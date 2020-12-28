Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brown: New Williams owners need to "get their chequebook out"

shares
comments
Brown: New Williams owners need to "get their chequebook out"
By:

McLaren Formula 1 boss Zak Brown believes the new Williams owners will need to “get their chequebook out” to help turn the team’s fortunes around.

After the Williams family announced back in May that it was considering selling the team, American investment fund Dorilton Capital acquired the British squad at the end of August.

The deal put an end to the financial uncertainty facing the Williams team, giving a boost to its finances after recording a loss of £13 million through 2019.

Parallels were drawn between Williams and McLaren, both teams that won F1 titles through the 1980s and ‘90s but have since dropped back from the leading teams.

McLaren fell as low as ninth in the F1 constructors’ championship in 2015 and 2017, but has since undertaken a significant recovery programme both on- and off-track.

The team sealed third place in the constructors’ championship this year, marking its best finish since 2012, and announced £185m of fresh investment on the eve of the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Asked if Williams was capable of completing a turnaround similar to McLaren, Brown said it was possible, but would require spending from the new owners to kick-start a recovery.

“They’re a great racing team,” Brown said.

“They’re going to need to invest, the new investors, a lot of money. They are behind in revenue from finishing 10th in the championship, and doesn't appear to have much sponsorship.

“They have the people, the know-how, the skill. They just need the resources which they’ve lacked.

“So it will take some time, but I think they’ve made a big step for this year. While they’re yet to score a point, they’ve certainly been in a position to a couple of times.

“There’s no reason why they can’t, but they’ll need to continue to invest in the team, because it looks to me that they don’t have the same level of revenue that we had.

“As we know in Formula 1, it takes money to go fast, so they just need to continue to get their chequebook out.”

Read Also:

Williams recently announced that former McLaren F1 CEO Jost Capito would be joining the team for the 2021 season, as well as handing Simon Roberts the role of team principal on a permanent basis.

George Russell and Nicholas Latifi will continue to race for the team next year, with the latter bringing significant sponsorship and backing from Canada that helps to support its racing operations.

Related video

Red Bull could build its own engine for next F1 regulations

Previous article

Red Bull could build its own engine for next F1 regulations

Next article

Why a new era for Williams could beckon success

Why a new era for Williams could beckon success
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Williams
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Jeffrey Earnhardt opens up to Dale Jr.: "I'm cutting my own path"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Jeffrey Earnhardt opens up to Dale Jr.: "I'm cutting my own path"

Petrucci "happy" Ducati fired him when it did
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Petrucci "happy" Ducati fired him when it did

Nicky Hayden: Remembering motorsport's much-loved "one-off"
MotoGP MotoGP / Special feature

Nicky Hayden: Remembering motorsport's much-loved "one-off"

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

F1 won't match 2020 laptimes next year, says Mercedes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 won't match 2020 laptimes next year, says Mercedes

Latest news

Why a new era for Williams could beckon success Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Why a new era for Williams could beckon success

Brown: New Williams owners need to "get their chequebook out"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brown: New Williams owners need to "get their chequebook out"

Red Bull could build its own engine for next F1 regulations
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull could build its own engine for next F1 regulations

How F1 dealt with COVID-19 – and what happens next? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How F1 dealt with COVID-19 – and what happens next?

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Jeffrey Earnhardt opens up to Dale Jr.: "I'm cutting my own path"

2
MotoGP

Petrucci "happy" Ducati fired him when it did

47min
3
MotoGP

Nicky Hayden: Remembering motorsport's much-loved "one-off"

4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Formula 1

F1 won't match 2020 laptimes next year, says Mercedes

Latest news

Why a new era for Williams could beckon success
Formula 1

Why a new era for Williams could beckon success

Brown: New Williams owners need to "get their chequebook out"
Formula 1

Brown: New Williams owners need to "get their chequebook out"

Red Bull could build its own engine for next F1 regulations
Formula 1

Red Bull could build its own engine for next F1 regulations

How F1 dealt with COVID-19 – and what happens next?
Formula 1

How F1 dealt with COVID-19 – and what happens next?

F1 won't match 2020 laptimes next year, says Mercedes
Formula 1

F1 won't match 2020 laptimes next year, says Mercedes

Latest videos

Happy Holidays from The Team! 01:14
Formula 1
Dec 24, 2020

Happy Holidays from The Team!

McLaren dominance in F1: Senna and Prost 01:35
Formula 1
Dec 23, 2020

McLaren dominance in F1: Senna and Prost

What Amazing Ideas Were Banned In F1's Hybrid Era? 08:54
Formula 1
Dec 23, 2020

What Amazing Ideas Were Banned In F1's Hybrid Era?

Unprecedented 1955 F1 Monaco GP 00:55
Formula 1
Dec 23, 2020

Unprecedented 1955 F1 Monaco GP

First-ever Monaco Grand Prix 02:05
Formula 1
Dec 23, 2020

First-ever Monaco Grand Prix

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.