Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
137 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
150 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brundle: Ferrari split could help Vettel "fly" in 2020

shares
comments
Brundle: Ferrari split could help Vettel "fly" in 2020
By:
Jun 29, 2020, 8:57 AM

Sebastian Vettel’s split from Ferrari at the end of this year could prove to be a catalyst that helps him "fly" in his final season with the team, reckons Formula 1 commentator Martin Brundle.

With Vettel and Ferrrai having announced during the lockdown period that they were parting company at the end of 2020 after failing to agree a new deal, there had been some suggestions that it could leave the German on the backfoot and demotivated for the battle ahead.

However, Sky F1’s Brundle thinks the opposite will be true: and that Vettel will go all out for himself in a way that could help him thrive.

“I think Vettel will fly, to be honest,” said Brundle, speaking to selected media including Motorsport.com. “In the past, he has given very little attention to team orders with him and [Mark] Webber at Red Bull, and him and [Charles] Leclerc at Ferrari.

“He will have no interest in that, will he? He'll be driving for himself. There's no doubt about that. Whether he fancies staying in F1? I'm sure he probably does. Does he fancy a works Renault drive or something of that ilk? That remains to be seen.

“But I think he'll be mighty. I don't think he's lost any speed. I think he might have lost a little bit of judgement in close combat, but I think it's going to be fascinating. Quite clearly Ferrari will favour their man for the future, Leclerc, but then many would say they did last year anyway.”

Read Also:

Brundle concedes that there could be a level of awkwardness with how Vettel works inside Ferrari now that they know he is leaving, but he says that may be mitigated by the fact that the calendar is so compressed.

“You walk into the garage, and you're a bit persona non grata, because they don't want you to know anything for the following year if you go to another team,” he added. “It's just little things. People look down, people look away. You're on an exit route.

“You just don't get that when you first join the team. You turn up at the factory, it is exciting and everybody's pleased to see you. You have the seat fit, and it's all about potential, it's all about the future. When you're on an exit route, then it's just slightly uncomfortable. And you've got to wade through that. I think the fact that the races are coming thick and fast will help in that respect.

“So... I think Seb will absolutely fly. But where he goes next, and does he want to go anywhere next? Is he satisfied with these four championships and his pennies in the bank? He's got his family. Will he want to drop down to anywhere outside the top three established teams remains to be seen, and whether he's got that passion and motivation. I suspect he would like to carry on if he could.”

Sky F1 analysist Johnny Herbert reckons another aspect that could help Vettel is that he will no longer feel as much weight of expectation from Ferrari and its fans in their push to win the title.

“I think it's probably not a bad position to be in, because he's got no pressure on his shoulders, which I think was always part of the package problem.

“He seemed to have Ferrari on his shoulders, and the tifosi on his shoulders, and Italy on his shoulders. Now that is gone.”

Watch every race live on Sky Sports F1 and NOWTV from the Austrian GP on July 5.

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Next article
How F1 teams will attack the Austrian GP season opener

Previous article

How F1 teams will attack the Austrian GP season opener

trending Today

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR / NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Watch the Peter Brock documentary trailer
Video Inside
Supercars / Supercars

Watch the Peter Brock documentary trailer

2003 NASCAR Winston Cup Schedule
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

2003 NASCAR Winston Cup Schedule

Brundle: Ferrari split could help Vettel "fly" in 2020
Formula 1 / Formula 1
42m

Brundle: Ferrari split could help Vettel "fly" in 2020

Latest news

Brundle: Ferrari split could help Vettel "fly" in 2020
Formula 1 / Formula 1
42m

Brundle: Ferrari split could help Vettel "fly" in 2020

How F1 teams will attack the Austrian GP season opener
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

How F1 teams will attack the Austrian GP season opener

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Giovinazzi backs “cool” plan for three Italian F1 races
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Giovinazzi backs “cool” plan for three Italian F1 races

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2
Supercars

Watch the Peter Brock documentary trailer

3
NASCAR Cup

2003 NASCAR Winston Cup Schedule

4
Formula 1

Brundle: Ferrari split could help Vettel "fly" in 2020

42m

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments 03:57
Formula 1
2h

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments

The New Protocols That Will Change F1 08:28
Formula 1

The New Protocols That Will Change F1

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg 03:01
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's long awaited victory 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's long awaited victory

Latest news

Brundle: Ferrari split could help Vettel "fly" in 2020
Formula 1

Brundle: Ferrari split could help Vettel "fly" in 2020

How F1 teams will attack the Austrian GP season opener
Formula 1

How F1 teams will attack the Austrian GP season opener

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Giovinazzi backs “cool” plan for three Italian F1 races
Formula 1

Giovinazzi backs “cool” plan for three Italian F1 races

Brawn: Austria will be exciting even without reverse grid
Formula 1

Brawn: Austria will be exciting even without reverse grid

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.