F1 car updates may be stronger at other circuits

Alonso: Playing catch-up in F1 is no excuse for current form Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso: Playing catch-up in F1 is no excuse for current form

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas' collision at Imola on Sunday prompted fury in the Formula 1 paddock. But Russell's carefully-worded heartfelt statement later, acknowledging that his initial response was wrong, proved the right move

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2021
How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021 Prime

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021

In Max Verstappen's Formula 1 career to date, he has been cast as the 'pretender', an acknowledged top-line performer without the car to regularly challenge Lewis Hamilton. But that no longer applies in 2021, and the start to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was the most telling signal yet of what we can expect from their duel this year

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2021
How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

Daniel Ricciardo has found a new lease of life at McLaren – a move that’s been years in the making, as he explains to STUART CODLING…

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2021
How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams Prime

How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams

Formula 1’s latest Imola adventure turned into an expensive trip for many teams due to several crashes throughout the weekend. While balancing the books is an added factor in 2021 with the cost cap, a few midfield teams have cashed in early on development investments.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

A frantic wet race at Imola produced plenty of excitement and drama as drivers scrabbled for grip. Amid the hatful of mistakes and incidents that ensued, who kept their noses cleanest?

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves Prime

How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves

Rain before the start of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix promised to spice up the action, and the race certainly delivered on that. Max Verstappen got the best launch to win from Lewis Hamilton, but both got away with mistakes that could have had serious consequences

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era Prime

The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era

The first in a line of world beaters was designed in a back bedroom and then constructed in a shed. STUART CODLING recalls the Tyrrell 001

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola Prime

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

While Mercedes struck back against Red Bull by topping the times at Imola on Friday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the overall picture remains incredibly close. Despite having a possible edge this weekend, the reigning Formula 1 world champion squad is not taking anything for granted...

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

How a million pound crash highlighted F1’s money squeeze
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How a million pound crash highlighted F1’s money squeeze

Toyota praises Ogier for "professional" drive after Croatia crash
Video Inside
WRC WRC / News

Toyota praises Ogier for "professional" drive after Croatia crash

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Texas today?
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Texas today?

MRN Radio affiliate list
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

MRN Radio affiliate list

Yamaha explains why Morbidelli wasn’t given factory bike
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha explains why Morbidelli wasn’t given factory bike

2021 MotoGP Portuguese GP – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP / News

2021 MotoGP Portuguese GP – How to watch, session times & more

St Petersburg Indy Lights: Kirkwood leads Andretti 1-2
Indy Lights Indy Lights / Race report

St Petersburg Indy Lights: Kirkwood leads Andretti 1-2

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
IndyCar IndyCar / Preview

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

Latest news

Brivio: Team radio biggest difference between F1 and MotoGP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Brivio: Team radio biggest difference between F1 and MotoGP

F1 rule changes: In defence of making necessary improvements
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

F1 rule changes: In defence of making necessary improvements

Is Miami the breakthrough deal that F1 needs in the USA?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Is Miami the breakthrough deal that F1 needs in the USA?

McLaren wants extended F1 testing programme in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

McLaren wants extended F1 testing programme in 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.